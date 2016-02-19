Our Best Potluck Desserts to Feed a Crowd
No-Bake Butterscotch Bars
These pretty bars are the perfect no-bake potluck desserts. They owe their flavor to butterscotch pudding and crushed candy bars. Even better? They can be made ahead. If you're the planning type, make these in advance and freeze them. Just be sure to set them out 30 minutes before serving.
Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie
This potluck dessert recipe will be a crowd-pleaser at your next big party. The only thing that makes apple pie tastier is crowning it with a flavor-packed crumb topping. Made in a sheet pan rather than a pie dish, this slab pie is easy to make and serve. It’s a perfectly portable potluck dessert recipe!
Cinnamon-Walnut Cracker Bars
Leave the oven off in favor of these no-bake potluck desserts. We can never resist a sweet and salty combo, and this potluck dessert recipe is no exception. Chill these until firm and enjoy at room temperature.
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
This all-time favorite recipe yields 60 cookies, which makes it one of the most perfect potluck dessert recipes for your next neighborhood get-together. The pumpkin cookies really do melt in your mouth, so prepare for these to go quickly.
Peach Melba Pie Pops
Another set of potluck sweets that are lollipop inspired! The peach Melba flavor in these pie pops is accented by the sweet pastry crust, icing, and chopped almonds.
Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies
A lot of the best potluck desserts aren’t gluten-free. Well, no longer! These potluck sweets solve that problem by accommodating those with special dietary restrictions. Serve warm with whipped cream or enjoy at room temperature.
White Chocolate-Cranberry Crispy Treats
We’ve taken a childhood-favorite, no-bake potluck dessert and added creamy white chocolate chunks and sweet cranberries. It’s a delightful twist on one of the best potluck desserts for both kids and adults. Make them in advance and serve at room temperature for an extra easy treat.
Fresh Strawberry Bars
Who knew PB&J was one of the best desserts to take to a potluck? Rich peanut butter bars are topped with a layer of strawberry jam and heaps of fresh strawberries in this unbeatable potluck dessert. To make ahead of time, wrap the bars in foil and store at room temperature up to 24 hours. Top with berries and jam just before serving.
Cherry-White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Maraschino cherries add a sweet blush to these white chocolate chip cookies. Their enchanting appearance makes them one of the best desserts to take to a potluck. For an even prettier presentation, dip the cookies in melted white chocolate.
Malted Milk Ball Cookies
Who would guess that these potluck sweets contain whole bran cereal? Malted milk balls are a crunchy surprise in these quick and easy cookies that are easy to make in advance, can sit at room temperature, and will delight a crowd.
Blueberry Slab Pie
This easy potluck dessert is baked on a sheet tray rather than a pie dish, so prep, transporting, serving, and cleanup is all a breeze. The blueberry filling has a simple sweet taste with a little bit of spice, and the sugary crumb topping pulls the dessert together. Though tastier when warm, this pie can certainly be enjoyed at room temperature too.
Coffee and Cookie Brownies
The perfect way to wrap up any potluck party, coffee-lovers will swoon over this make-ahead potluck dessert. Chewy brownies are wedged between a flaky pastry crust and melted chocolate pieces in our coffee-infused bar. Serve at room temperature and enjoy.
Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes
Looking to get a little more creative with your potluck cake recipes? Our tasty cupcakes are as cute as a frozen pop on a stick! Save some time by using cake and pudding mixes for your batter. Then go all out with our homemade orange and cream cheese frosting that's sure to make this treat the star of the potluck table.
Test Kitchen Tip: Bring these cupcakes in an insulated carrier, then take them out at dessert time so the heat doesn't make the frosting go bad.
Oatmeal Cookies
Cinnamon-laced and packed with brown sugary goodness, these classy cookies are one of the most delicious and easy potluck desserts for any get-together. For some sweet variations, try our oatmeal-raisin or oatmeal-chocolate chip recipes.
Lemon-Lime Bars
Try a fresh take on an easy potluck dessert with these zesty lemon-lime bars. A light sprinkling of powdered sugar adds a little sweetness to these tart bars.
Chocolate-Raspberry Drops
For an easy potluck dessert recipe that’s sure to wow a crowd, go beyond the basic chocolate chip cookie by adding sweet-tart raspberries to the mix. Be sure to use frozen raspberries so they hold their shape and don't blend into the batter. Store and serve at room temperature.
Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars
Let your teeth sink in to one of these chewy and delectable potluck sweets. The sweet and creamy caramel will invite you into these pecan-cappuccino bars, while the hearty oats and bold espresso flavor will have you reaching for more.
Cherry-Crumble Pie Bars
In the mood for a fruity dessert to take to a potluck? Try these. Zesty lemon peel adds zing to this crumbly fruit bar, while almond extract and brown sugar add extra sweetness. Your guests won’t be able to put them down. If you make them ahead of time, store them in the refrigerator and serve at room temperature.
German Chocolate Cookies
Step aside, German chocolate cake. There's a lighter chocolaty treat in town, and it happens to be one of the best potluck desserts. With flaky coconut and toasted pecans, these smart cookies get a nutritional boost from oatmeal and flaxseed.
Spiked Raspberry Lemonade Cupcakes
Get the potluck party started with spiked raspberry lemonade cupcakes! A splash of berry liqueur in a fresh, zesty lemon cake will make this potluck sweet the highlight of your next get-together. The lemon and raspberry garnish is a pretty finishing touch.
Cookie Truffles
We've turned your favorite cookie into delicious no-bake potluck desserts: white chocolate-covered truffles! It's a classy, creamy treat that's sure to stand out on the buffet table.
Caramel-Cashew Bars
Relive the memory of biting into your favorite old-time candy bar with these potluck sweets. Creamy caramel and roasted peanuts on a delicious shortbread cookie take you back to the good old days. Sprinkle a few marshmallows over the crust before baking for chewy sweetness. If you plan on making these ahead of time, store and serve them at room temperature.
White Chocolate Brownies
Out with the old and in with the newest and best potluck desserts. Our buttery white chocolate brownies, complete with crunchy macadamia nuts, are a delicious spin on the traditional brownie treat.
Blueberry-Swirl Cheesecake Bars
A splash of orange juice gives these luscious blueberry cheesecake bars a citrus twist. They’re one of the best desserts to take to a potluck—just make sure to keep them chilled if you're serving them outdoors.
Ultimate Bar Cookies
Combine all of your favorite potluck sweets into the ultimate cookie treat. Your guests will definitely enjoy milk chocolate, crumbly brown sugar, and nutty goodness—all in one delicious bite.