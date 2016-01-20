26 Noodle Bowls You Can Happily Slurp for Dinner Tonight

We came up with eight different ramen noodle bowl combinations for you to choose from, but the best part is that each one only takes 20 minutes. The base ingredients are the same—start with broth, noodles, veggies, and peanut sauce—but we'll leave the rest up to you. Sweet and sour chicken, ginger shrimp, and Mexican-inspired ramen are just a few of the combos this ramen recipe has to offer.