Prepare to fall in love with this dump dinner. Add everything for the winter chicken slow cooker recipeto the crock except for the half-and-half, flour, peas, and goat cheese (which join the slow cooker 15 minutes prior to dinnertime). While it looks and tastes decadent, each bowl is light enough that you could savor two—plus a crusty piece of bread—at one meal and still be around 550 calories!