Spring Dinner Recipes to Utilize Your Fresh, In-Season Produce
Lamb Chops with Potatoes and Herb-Brown Butter Vinaigrette
When those adorable baby potatoes appear at the market, grab a bunch for this spring dinner recipe. They pair perfectly with seared lamb chops and a seasonal spring blend of spinach, radishes, and mint leaves. And that herb-brown butter vinaigrette? It's the chef's kiss finish.
Smoked Salmon Quesadillas with Avocado Salsa
Dunk your salmon-packed quesadilla into a bowl of fruity avocado salsa for star-status flavor. It's easy to find avocados year-round, but they'll be abundant in your local grocery store or farmers market around late March. Note: The darker the skin, the riper the avocado.
Ginger Curry Chicken with Lentils and Leeks
Adding Asian-inspired zing to the dinner menu has never been easier with the help of this golden, ginger-curry marinade. Crunchy leeks and lentils also brighten up the plate by bringing big-time flavor and color to your spring dinner.
Asparagus and Prosciutto Frittata
Breakfast for dinner is an excellent way to keep your spring meal plan quick and easy. Utilize tender asparagus spears and fresh thyme as the seasonal ingredients in this spring dinner ready in less than 30 minutes. Serve alongside a side salad to complete your meal.
Chicken and Strawberry Panzanella
If you've got some stale bread or find a bargain on day-old bread at the store, keep this spring dinner salad recipe in mind. Juicy red strawberries jazz up this seasonal meal. To keep your dinner prep to just 25 minutes, use a rotisserie chicken as the shortcut ingredient.
Morel and Asparagus Crispy Pizza
If you're lucky enough to score some beautiful morel mushrooms this year, turn them into this delicious spring meal. Those meaty, umami-packed mushrooms combined with spring asparagus provide an excellent source of protein base for a vegetarian dinner.
Gluten-Free Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Gluten-free or not, the whole family is going to devour this roasted veggie lasagna. Zucchini, mushrooms, bell pepper, and carrots all come to the party for this one-pan spring dinner. Of course, there's also plenty of cheese and saucy tomato goodness.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Spring Onions and Baby Bok Choy
Juicy chicken thighs are grilled to perfection for a speedy, healthy dinner. The real stars of this spring meal idea are the charred spring onions and bok choy. Go for grilling ramps (a wild onion with a slightly garlicky flavor) if can find them.
Caprese Pasta and Steak
Everyone loves the refreshing flavors of a caprese salad. Here we turn it into a delightful spring dinner recipe by adding pasta and steak. Use quick-cooking tri-tip or flat iron steak for fancy-looking dinner ready in 30 minutes. If you've got a bountiful herb garden, make your own pesto.
Bahn Mi Noodle Bowl
Love Vietnamese Bahn mi sandwiches but trying to cut carbs? Try this delicious noodle bowl for a spring meal idea. Instead of noodles, we use spiralized carrots for a healthy, seasonal touch to the one-bowl meal.
Bulgur Salad with Chickpeas, Feta, and Mint
Bulgur is an especially healthy whole grain famous for its light, nutty flavor. We love the fresh fusion it makes when paired with peppers, chickpeas, and roasted chicken tossed in an easy lime dressing.
Rhubarb Pulled Pork
Sweeten up classic barbecue pork by adding seasonal rhubarb to the party. Boneless pork shoulder packs seasonal flavor with the help of the tangy sauce containing rhubarb and fennel. To really amp up your spring menu, serve with our fresh rhubarb coleslaw.
Lemon-Roasted Tuna and Asparagus
Say hello to spring with a delectable sheet pan dinner that's super easy to accomplish. Fresh tuna steaks and asparagus are coated in a lovely lemon-infused oil before a quick 8-minute (tops!) bake.
Red Quinoa Salad with Raspberries and Beets
A ruby-red blend of raspberries and beets gives this quinoa salad its bright color and flavor. No dressing necessary here, just add a small splash of white wine vinegar and oil. Enjoy as a vegetarian main dish or bulk up your spring dinner with some cooked chicken breast.
Honey-Roasted Chicken with Spring Peas & Shallots
If you're craving a more elegant spring dish, look no further than this golden, honey-glossed whole chicken baked in a mouthwatering pool of buttery shallots, peas, and fresh lemon slices. The secret to making the sauce even more special is adding a bit of Champagne or sparkling wine to the pot.
Roasted Salmon with Radishes and Fennel
Get your omega-3s in tonight with an easy spring dinner of roasted salmon. The seasonal radishes and fennel add a delicious bite to the dish. Everything melds together when topped with our homemade orange-honey dressing.
Artichoke Flatbread
Artichokes are extremely bountiful in the spring and taste delicious with almost anything. Here, we've tossed a few hearts on flatbread along with garden-fresh tomatoes, spinach, and garlicky goat cheese.
Chicken Andouille-Stuffed Peppers with Roasted Green Beans
Say hello to your new favorite weeknight dinner. These stuffed peppers pack a ton of flavor thanks to spicy andouille sausage and a dash of Cajun seasoning. To complete your spring dinner menu, the one-pan recipe even cooks your side of roasted green beans at the same time.
New Potato, Avocado, and Egg Salad
Vibrant green avocado, seasonal new potatoes, and hard-cooked eggs combine for a spring dinner idea you'll crave all season. One bite will make you feel like you're eating a fancier food mash-up of potato salad and egg salad. Serve over a lettuce wedge to complete your vegetarian spring dinner.