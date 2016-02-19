22 Winter Chicken Recipes to Keep You Warm Until Spring
Chicken and Brown Rice Casserole
Make a cold-weather dinner the entire family can agree on. This winter recipe with chicken comes in a cheesy casserole package and is made even easier with purchased roasted chicken. Baby carrots, leeks, and brown rice help you fill up without making you feel overly stuffed.
Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
Any winter chicken slow cooker recipe that includes a generous pour of red wine gets a thumbs-up in our kitchen! And this one has even more to adore: The Julia Child-esque entrée requires just 25 minutes of prep time.
Bone-In Chicken Noodle Soup
It would hardly be winter without a steamy bowl of chicken noodle soup. And one from this bubbling, beautiful pot can be yours in about 45 minutes. This is one of our top winter chicken thigh recipes, and the bone-in nature of the poultry lends a lovely amount of richness to the broth that wouldn't be as strong using boneless chicken.
Greek Chicken Skillet
Give the chicken casserole you know from childhood a new look. Cheese tortellini, green beans, mushrooms, red sweet peppers, and shredded chicken get a tomato-pesto coating before being baked to perfection.
Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Gumbo that doesn’t take all day? Hooray! Featuring chicken thighs, andouille sausage, okra, and layers of nice spices, this winter chicken thigh recipe calls for 30 minutes of hands-on time, then cooks in your Instant Pot or electric pressure cooker in just eight minutes. Pile it over rice and just add hot sauce.
Butternut Coconut Rice with Thai-Seasoned Chicken
Take a break from cauliflower riceand try this paleo diet-friendly winter chicken recipe. Instead of the trendy cruciferous vegetable, this meal is made with “riced” winter squash. Fish sauce, coconut milk, ginger, and red curry paste take each bite on a flavor trip to Thailand.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Shh...don’t tell the picky eaters, but this pie’s savory, rich sauce is hiding cups and cups of mixed veggies! Serve your family a cozy helping of comfort food with this big-batch chicken pot pie. The favorite winter chicken recipe is weeknight-friendly since it starts with store-bought pastry crust.
Buffalo Chicken and Rice
Fried chicken wings can’t compete with this well-balanced winter chicken breast recipe. It will not only keep you satisfied for hours (thanks to the fiber-rich brown rice, carrots, and celery), but also convince you that chicken doesn't have to be fried to be "buffalo." The grilled nature of this meal allows the just-spicy-enough flavors to step into the spotlight—rather than a greasy breading.
New Potato-Chicken Soup
Prepare to fall in love with this dump dinner. Add everything for the winter chicken slow cooker recipeto the crock except for the half-and-half, flour, peas, and goat cheese (which join the slow cooker 15 minutes prior to dinnertime). While it looks and tastes decadent, each bowl is light enough that you could savor two—plus a crusty piece of bread—at one meal and still be around 550 calories!
Za’atar Chicken and Lentils
Za’atar sounds exotic, but don’t be intimidated. The complex-tasting Middle Eastern spice blend is a cinch to DIY (or buy). And once you do, it can help you add so much flavor to this simple winter chicken thigh recipe with lentils and veggies.
Cheese Tortellini and Chicken Mushroom Casserole
Give the chicken casserole you know from childhood a new look. Cheese tortellini, green beans, mushrooms, red sweet peppers, and shredded chicken get a tomato-pesto coating before being baked to perfection. Can’t find tortellini? Try this same winter chicken recipe with cheese ravioli instead.
Easy Chicken Chilaquiles
It's hard to believe a helping of this traditional Mexican dish has under 350 calories, especially since it features crisp tortilla strips, gooey cheese, and a chunky tomato sauce. While it looks like a dinner, we’re wild about serving this skillet recipe for breakfast—just put an egg on it! For extra spice, add jalapeños or fire-roasted tomatoes to the winter chicken recipe.
Chicken Lasagna Rolls with Chive-Cream Sauce
Tired of fussing over staggering and stacking lasagna noodles? Get on a roll. For a simple, elegant twist on traditional lasagna, roll veggies and chicken (leftover or cooked chicken breasts both work wonderfully here) in noodles and top with marinara sauce to complete this winter chicken recipe.
Chicken Taco Casserole
What makes this cheesy, tomato-topped, chicken- and vegetable-packed taco bake even better? It has only 196 calories per serving, which makes it a dish you can happily serve to your family. Since it’s so light, pair the winter chicken recipe with a side of guacamole and veggies for dipping to round out the meal.
Chicken-Chile Stew with Beans
Inspired by mole sauce, this is one winter chicken thigh recipe that will permeate your home with mouthwatering aromas for hours. Three types of peppers and a dash of cocoa powder bring out the classic south-of-the-border flavors in this Mexican meal. Try it over warm cooked polenta, rice, or quinoa.
Cranberry-Chipotle Chicken
Brown sugar, spice (canned chipotle in adobo), and everything nice. Cranberry sauce gets new life in this winter chicken slow cooker recipe. Balance its sweetness with those chipotle peppers, then use it to coat tender chicken thighs.
Old World Chicken
Paired with red currant jelly, fresh juniper berries give this winter chicken slow cooker recipe a taste of seasonal flavor. Serve the meat over cooked pasta with port-soaked veggies.
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Utilize deli-roasted chicken to whip together this winter chicken recipe in 30 minutes—complete with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce—for a warm, hearty lunch or dinner. For more winter flavors, skip the sandwich and serve the saucy meat over roasted potatoes or on a flatbread loaded with winter veggies.
Prosciutto-Stuffed Chicken Bake
This hearty meal will change the way you think about plain ol’ chicken and rice. Update the weeknight standby pairing with slices of savory prosciutto, asparagus, and a sherry-Parmesan sauce.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you like to plan ahead, you can cover and chill this winter chicken breast recipe for two days or freeze for up to three months.
Chicken and White Bean Stew
Fans of white chili will love this slow-cooked dinner that features boneless chicken thighs, kidney beans, onions, and peppers. We call for purchased Alfredo sauce for the base, but you could sub in your favorite homemade version to score the same creamy consistency.
Moroccan Chicken Stew
If stew alone isn't enough to warm you up, crank up the heat by way of your spice cabinet. Cumin, paprika, and coriander add a pleasant amount of fire to this popular winter chicken thigh recipe. A pinch of ground cinnamon brings subtle sweetness.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Enjoy the flavors of chicken pot pie in soup form. Cook chicken, vegetables, noodles, and broth in a large saucepan, then top with our homemade biscuits for a down-home treat. In a time crunch, you could use purchased biscuits for an equally homey winter dinner.