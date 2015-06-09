Asparagus Ribbon Salad
You can create pasta-like noodles with more veggies than zucchini! Use a vegetable peeler to shave spears into thin ribbons, then toss with peppery arugula and a springy pea pesto to create an elegant side salad.
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella
Brighten any party when you arrive with this gorgeous layered pasta salad in tow. It's brimming with red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices. Sprinkle fresh basil on top for a flavorful finishing touch.
Individual Mashed Carrot and Potato Bakes
After just one bite, you'll wish you've made these creamy, cheesy, and carrot-potato pots every single spring. No sweat: Just bake it again and again this season to make up for lost time.
Creamy Asparagus
Win over those who typically avoid asparagus by coating it in a creamy thyme- and marjoram-scented sauce. Serve with a basket of garlic bread croutons to sop up every last drop at the bottom of the skillet.
Cauliflower Tabbouleh
Cut the carbs while keeping all the delectable Mediterranean flavors (lemon, olive oil, parsley, tomatoes) with this vegetable side dish that calls for cauliflower “rice” instead of bulgur or couscous. Save prep and clean-up time by snagging a couple packages of riced cauliflower in your supermarket’s produce section or freezer aisle.
Verde Risotto
Hosting a crowd with different dietary preferences? This basil pesto-smothered green risotto is vegan, gluten-free, and loaded with vitamin-rich veggies like artichokes, peas, zucchini, and asparagus.
New Potato, Avocado, and Egg Salad
Creamy avocado in the perfect counterpart to the crunchy celery and tangy pickles that star in this modern spin on potato salad. Crunched for time? Toss it all together up to a day in advance save for the avocado slices, and chill until party time.
Roasted Beet and Chervil Salad
Chervil, a mild spring herb that tastes like a mash-up of tarragon and parsley, elevates this beet and farro salad to gourmet status. A juicy ripe pear lends just enough sweetness to balance the spicy greens.
Broiled Bok Choy with Miso Sauce
Bok choy is at its best come spring, and this warm vegetable side puts the green in the spotlight. Broil to take away any ounce of bitterness, then drizzle with a speedy miso-chili sauce.
Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad
Bright, fresh ingredients like cilantro, grape tomatoes, mango, and avocado fill out this good-for-you, protein-packed pasta salad made with whole wheat rotini and grilled chicken.
Roasted Radishes with Chive Vinaigrette
For one of the easiest spring side dishes ever, start with a sheet pan. Add a pile of olive oil-coated radishes, roast, and toss with a chive-laced dressing for an 80-calorie (and totally tasty) option.
Spring Salad
Radishes, green beans, and sugar snap peas say "spring," while a handful of quartered strawberries are a sign of summer's bounty to come. Top it all with a berry-infused tarragon vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Tuna Salad
Our scrumptious lightened-up Nicoise salad is full of spring radishes, romaine, and green beans, plus plenty of briny capers and olives. Since it's sans-potatoes, you'll have enough of an appetite to snack on another side or two!
Roasted Carrots with Carrot-Top Pesto
Wait! Don't toss the greens from atop your carrots. Instead, blend them with basil, Parmesan, plenty of garlic, and olive oil for the most delicious no-waste topping for roasted rainbow carrots.
Herbed Goat Cheese Spread
Short on time? Two steps and 15 minutes are all you need to whip together a cheesy spread that's brimming with fresh herbs and a hint of lemon zest. Pair with toasted baguette slices for an appetizer that will fly off the plate.
Butter Lettuce and Spring Pea Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
Add some green to your plate with this healthy, veggie-filled side dish. Start with a bed of lettuce, then top with a flavorful mixture of spring peas, endive, and a mustard vinaigrette.
Creamy Sweet Potato Salad
No potluck is complete without potato salad, but you can give this classic side a makeover by using sweet potatoes and adding Greek yogurt for extra creaminess. Better make a big batch because everyone will want seconds of this dressed-up dish!
Sesame Green Bean Tart
This Asian take on quiche will change the way you think about green beans. With nutty sesame oil, salty bacon, and spicy gochujang (Korean chili paste) in the mix, this egg and vegetable pastry is a flavor trip.
Layered Greek Dip
Dress up classic hummus with Greek-inspired add-ins like cream cheese, veggies, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta. Pair with crunchy pita chips for a munchable party starter.
Classic Potato Salad
You can't beat a classic, and our creamy potato salad is a welcome addition at any occasion. It's full of tender potatoes, crisp celery, sweet pickles, and chopped hard-cooked eggs. Add a dash of paprika for extra flavor.
Fresh Taco Salad
Break from the ordinary with a unique spin on taco salad that boasts nutrient-rich greens, avocado, crunchy jicama, and multigrain tortilla chips. Jalapeno slices pack a touch of heat, but they're balanced by our cool cilantro-infused ranch dressing.
Indian-Spiced Roasted Peas
Ten minutes of prep time + 15 minutes of roast time = 1 pan that will be empty in less than 60 seconds. Curry powder and a minty yogurt sauce make these roasted snap peas taste like a treat.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Green Onion Vinaigrette
Shaved Brussels sprouts are the surprising base of our orange- and cashew-studded slaw. A quick lemon-and-honey dressing adds sweet and tangy flavor to this updated potluck salad.
Potato-Cauliflower Salad
What could possibly make potato salad better? Bacon, of course! Not only are we adding crispy bacon to this classic potato salad recipe, but we're also giving it a helping of veggies by way of spring cauliflower.
Radish and Cucumber Salad
Don't let radish tops go to waste—this light dish mixes them in along with radish slices, cucumbers, and a simple rice vinegar dressing. This fresh salad will brighten up the table at any potluck!
Edamame-Avocado Dip
Healthy edamame and avocado are the stars of this quick and easy potluck dip. Nutty basil pesto, lemon juice, and chopped tomato add delicious flavor and texture.
Potato Salad with Sausage and Grainy Mustard Dressing
With tender red and yellow new potatoes, dry-cured sausage, and a coarse-mustard vinaigrette, this savory side dish proves potato salad can be sophisticated. Stir in fresh parsley and green onions just before serving.