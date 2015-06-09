Creative Ramen Noodle Recipes That Go Beyond the Instant Meal
Skillet Ramen and Veggies
Winner, winner, skillet dinner! This one-pan ramen noodle stir-fry recipe has it all: shrimp, veggies, ham, bacon, and (obviously) ramen. There's a bit of something to satisfy everyone at the table. It helps that you can make this speedy dinner from start to finish in under 45 minutes.
Sesame Noodle Slaw
Here's a ramen noodle coleslaw recipe for your next gathering. The seasoning packet from the instant ramen helps flavor the homemade dressing. The ramen noodles add an irresistible crunch to the fresh cabbage mixture. Whip up this easy ramen noodle salad up to four hours before mealtime to let the flavors meld.
Ramen Gnocchi Carbonara
That’s right, we made gnocchi (usually made with potato) from crushed ramen noodles! Tossed with peas, bacon, Parmesan, and a sour-cream-and-butter sauce, this might be your new favorite recipe using ramen noodles. Top with extra Parm and some parsley to achieve a truly restaurant-worthy dish.
Ramen-Wrapped Cod with Chopped Salad
This ramen noodle recipe is one of our most creative takes on the instant meal packets. Weird as it may sound, wrapping Cajun-seasoned cod in cooked ramen noodles and crisping them on the stovetop makes a delicious weeknight meal the whole family will love. The simple ranch salad serves as a nice cooling contrast in the crunchy, flaky seafood dinner.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Soup
Skip the styrofoam cups of noodles and opt for this homemade ramen noodle soup recipe. Pack Mason jars with a hearty beef stock base, veggies, chicken, and ramen noodles for the most delicious work lunch you've ever had. Rotisserie chicken makes an easy, delicious shortcut ingredient here.
Chicken Spinach Pesto Noodle Skillet
This ramen noodle dinner combines the convenience of a one-pan recipe with the freshness of a DIY pesto sauce for a fabulous quick meal. A final sprinkling of toasted walnuts, Parmesan, and crushed red pepper adds a big flavor finish.
Related: 20-Minute Pasta Recipes
Thai Chicken Pasta Salad
Here's a twist on pasta salad you'll make on repeat. A sauce of peanut butter, coconut milk, tangy lime juice, and a hint of cayenne perks up rotisserie chicken and fresh veggies for a flavor-packed ramen noodle recipe.
Barbecue Chicken and Ramen Waffles
Confused why you don't see ramen noodles in this picture? It's because they're not waffles with ramen, they're waffles made of ramen noodles! This brand-new take on chicken and waffles is a genius way to give those instant packets of soup new life.
Buy It: Dash No-Drip Waffle Maker ($40, Kohl's)
Confetti Chicken Big Bowl
This one-dish chicken recipe combines the cozy comfort of a bowl of soup with the light freshness of seasonal produce. It's the best of both worlds. Plus, with veggies, ramen noodles, and chicken, it's a complete meal.
Related: One-Pot Meal Ideas for Quality Dinners with Less Cleanup
Peanutty Noodle Slaw
Bottled Asian salad dressing and peanut butter make a quick, flavorful dressing for this coleslaw twist. Broken ramen noodle pieces absorb the dressing, taking on the delicious flavors and getting softer the longer you chill before serving. Use pre-shredded cabbage or broccoli slaw mix to keep the prep time to a minimum.
Ramen-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Never stuffed chicken with noodles before? Now's your chance! We turned the concept of chicken Parmesan inside out by stuffing chicken with ramen noodles while keeping the classic topping of bread crumbs, cheese, and sauce. Give it a whirl at your next family dinner to impress everyone at the table.
20-Minute Ramen Noodle Bowls
Talk about quick and easy dinners. This 20-minute ramen noodle bowl recipe gives the instant packages a homemade feel by cooking in broth and peanut sauce rather than water. To keep things interesting, we've included eight (yes, eight!) tasty variations such as sweet-and-sour and Thai curry.
Related: Homemade Curry Recipes You Can Make in Under 45 Minutes
Asian Egg Noodle Frittata
Ramen noodles in a frittata might seem like an odd combo, but don't knock it until you try it. It's full of flavorful ingredients such as coconut milk, green onions, rice vinegar, and ginger. From there, the ramen noodles are combined with hearty eggs and a fresh cabbage topper. This frittata recipe turns a good morning into a great morning!
Ramen Meat Loaf
This creative ramen noodle recipe strays far from Grandma's traditional meat loaf recipe. The ground beef mixture is stuffed with ramen noodles and coated in a hoisin-base sauce that gets a kick from Asian chili paste. It challenges basic meat loaf in the most delicious of ways.
Related: Ground Beef Recipes Your Family Will Request Again and Again
Asian Ramen Omelet
This breakfast recipe proves it's time to update your omelet. Our unique ramen noodle recipe with egg incorporates a peanut sauce along with fresh veggies and herbs. Add some chopped peanuts to the mix for a crunchy, satisfying bite.
Ginger-Sesame Drumsticks with Ramen Slaw
Adding cooked ramen noodles to a fresh DIY slaw adds texture and heartiness to this far-from-average chicken dinner. A purchased dressing and make-ahead chicken drumsticks make easy work of this Asian-inspired main dish dinner. Finishing the drumsticks on the grill adds an irresistible smoky flavor to every bite.
Coconut-Curry Noodle Bowl
With upgrades on instant ramen noodles like this, you won't even think about reaching for a takeout menu. This ramen noodle bowl is loaded with flavor from coconut milk, garlic, veggies, and curry powder. Top it with chopped peanuts for a bit of crunch.
Asian Pork Skillet
Five ingredients and a couple of pantry staples are all you need for this easy dinner recipe. Everything cooks in the same skillet so even cleanup is speedy, making this a perfect ramen noodle recipe for busy weeknights. The bold flavors accomplished in just 20 minutes will wow anyone at the first bite.
Bun Noodle Casserole
That's right, a ramen noodle casserole! We figured if you bake other pastas, why not give ramen noodles the same treatment? This dinner recipe gets its Asian-inspired flavor from fresh veggies and a dose of curry powder. It's also a great recipe to utilize the leftover chicken sitting in the fridge.
Related: Healthy Casserole Recipes That Prove Cozy Comfort Food Can Be Good for You
Waka Waka Salad
Try this side-dish ramen salad at your next potluck (it makes enough to serve a crowd!). Broken dried ramen noodles and chopped peanuts add a satisfying crunch to the fresh vegetable recipe. Napa cabbage is recommended here since it gets nice and tender, but regular green cabbage will also get the job done.