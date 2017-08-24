Fruit Pizza Recipes: The Perfect Excuse to Eat Pizza Any Time of Day

Think outside the pizza box and beyond the usual tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. These fruit pizza recipes change up the traditional slice, subbing your favorite berries and fruit slices in place of savory toppings, and swapping cream cheese for pizza sauce (though we've got equally delicious savory fruit pizzas in the mix, too). Mix and match these recipe toppings just a bit, and you could eat fruit pizza every meal of the day.