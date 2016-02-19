Our Best Potluck Desserts to Feed a Crowd

By Laura Denby
Updated May 17, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Big gatherings are better when everybody chips in, and that’s why we love a potluck! It takes the pressure off the host and lets everyone sample something new. If you’re looking to spice up the usual potluck sweets, we’ve rounded up the best desserts to take to a potluck. Whether you make them completely ahead or add a few finishing touches at the party, these potluck desserts are easy to make, easy to transport, and even easier to devour.
Start Slideshow

1 of 25

No-Bake Butterscotch Bars

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These pretty bars are the perfect no-bake potluck desserts. They owe their flavor to butterscotch pudding and crushed candy bars. Even better? They can be made ahead. If you're the planning type, make these in advance and freeze them. Just be sure to set them out 30 minutes before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie

Credit: Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This potluck dessert recipe will be a crowd-pleaser at your next big party. The only thing that makes apple pie tastier is crowning it with a flavor-packed crumb topping. Made in a sheet pan rather than a pie dish, this slab pie is easy to make and serve. It’s a perfectly portable potluck dessert recipe!

Buy It: Williams Sonoma Half Sheet Pan ($30, Williams Sonoma)

3 of 25

Cinnamon-Walnut Cracker Bars

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Leave the oven off in favor of these no-bake potluck desserts. We can never resist a sweet and salty combo, and this potluck dessert recipe is no exception. Chill these until firm and enjoy at room temperature.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This all-time favorite recipe yields 60 cookies, which makes it one of the most perfect potluck dessert recipes for your next neighborhood get-together. The pumpkin cookies really do melt in your mouth, so prepare for these to go quickly.

5 of 25

Peach Melba Pie Pops

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Another set of potluck sweets that are lollipop inspired! The peach Melba flavor in these pie pops is accented by the sweet pastry crust, icing, and chopped almonds.

Related: Up Your Dessert Game with These Cake Pop Recipes

6 of 25

Gluten-Free Fudgy Brownies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A lot of the best potluck desserts aren’t gluten-free. Well, no longer! These potluck sweets solve that problem by accommodating those with special dietary restrictions. Serve warm with whipped cream or enjoy at room temperature.

Related: 33 Amazing Gluten-Free Recipes to Serve the Whole Family

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

White Chocolate-Cranberry Crispy Treats

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We’ve taken a childhood-favorite, no-bake potluck dessert and added creamy white chocolate chunks and sweet cranberries. It’s a delightful twist on one of the best potluck desserts for both kids and adults. Make them in advance and serve at room temperature for an extra easy treat.

 Related: Crispy Cereal Treats

8 of 25

Fresh Strawberry Bars

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who knew PB&J was one of the best desserts to take to a potluck? Rich peanut butter bars are topped with a layer of strawberry jam and heaps of fresh strawberries in this unbeatable potluck dessert. To make ahead of time, wrap the bars in foil and store at room temperature up to 24 hours. Top with berries and jam just before serving.

Related: New Ways to Eat Peanut Butter and Jelly

9 of 25

Cherry-White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Maraschino cherries add a sweet blush to these white chocolate chip cookies. Their enchanting appearance makes them one of the best desserts to take to a potluck. For an even prettier presentation, dip the cookies in melted white chocolate.

Related: Decadent White Chocolate Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Malted Milk Ball Cookies

Credit: Jay Wilde
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who would guess that these potluck sweets contain whole bran cereal? Malted milk balls are a crunchy surprise in these quick and easy cookies that are easy to make in advance, can sit at room temperature, and will delight a crowd.

11 of 25

Blueberry Slab Pie

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy potluck dessert is baked on a sheet tray rather than a pie dish, so prep, transporting, serving, and cleanup is all a breeze. The blueberry filling has a simple sweet taste with a little bit of spice, and the sugary crumb topping pulls the dessert together. Though tastier when warm, this pie can certainly be enjoyed at room temperature too.

12 of 25

Coffee and Cookie Brownies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The perfect way to wrap up any potluck party, coffee-lovers will swoon over this make-ahead potluck dessert. Chewy brownies are wedged between a flaky pastry crust and melted chocolate pieces in our coffee-infused bar. Serve at room temperature and enjoy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking to get a little more creative with your potluck cake recipes? Our tasty cupcakes are as cute as a frozen pop on a stick! Save some time by using cake and pudding mixes for your batter. Then go all out with our homemade orange and cream cheese frosting that's sure to make this treat the star of the potluck table.

Test Kitchen Tip: Bring these cupcakes in an insulated carrier, then take them out at dessert time so the heat doesn't make the frosting go bad.

14 of 25

Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cinnamon-laced and packed with brown sugary goodness, these classy cookies are one of the most delicious and easy potluck desserts for any get-together. For some sweet variations, try our oatmeal-raisin or oatmeal-chocolate chip recipes.

15 of 25

Lemon-Lime Bars

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try a fresh take on an easy potluck dessert with these zesty lemon-lime bars. A light sprinkling of powdered sugar adds a little sweetness to these tart bars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Chocolate-Raspberry Drops

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For an easy potluck dessert recipe that’s sure to wow a crowd, go beyond the basic chocolate chip cookie by adding sweet-tart raspberries to the mix. Be sure to use frozen raspberries so they hold their shape and don't blend into the batter. Store and serve at room temperature.

17 of 25

Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars

Credit: Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Let your teeth sink in to one of these chewy and delectable potluck sweets. The sweet and creamy caramel will invite you into these pecan-cappuccino bars, while the hearty oats and bold espresso flavor will have you reaching for more.

18 of 25

Cherry-Crumble Pie Bars

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In the mood for a fruity dessert to take to a potluck? Try these. Zesty lemon peel adds zing to this crumbly fruit bar, while almond extract and brown sugar add extra sweetness. Your guests won’t be able to put them down. If you make them ahead of time, store them in the refrigerator and serve at room temperature.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

German Chocolate Cookies

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Step aside, German chocolate cake. There's a lighter chocolaty treat in town, and it happens to be one of the best potluck desserts. With flaky coconut and toasted pecans, these smart cookies get a nutritional boost from oatmeal and flaxseed.

20 of 25

Spiked Raspberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get the potluck party started with spiked raspberry lemonade cupcakes! A splash of berry liqueur in a fresh, zesty lemon cake will make this potluck sweet the highlight of your next get-together. The lemon and raspberry garnish is a pretty finishing touch.

21 of 25

Cookie Truffles

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've turned your favorite cookie into delicious no-bake potluck desserts: white chocolate-covered truffles! It's a classy, creamy treat that's sure to stand out on the buffet table.

Related: Truffle Recipes that Beat Store-Bought Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Caramel-Cashew Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Relive the memory of biting into your favorite old-time candy bar with these potluck sweets. Creamy caramel and roasted peanuts on a delicious shortbread cookie take you back to the good old days. Sprinkle a few marshmallows over the crust before baking for chewy sweetness. If you plan on making these ahead of time, store and serve them at room temperature.

23 of 25

White Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Out with the old and in with the newest and best potluck desserts. Our buttery white chocolate brownies, complete with crunchy macadamia nuts, are a delicious spin on the traditional brownie treat.

24 of 25

Blueberry-Swirl Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A splash of orange juice gives these luscious blueberry cheesecake bars a citrus twist. They’re one of the best desserts to take to a potluck—just make sure to keep them chilled if you're serving them outdoors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Ultimate Bar Cookies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine all of your favorite potluck sweets into the ultimate cookie treat. Your guests will definitely enjoy milk chocolate, crumbly brown sugar, and nutty goodness—all in one delicious bite.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Laura Denby