Fruit Pizza Recipes: The Perfect Excuse to Eat Pizza Any Time of Day

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated July 08, 2021
Credit: Ray Kachatorian
Think outside the pizza box and beyond the usual tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. These fruit pizza recipes change up the traditional slice, subbing your favorite berries and fruit slices in place of savory toppings, and swapping cream cheese for pizza sauce (though we've got equally delicious savory fruit pizzas in the mix, too). Mix and match these recipe toppings just a bit, and you could eat fruit pizza every meal of the day.
Dessert Fruit Pizza

Credit: Scott Little
This classic fruit pizza recipe starts with a fan-favorite sugar cookie crust, then gets a generous sweet pizza "sauce" made from cream cheese, amaretto, and brown sugar. We used a mix of peaches, berries, grapes, and kiwi to top this pizza recipe, but you can customize it with your favorites.

Berry Breakfast Pizzas

Credit: Karla Conrad
Don't limit your fruit pizzas to just dessert and snacks. They can be a great way to start your day, too. Just spread cream cheese and a sweet berry topping across a toasted pita round, and your breakfast fruit pizza is ready to go.

Grilled Fruit Pizza

Credit: Matthew Clark
Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon may not be your usual fruit pizza toppers, but a quick roast on the grill makes them ideal for grilled flatbreads. Spread on a mix of ricotta cheese and honey, and add a few strips of prosciutto for a sweet and savory fruit pizza perfect for fresh summer dinners.

Dessert Pizza with Banana Ice Cream

Credit: Blaine Moats
This fruit pizza recipe really packs in the fresh produce by including a fruit topping as well as a frosty fruit base. A smear of homemade banana ice cream across a crisp rice cereal crust gives this healthy dessert recipe a double dose of fruity flavor.

Apple Pizza with Bacon

Salty bacon and sweet crisp apples combine for the ultimate sheet pan fruit pizza. Rather than traditional mozzarella, we opt for crumbles of blue cheese to add a sophisticated tang to every bite. Walnuts and green onion add crunch and freshness to your fruit pizza toppings.

Chicken and Peach Pesto Pizza

Credit: Blaine Moats
Want a fruit pizza that's hearty enough for dinner? You'll love this pesto, peach, and chicken combo. Grilled chicken adds a powerful punch of protein, while plenty of fresh peach slices keep each bite summery and fruity.

BBQ Chicken-Pineapple Pizza

Credit: Blaine Moats
Would this even be a fruit pizza list without mentioning pineapple? Even if you're not team pineapple on pizza, it really makes a delicious pairing with BBQ chicken. Bonus: this surprising slow cooker recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep.

Lemon-Fennel Pizza

Credit: Blaine Moats
If you've never tried citrus on pizza before, now's your chance. The fresh lemon slices and fennel pair beautifully over a spread of ricotta cheese. Add a drizzle of hot honey and shredded cheese for a stunning finish.

Sweet Bacon and Pear Pizza

Credit: Blaine Moats
Bacon-lovers will get their fix with this fruit pizza recipe. A sprinkle of candied bacon bites, fresh pear slices, and crumbles of feta cheese makes every slice of this unique fruity pizza a sweet and salty delight.

Candied Apple Pizza

Credit: Ray Kachatorian
Forget the other fruits: This pizza is all about apples. A creamy mascarpone topping, candied apple slices, and a drizzle of caramel on top make this fruit pizza perfect for a caramel apple-style dessert.

Mini Berry Pizzas

Credit: Jason Donnelly

These individual sugar cookie fruit pizzas are as delicious as they are adorable. A quick dollop of cream cheese frosting on a freshly baked cookie, plus a few of your favorite berries, makes these dessert pizzas completely irresistible. Store-bought cookie dough keeps prep time down.

By Katlyn Moncada