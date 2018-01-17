When you're ready for an upgrade from the boxed mix, try this cozy, comforting, and outrageously cheesy casserole. Once you've mastered the classic macaroni and cheese, try our truffle, bacon, butternut squash, and pumpkin variations.

Test Kitchen Tip: For the creamiest texture, buy blocks of Gouda, cheddar, Swiss, and Parmesan, and grate it yourself rather than using pre-shredded bags of cheese.