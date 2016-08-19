Spring Dessert Recipes That Will Add Sweetness and Sunshine to Your Menu
Fresh Strawberry-Rhubarb Parfaits
If you need a speedy, spring dessert recipe try a parfait. Made with 5 cups of fresh-from-the-garden fruits stacked between layers of crunchy granola and fluffy cream, this strawberry-rhubarb recipe is as simple to make as it is to love. Depending on the occasion and what you have on hand, we recommend assembling them in Mason jars, martini glasses, brandy snifters, or even tall shot glasses for a pint-size sweet.
Dark Chocolate Cake with Fresh Strawberry Buttercream
Rich chocolate cake gets a seasonal makeover in this spring dessert recipe. Inspired by chocolate-covered strawberries, we have this lovely layer cake on repeat from Valentine’s Day to Memorial Day every year. The fresh strawberry buttercream frosting is so delightful, you’ll want to eat it by the spoonful—but trust us, it’s even better slathered between layers of the moist cocoa cake.
Mini Blueberry Pies
Pies aren’t just for Thanksgiving menus and bake sales. This easy spring dessert proves they can be super-refreshing come spring, especially when they showcase a tempting blend of butter, sugar, and blueberries inside petite pastry shells. Fresh mint and shredded lemon peel make an elegant and garden-fresh garnish.
Buy It: Cuisinart Mini Pie Set ($10, Target)
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Mascarpone Frosting
Eating your vegetables is rarely this fun. Nutmeg and cardamom add a bit of spice to the in-season carrot cake. Keep that cardamom handy: It also plays a starring role in the rich mascarpone frosting that coats every surface of this elegant spring dessert idea.
Lemon Bundt Cake
This cake's geometric shape—thanks to a unique Bundt pan—stands out. But no matter the pan you use, the lemon extract, zest, and glaze combine for a citrusy flavor that will make this refreshing spring dessert recipe one of your seasonal go-tos. While it looks bakery-quality, the entire cake batter recipe requires just one bowl. (Translation: Less time cleaning up, more time enjoying your freshly baked cake.)
Buy It: Nordic Ware Jubilee Bundt Pan ($38, Sur la Table)
Rhubarb Chess Pie
Anyone who grows fresh rhubarb (or knows someone who does) knows there is a certain point in the season when your harvest haul is about as tall as you are. In those times, turn to this spring dessert idea that uses 2 cups of the stalks to lend a delicious sweet-tart flavor to the custard. We can speak from experience: This is one treat best served with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars
Grab a piece of this no-bake dessert recipe and pretend you’re on spring break in the Florida Keys. Lime gelatin combined with classic cheesecake filling gives these bars a refreshing twist. This is the easy spring dessert when you’re seeking a make-ahead option: Pour the mixture onto a crumbly graham cracker crust before chilling 8 to 24 hours.
Pomelo Margarita Bars
These citrusy bars are like a grown-up riff on lemon bars. Spiked with tequila and topped with flaky sea salt, each bite of this spring dessert will remind you of a Cinco de Mayo cocktail. This is the ideal final course for those who aren’t big fans of overly sweet treats, as the tart and salty elements make each bite taste well-balanced.
Buy It: Maldon Sea Salt Flakes ($7, Amazon)
Gluten-Free Lemon-Strawberry Cornmeal Scones
So light, tender, and tasty, no one will ever guess these flaky scones are gluten-free. A mix of cornmeal and brown rice flour makes the perfect texture possible, while the delicate flavors of fresh strawberries and lemon shine. Sprinkle the spring desserts lightly with powdered sugar just before serving or drizzle with a lemon juice-spiked powdered sugar glaze for a treat as showy as one you’d spy in a fancy bakery case.
Naked Cake
The secret to this deliciously dense layer cake? Olive oil! The common pantry ingredient keeps this spring dessert idea incredibly moist, while a fluffy blend of whipping cream and lemon contributes bright springtime flavor of the photo-worthy naked cake. If desired, dress it up with seasonal fruit or edible flowers.
Apricot-Rosemary Streusel Bars
With a nice long growing season, fresh rosemary is typically in full bloom from spring to autumn. Put those first branches to delicious use in these three-layer bars. Atop the rosemary-infused shortbread crust, spread a rich apricot sauce, then sprinkle it all with a classic streusel that’s pleasantly crunchy thanks to pine nuts. Smooth vanilla icing contributes a touch of sweetness to the spring dessert recipe.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Cooling and Baking Rack ($15, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Strawberry, Mango, and Rose Pavlova
Light as a spring cloud on a sunny day, this refreshing spring dessert starts with a sophisticated-looking yet easy-to-execute egg white meringue that’s baked into a pavlova “piecrust.” Once it's cooled, crown that light base with your favorite seasonal fruit. (We’re obsessed with strawberries and mango when they’re at their best around May and swear by a sprinkling of edible flower petals to max out the spring vibes.)
Honey-Carrot Cake with Mascarpone Cream
Hop to it and put this unique twist on carrot cake for your next spring soirée. (Or any day you'd like to be a hint sweeter!) Honey stands in for granulated sugar in this moist cake recipe that features in-season carrots. Instead of traditional cream cheese frosting, a fluffy blend of mascarpone cheese and whipping cream tops the delightful spring dessert.
Related: 21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
Rhubarb-Strawberry Brownie Skillet
Would you rather devour a strawberry, rhubarb, or chocolate treat? Our vote: “All of the above!” This easy spring dessert features both seasonal fruits plus chopped dark chocolate, all baked together into a dense chocolate brownie. The fact that it is a limited-time-only offering available during spring makes this cast-iron skillet dessert even more special.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
A classic cheesecake recipe can feel a hint too rich or heavy to dig into on a warm late-spring day, but these fruity right-size treats flip the script. Fresh strawberry slices (if desired) and sweet fruit preserves finish the poppable cheesecake bites. A cookie crust made with toasted almonds makes the itty-bitty and oh-so-easy spring desserts even more irresistible. Bet you can’t eat just one!
Buy It: Nordic Ware Mini Muffin Pan ($18, Target)
Blueberry-Lemon Shortcakes
Savor all of the goodness of traditional shortcakes with a hint more nutrition in this spring dessert idea. Instead of whipped cream or ice cream, dress up the oat-infused cakes with naturally sweet honey and a creamy topping made with Greek yogurt. Shredded lemon and ripe blueberries infuse the mini desserts with fresh seasonal flavor.
Deluxe Lemon Bars
A double dose of citrus—both lemon juice and shredded lemon peel—gives these sunny treats a lovely tart and tangy element to balance the sweetness, and a sprinkling of powdered sugar tops off the refreshing spring dessert. Give them an impressive yet easy upgrade by slicing them into diamond-shape bars instead of squares. (Simply run the knife diagonally across the pan instead of horizontally and vertically.)