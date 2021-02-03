The first month of 2021 flew by and now Valentine's Day is right around the corner! To really spread the love on February 14, I'm all about making delicious treats and recipes. With the help of our BH&G readers, we looked to some of the best Valentine's Day recipes covering Pinterest boards for the upcoming holiday. Our resident Pinterest expert took our top-pinned recipes into three categories: fancy dinners for two, heart-shape recipes, and red-hued treats. Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your significant other or having a virtual Galentine's Day with friends, these recipes will make your day special (and delicious).