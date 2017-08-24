Fruit Pizza Recipes: The Perfect Excuse to Eat Pizza Any Time of Day
Dessert Fruit Pizza
This classic fruit pizza recipe starts with a fan-favorite sugar cookie crust, then gets a generous sweet pizza "sauce" made from cream cheese, amaretto, and brown sugar. We used a mix of peaches, berries, grapes, and kiwi to top this pizza recipe, but you can customize it with your favorites.
Berry Breakfast Pizzas
Don't limit your fruit pizzas to just dessert and snacks. They can be a great way to start your day, too. Just spread cream cheese and a sweet berry topping across a toasted pita round, and your breakfast fruit pizza is ready to go.
Grilled Fruit Pizza
Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon may not be your usual fruit pizza toppers, but a quick roast on the grill makes them ideal for grilled flatbreads. Spread on a mix of ricotta cheese and honey, and add a few strips of prosciutto for a sweet and savory fruit pizza perfect for fresh summer dinners.
Buy It: Weber Jumbo Joe Premium Charcoal Grill ($80, Walmart)
Dessert Pizza with Banana Ice Cream
This fruit pizza recipe really packs in the fresh produce by including a fruit topping as well as a frosty fruit base. A smear of homemade banana ice cream across a crisp rice cereal crust gives this healthy dessert recipe a double dose of fruity flavor.
Related: 11 Delicious Ways to Use Up Bananas Before They Get Overripe
Apple Pizza with Bacon
Salty bacon and sweet crisp apples combine for the ultimate sheet pan fruit pizza. Rather than traditional mozzarella, we opt for crumbles of blue cheese to add a sophisticated tang to every bite. Walnuts and green onion add crunch and freshness to your fruit pizza toppings.
Chicken and Peach Pesto Pizza
Want a fruit pizza that's hearty enough for dinner? You'll love this pesto, peach, and chicken combo. Grilled chicken adds a powerful punch of protein, while plenty of fresh peach slices keep each bite summery and fruity.
BBQ Chicken-Pineapple Pizza
Would this even be a fruit pizza list without mentioning pineapple? Even if you're not team pineapple on pizza, it really makes a delicious pairing with BBQ chicken. Bonus: this surprising slow cooker recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep.
Buy It: Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($42, Target)
Lemon-Fennel Pizza
If you've never tried citrus on pizza before, now's your chance. The fresh lemon slices and fennel pair beautifully over a spread of ricotta cheese. Add a drizzle of hot honey and shredded cheese for a stunning finish.
Buy It: Nordic Ware 13-Inch Pizza Stone Set ($14, Walmart)
Sweet Bacon and Pear Pizza
Bacon-lovers will get their fix with this fruit pizza recipe. A sprinkle of candied bacon bites, fresh pear slices, and crumbles of feta cheese makes every slice of this unique fruity pizza a sweet and salty delight.
Candied Apple Pizza
Forget the other fruits: This pizza is all about apples. A creamy mascarpone topping, candied apple slices, and a drizzle of caramel on top make this fruit pizza perfect for a caramel apple-style dessert.
Mini Berry Pizzas
These individual sugar cookie fruit pizzas are as delicious as they are adorable. A quick dollop of cream cheese frosting on a freshly baked cookie, plus a few of your favorite berries, makes these dessert pizzas completely irresistible. Store-bought cookie dough keeps prep time down.