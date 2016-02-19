Looking to get a little more creative with your potluck cake recipes? Our tasty cupcakes are as cute as a frozen pop on a stick! Save some time by using cake and pudding mixes for your batter. Then go all out with our homemade orange and cream cheese frosting that's sure to make this treat the star of the potluck table.

Test Kitchen Tip: Bring these cupcakes in an insulated carrier, then take them out at dessert time so the heat doesn't make the frosting go bad.