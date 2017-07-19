Fast and Fresh Flatbread Recipes That Will Make You Forget Pizza

We love pizza just as much as anyone else, but sometimes it can be a little lacking when it comes to fresh ingredients. That's where these flatbreads come in. Delicious tapenade spreads and ooey-gooey cheese make them almost like pizza, but they're also piled high with fresh veggies and produce. As a bonus, all of these quick flatbread recipes come together in less than an hour, so you can sink your teeth into a slice even quicker than takeout.