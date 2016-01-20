26 Noodle Bowls You Can Happily Slurp for Dinner Tonight

Soba Noodle Bowl
Nope, Asian noodle soup doesn't need to simmer all day for that slow-cooked taste. Get the same mouthwatering results in 40 minutes when you stir in speedy flavor boosters like white miso paste and soy sauce.
Korean-Style Steak and Noodles with Kimchi
This Asian noodle bowl is packed with so many goodies, you'll be scooping up something different with every bite. Aside from rice noodles and spiced flank steak, we also added shiitake mushrooms, carrots, green onions, fresh spinach, and kimchi. If that's not enough flavor for you, add a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a drizzle of sriracha before digging in.
Sesame-Shrimp Noodle Bowl
We want to dive fork-first into this colorful Asian noodle bowl! Shredded red cabbage, cooked shrimp, and fresh sprigs of cilantro all work together to make this bowl look so enticing. And while it doesn't stand out quite as much, there's also cubes of tofu mixed in to bring the protein in this bowl up to a whopping 33 grams per serving.
Pork and Pumpkin Noodle Bowl
Pumpkin isn’t just for pie and lattes. This fall-flavor bowl puts the squash to spectacular use in a garlicky pork topper. You will wonder why you never used pumpkin in this savory format eons ago.
Instant Pot Pho
Grab your Instant Pot for this noodle bowl recipe! Making a delicious pho is all about the broth, and your pressure cooker can speed the process up to create a delicious brisket and beef bone broth. Once the broth is done, the rest is up to you—serve it over rice noodles with your favorite fresh veggie toppers and, if you want, add a few slices of sirloin steak for more flavor and protein.
Shrimp and Broccoli Noodle Bowl
There's no pairing like shrimp and noodles, and we're not talking scampi. This easy noodle bowl recipe brings the two together in layered fashion with snow peas, raisins, and a splash of OJ.
Seared Scallops with Noodle Salad
If you want dinner fast, make this noodle bowl topped with seared scallops. Scallops cook in just a couple of minutes and are a delicious way to add protein to your meal. Plus, they're light enough that you won't feel overly full after finishing the entire bowl with noodles, cucumbers, and spinach.
Butternut Squash and Mushroom Noodle Bowl
Hearty vegetables, mushrooms, and butternut squash sub for meat in this well-balanced vegetarian noodle bowl recipe. Don't skimp on the sauce; it's where the (spicy) magic happens.
Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg
This vegetarian noodle bowl gets most of its protein from Sriracha-spiced tofu and an extra dose from the soft-cooked egg on top. The jammy yolk is perfect for stirring in with the noodles and veggies. Our recipe calls for topping your bowl with just half of a soft-cooked egg, but it's so good you'll probably toss the other half in too.
Fast Pho
This easy-to-make chicken noodle bowl is so good! Start with Asian staples like banh pho and star anise, then customize with fun stir-ins: jalapeños, mint, and cinnamon.
Thai Rice Noodles and Grilled Steak Salad
To cut down on cost and ingredients required, the same building blocks star in the steak marinade and the dressing in this tasty noodle bowl packed with 28 grams of protein. Top with plenty of basil and mint for a fresh finish.
20-Minute Ramen Noodle Bowls
We came up with eight different ramen noodle bowl combinations for you to choose from, but the best part is that each one only takes 20 minutes. The base ingredients are the same—start with broth, noodles, veggies, and peanut sauce—but we'll leave the rest up to you. Sweet and sour chicken, ginger shrimp, and Mexican-inspired ramen are just a few of the combos this ramen recipe has to offer.
Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
Offer the comfort of homemade chicken meatballs at your next dinner party. Packed with cilantro and ginger, these four-ingredient bites will have your guests mmm-ing their way through the meal.
Beefy Noodle Broth Bowl
DIY bone broth: aka the best thing that ever happened to your noodle bowl. Bubbling with ginger and garlic, it's the perfect base for a mouthwatering meal in a bowl. You’ll actually look forward to eating piles of veggies when they are in rich beef broth full of tender steak and slurpable noodles.
Shrimp and Noodles
Customize this rice noodle bowl by adding a little or a lot of wasabi powder to the easy homemade dressing. Combined with the pasta, veggies, and shrimp, it makes for one incredible takeout-fakeout meal.
Asian Pork and Veggie Noodle Bowls
This noodle bowl has a sneaky secret: It's actually made with veggie noodles! The next time you're craving an Asian noodle bowl but want to get an extra serving of veggies in, swap out traditional noodles with spiraled zucchini and summer squash. The rest of the bowl is bulked up with everything you'd expect from a bowl of noodles—strips of pork tenderloin, fresh mushrooms, carrots, and pea pods—so you'll never taste the difference.
Southwestern Noodle Bowl
Feeling fresh? Top each serving of this under-300-calorie noodle bowl with homemade pico de gallo. It adds bright flavor to the hearty noodle bowl.
Sesame Chicken and Noodles
What's better than takeout sesame chicken and lo mein? This homemade version! Honey and toasted sesame oil give it that sweet glaze you crave.
Soba Noodles with Spring Vegetables
Soba noodles, daikon, and bok choy. Yep, this noodle bowl is Asian perfection. Sprinkle with green onions for an authentic finish and punch of flavor.
Pepper Hakka Noodle Bowl
This gingery noodle bowl is all about the sauce. The combination of spicy (sambal oelek), sweet (ketchup), and tangy (cider vinegar) means every bowl gets emptied. Toss in tofu, shrimp, or chicken to make it a meal.
Asian Egg Noodle Salad
Start with leftover spaghetti and shredded chicken to pull this six-ingredient bowl together in 15 minutes. Toss the ingredients together, top with dressing, and enjoy!
Gluten-Free Asian Beef and Noodle Bowl
Water chestnuts and sugar snap pea pods give this gluten-free noodle bowl its signature crunch. The serrano chile pepper makes it hotter than sriracha for you spice-lovers out there.
Cold Lox Noodle Bowl
Who needs a bagel with lox when you can have noodles instead? This vegetable-loaded bowl is colorful and quick (we’re talking 25 minutes), making it worthy of a weeknight dinner.
Confetti Chicken Big Bowl
The good news: This chicken ramen recipe layers on the flavor with ingredients like red curry paste, cumin, ginger, and garlic. The great news: It all comes together in one pot!
Coconut-Curry Noodle Bowl
Ramen isn't just for college kids. Use the packaged noodles plus a can of unsweetened coconut milk for a bowl so (deliciously) easy, you'll wish you'd thought of it years ago.
Chicken Pad Thai
Pad Thai is hitting menus all over, for good reason. It's got everything you crave in an Asian noodle bowl and can be made tofu-style for a vegetarian entrée.