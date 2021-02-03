Make One of Our Top-Pinned Recipes for Valentine's Day
Our heart-shape sweets, red-hued foods, and romantic dinners for two appear on Pinterest boards everywhere. Save these Valentine's Day recipes to your holiday boards for your at-home celebrations with loved ones.
The first month of 2021 flew by and now Valentine's Day is right around the corner! To really spread the love on February 14, I'm all about making delicious treats and recipes. With the help of our BH&G readers, we looked to some of the best Valentine's Day recipes covering Pinterest boards for the upcoming holiday. Our resident Pinterest expert took our top-pinned recipes into three categories: fancy dinners for two, heart-shape recipes, and red-hued treats. Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your significant other or having a virtual Galentine's Day with friends, these recipes will make your day special (and delicious).
Top Dinner Recipes for Two
Takeout is great, but why not pull out all the stops and plan a delicious romantic night in? These top-pinned fancy dinner recipes serve two and are perfect for your home date night.
Yes, you can utilize your trusty air fryer to make a fancy seafood dinner in 20 minutes flat. After a quick run under the high heat, drizzle on our easy lemon-herb-infused oil mixture for an elegant finish.
You might think cooking a fancy lobster dinner should be reserved for professionals. Cast those fears aside because you're about to find out how easy it is to make lobster at home. Serve with clarified butter and homemade buerre blanc, and you've got one impressive feast.
OK, this recipe serves 4, but who says you can't eat an extra serving? It's a celebration, after all. This top-rated, top-pinned pasta recipe will make an excellent vegetarian dish for your home date night. Though if you want to add some protein, we've got directions for adding shrimp or chicken breast to the dish. Turn your meal into a date night experience by cooking pasta from scratch.
Top Red-Themed Treats
All things love and hearts are synonymous with the color red. Keep the color theme going in your food choices with these red-tinted foods taking residence on our readers' Pinterest boards.
French bread slices get a cinnamon-sugar coating before getting nice and toasty in the oven. Cream cheese (with a hint of fresh mint!) then serves as the base before topped with a vibrant berry mixture. These easy bruschettas will be a perfect appetizer or after-dinner treat to go with wine.
Red velvet is pretty much a given when it comes to our list of top-pinned treats for Valentine's Day. To add more holiday flair to your red-tinted chocolate cupcakes, use a heart-shape cookie and a dusting of powdered sugar to finish your dessert.
Homemade spiked ice cream? Absolutely! Share a glass (or let's be real, you'll need your own) of this delightful berry-infused wine dessert with your sweetheart while you watch a romantic movie. Make sure to plan ahead, this red wine ice cream needs to freeze overnight.
Top Heart-Shape Recipes
Share your heart with someone special this Valentine's Day. We're big fans of creating adorable heart-shape treats. Here are three top-performing recipes fit for the occasion.
Valentine's Day lands on a Sunday this year. Start the day on a lovely note with a delicious brunch featuring these French toast hearts that taste like churros! A drizzle of melted chocolate makes every bite rich and indulgent.
These jaw-dropping heart cookies may seem complicated, but they're actually fairly simple to achieve. Watch the video for visual inspiration or get our full directions. Some other delicious heart-themed cookie recipes to try are our conversation heart cookies and citrus zingers.
Chocolate and strawberry make the perfect pair and this sweet-tart dessert proves how delicious it is. If you don't have a heart-shaped cake pan handy, you can easily shape some round aluminum pans ($4, Target) into hearts before adding the batter and baking. Check out the video in the recipe to see how we did it.
