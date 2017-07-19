Fast and Fresh Flatbread Recipes That Will Make You Forget Pizza
Greek Flatbreads
When we think of Greek food, we immediately imagine juicy tomatoes, zesty red onions, and briny Kalamata olives. This fresh flatbread has all of that, plus a sprinkle of Fontina cheese and a schmear of artichoke tapenade. You'll be making it again and again.
Cucumber Caprese Flatbreads
Crazy for caprese? Try this flatbread twist. It's a great light dinner idea that takes only 30 minutes to pull together. A red pepper hummus stands in for traditional red sauce. Top with ample vegetables and feta cheese for a Mediterranean take on flatbread.
Baba Ghanoush Flatbread
If you're craving a taste of the Mediterranean, there's no need to pack your bags. Just whip up a crispy flatbread topped with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mint. One bite, and your taste buds will take you straight there.
Potato, Bacon, and Arugula Flatbread
We admit it: This flatbread recipe looks like rabbit food, but wait until you taste it! It's bursting with big flavor from a tart and peppery lemon, mustard, and arugula salad topper. Skillet-cooked bacon and potato slices add the hearty saltiness you crave from a pizza, plus we sprinkle on a bit of Parmesan at the end. How could you not like it?!
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
Sure, this recipe starts with cream cheese and smoked salmon, but there are no bagels in sight here. Add fresh lettuce, radishes, and capers, then serve the whole mix on flatbread for a quick and easy lunch or even a light dinner.
Sausage and Pepper Pizza with Wilted Kale
Sausage pizza-lovers: This is a healthier flatbread recipe for you. Cook up sausage with peppers and onions to pile on your purchased pizza crust (hello, cooking shortcuts!), then add a fresh and flavorful salad topper of pickled onions and kale for a dinner recipe under 400 calories.
One-Pan Chicken Flatbreads
Ditch the sandwich bread—flatbreads are the way to go for this easy chicken dish. Start with a creamy spread of hummus, then add chicken and fresh veggies (like cucumber slices and tiny tomatoes) for a fast one-pan recipe you can devour for lunch or dinner.
Indian-Spiced Turkey Kabob Pitas
Plain turkey strips become bold and spicy wonders when you grill them with a curry-blend coating. Balance the heat from this dish by serving on flatbreads with a cooling cucumber-radish slaw.
Pesto-Prosciutto Flatbread
Pesto isn't just for pasta anymore. Put down the pizza sauce and spread your flatbread with tomato pesto, then top with prosciutto, provolone cheese, and arugula. Trust us: It's like a BLT pizza, only better.
Cucumber-Chicken Pita Sandwiches
Make good use of your herb garden and tomato plants when you serve these flatbread sandwiches. Stir up your own sauce by combining yogurt with fresh cucumber, dill weed, and mint to give this fresh chicken sandwich lots of creaminess.
Shrimp Fajita Grill Breads
One glance at these grilled shrimp flatbreads, and your stomach will be growling. Pile your flatbread high with grilled peppers, zucchini, and tomatoes, and finish with a sprinkle of cilantro on top.
Summer Squash Souvlaki
Cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash, mushrooms, red onion, roma tomatoes... We couldn't make these souvlaki flatbreads any more veggie-stuffed if we tried. Add a few sprigs of fresh dill just before serving to amp up the fresh flavor even more.
Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Flatbreads
Brace yourself for a major cheese pull! These flatbreads are loaded with mozzarella cheese, melted to perfection. And thanks to the mushroom, asparagus, and chicken topping below all that cheese, you can still indulge in these cheesy flatbreads without feeling guilty later.
Thai Chicken
Give flatbreads a Thai twist when you top them with chicken marinated in soy sauce, coconut milk, peanut butter, and sriracha. Sweet peppers, carrots, and snow peas finish the dish with a healthy helping of fresh veggies.
Mini Gyro Burgers with Watermelon-Feta Salad
What do you get when you combine lamb and turkey? Delicious gyro burgers, of course! These sliders are seriously yummy all on their own, but serving them on flatbread with a watermelon, mint, and feta salad makes this recipe (almost) too good to be true.
Garlicky Asparagus Flatbread
Showcase bright, fresh asparagus in an easy and cheesy flatbread that's perfect for sharing. Serve this garlicky, veggie-filled flatbread at a garden party or bring it to a potluck for a dish that will stand out—either way, you won't have to worry about leftovers.
Ham and Sweet Potato Mini Flatbreads
Don't wait all year to serve these flatbreads for Thanksgiving! They have all the flavors of the holiday, and you won't even have to spend the whole day in the kitchen. Top flatbreads with mashed sweet potato, spinach, ham (or turkey), and a drizzle of cranberry sauce. It's a holiday-style meal that's ready in just 25 minutes!
Focaccia-Camembert Pizza
You can make homemade pizza in just 20 minutes when you skip the pizza dough and start with flatbreads! We made these pizzas a little fancier by swapping tomato sauce for fresh tomato slices, and mozzarella for rich Camembert.
Smoked Salmon and Chard Flatbread
If you're in the mood for leafy greens, this flatbread delivers with a full pound of rainbow Swiss chard. Smoked salmon, golden raisins, and a spread of garlicky cheese make this veggie-centric flatbread satisfying for supper.
Pita Bread Toppers
Thanks to pita bread, you can take your flatbreads on the go. In a matter of minutes, you can dig into a zucchini-tomato, yogurt-berry, or pesto-salmon pita. With six different topping options that are this fast and easy, there's no excuse for skipping breakfast or lunch.
Meatballs with Cucumber Sauce on Flatbreads
Crisp cucumbers, Greek yogurt, and fresh mint make a perfect team for cooling down the spicy meatballs on this flatbread. For extra tang, try serving with red onion slices or a drizzle of lemon juice.
Grilled Cherry Flatbread
Get a helping of fruit alongside your veggies! You might think grilled cherries would make this flatbread sweet, but prosciutto, Gouda cheese, and plenty of mixed greens turn this dish savory instead.
Grilled Fruit Pizza
Start with plain flatbread and finish with a sweet and savory combination of ricotta, prosciutto, and grilled watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe. Add a quick drizzle of balsamic glaze, and this summery flatbread is ready to satisfy all your cravings.
Olive and Arugula Flatbread Pizza Salad
Get ready to share! Everyone will want a slice of this grilled flatbread—especially once it's topped with fresh arugula, green olives, and shards of Parmesan cheese. You can serve it for dinner, but you might want to offer it as an appetizer instead so everyone can have a taste.
Flatbread with Pears, Fresh Baby Greens, and Gorgonzola
Get a dose of fruits and veggies when you top crispy flatbread with pear slices and salad greens. This recipe makes just one serving, so you can keep the deliciousness all to yourself.
Chickpea-Herb Flatbreads
Get on both the flatbread and chickpea trend with this healthy dinner idea that's ready in no time! Choose from pita bread or naan as your flatbread base, then load it up with canned tahini, chickpeas, a ton of fresh herbs, and veggies! It's a vegetarian recipe packed with 16 g protein.