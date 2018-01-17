The Classic Pasta Recipes Every Home Cook Should Master
Pasta with Bolognese Sauce
Bolognese, an old-school Italian ragu, is a hearty topper for any long, thin noodle. To make your sauce stand out, opt for Italian sausage instead of beef and add a splash of red wine and cream. All that's left to do after the sauce simmers for 40 minutes? Toss with cooked pasta—we’re partial to spaghetti Bolognese.
Baked Ziti with Three Cheeses
A cheesy baked ziti recipe is a must in your pasta dinner repertoire. This meatless casserole can be assembled up to two days ahead so on a busy weeknight, all you have to do is pop the pan in the oven. No ziti? No sweat. This is also terrific as a baked penne if you have that cut of pasta on hand.
Fettuccine Alfredo
“Hands down, the very best Alfredo recipe I have tried,” raves one BHG.com home cook. You’ll agree and will never turn to the jarred variety again after taking a single bite. Oh yes, and after you see how simple it is to stir up your own creamy fettuccine Alfredo in just about 30 minutes.
Pasta Puttanesca
Like your sauce salty and loaded with flavor? Give this big-batch puttanesca, studded with garlic (24 cloves!), anchovies, olives, and capers, a try. This traditional Italian pasta dish is the perfect way to use up a bumper crop of tomatoes.
Shrimp Scampi
If you have 20 minutes, you have more than enough time to toss together this elegant and easy pasta recipe. A hint of lemon zest and a small handful of parsley freshen things up. Pair the angel hair shrimp dish (or shrimp linguine, if you prefer) with a side salad and some warm bread and dinner is done.
Best Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese
When you're ready for an upgrade from the boxed mix, try this cozy, comforting, and outrageously cheesy casserole. Once you've mastered the classic macaroni and cheese, try our truffle, bacon, butternut squash, and pumpkin variations.
Test Kitchen Tip: For the creamiest texture, buy blocks of Gouda, cheddar, Swiss, and Parmesan, and grate it yourself rather than using pre-shredded bags of cheese.
Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto
Traditional basil pesto pasta recipes call for cups and cups of basil. But we love this rendition that supplements the fresh herbs with a big pile of peppery arugula. The resulting summery sauce is a total treat (and an absolute breeze to whiz up in a food processor), especially once you pair it with sweet-tart roasted cherry tomatoes and warm pasta.
Classic Lasagna
Can't choose between white sauce and red sauce? We won't make you. Both star in this sausage lasagna recipe. In addition to the tomato and creamy béchamel, this comforting casserole features ricotta, mozzarella, and Parm for the ultimate cheese pull.
One-Pot Spaghetti
This crowd-pleasing classic spaghetti recipe has become a staple in many BH&G reader (and editor!) kitchens. Why? You only need one saucepan, 40 minutes, and a handful of freezer and pantry staples to get this classic Italian pasta dish on the table any night of the week.
Homemade Noodles
Any sauce tastes better when paired with fresh pasta. So skip the dried, boxed variety and try this classic pasta recipe next time. The easy Homemade Noodle recipe calls for two yolks for every whole egg to create a super-silky texture.
Fettuccine alla Carbonara
Carbonara is traditionally made with egg, bacon, and Parmesan. We take a few delicious liberties by tossing in some prosciutto and mixing in a creamy white wine sauce. While it tastes like you stressed over this sauce all afternoon, fettuccine carbonara is actually a surprisingly doable weeknight dinner idea—this entire entrée takes just 35 minutes.
Mama’s Spicy Meatballs and Noodles
Put your basil bounty to use in this blend-and-serve pesto recipe. A splash of starchy pasta cooking water is the secret thickening agent that gives this classic pesto the perfect noodle-coating consistency.
Pasta Cacio e Pepe
Chances are you have all the classic (and classically delicious) ingredients necessary to stir together this easy cheesy pasta recipe. Shred the Romano cheese nice and fine so it melts into this warm spaghetti dish.
Pasta Fagioli
Any recipe that starts with pancetta, onion, garlic, and red wine can’t be bad. Those ingredients set the flavor base for this tomato and pasta soup perfect for warming up a cold day.
Chili sauce and fennel add extra pep to these pork meatballs and a homemade wine-spiked sauce that coats every bite with a taste of summer from tomatoes. Try these classic meatballs over pasta, stuffed inside a slider bun, or piled on top of a hoagie bun.
Turkey Manicotti
Stuff tubes of pasta with four types of cheeses, then spread a hearty ground turkey-tomato mixture on top and sprinkle on a bit more cheese. (Why not?) Chill for up to a day, then bake, for a casserole that will have everyone fighting over the last piece.
Potato Gnocchi
If you like mashed spuds, you'll fall for these fluffy little potato pillows. They're like a mash-up of a pasta entrée and your favorite starchy side dish. Coat in browned butter and Parmesan for a comforting, hearty meal.
Fresh Marinara Pasta
Master this homemade marinara, made with fresh roma tomatoes, so you can skip the jarred red sauce. It's a simple way to trim your grocery bill and your sodium consumption. In addition to the traditional sauce, this recipe explains how to make a spicy arrabbiata, a creamy marinara, and a zesty puttanesca.
Spaghetti with Clams
This healthy seafood pasta is a total catch! Featuring a heart-healthy olive oil sauce, multigrain spaghetti, and protein-rich clams, it's a light yet satisfying option for pasta parties. Start with a vegetable soup or salad and enjoy with a glass of white wine for a quintessential Italian meal.
Homemade Butternut Squash Ravioli
Learn how to make both the pasta dough and the nutmeg-scented squash filling using this ravioli recipe. Top with Browned Butter Sage Sauce for the ultimate fall-flavor dinner.