Creative Ramen Noodle Recipes That Go Beyond the Instant Meal

Packaged ramen might be associated as food for college kids, but it's time to ditch the stereotype. Ramen is a quick, affordable ingredient being used in restaurants and by home cooks for dishes such as noodle bowls, ramen slaws, and ramen salads. Here you'll find some delicious ramen recipes used in classic dishes and in more unique ways (think stuffed chicken breast or meat loaf). Grab a few packages and try one of these creative uses for ramen noodles.