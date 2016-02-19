Perfect Pear Recipes

Every season has a flavor all its own, and this month is all about pears. Juicy, sweet, and equally delicious paired with sharp cheese or infused with cinnamon and nutmeg, fresh pears are bursting with as much harvest flavor as any fall fruit. Here are 24 of our all-time favorite pear recipes for you to try!
Pear & Chai Breakfast Cake

This autumn-inspired recipe has "Sunday morning" written all over it. Just grab your slow cooker, add ingredients such as brown sugar-coated pears and chai tea, and let it do the work for you.

Baby Cheesecakes with Toffee Pears

This spin on the classic flavor combination of pears and blue cheese makes for a must-try mouthwatering dessert.

Spiced Maple Tart with Poached Pears

This beautiful tart is ideal for fall gatherings. Short on time? You can even make it the day before and chill for up to 24 hours.

Roasted Pear Chicken Salad

This simple dish with fresh pears, shallots, and sauteed chicken can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Sprinkle with blue cheese before serving and pair with warm flatbread.

Hazelnut-Pear Torte with Dulce de Leche Frosting

With hazelnuts, juicy pears, and dulce de leche filling, this picture-perfect torte will be a favorite with your holiday crowd.

Apple-Pear Tart

This scrumptious pear and apple tart is deceptively easy to make: Its crust starts with crushed cookies.

Turkey, Pear & Cheese Salad

Sweet sliced pears and tender turkey balance the bold flavor of arugula in this savory salad.

Five-Spice Pear Pie Bars

Ripe pears and delicate orange icing offset the spice of these delicious bars. For a crowd-pleasing dessert, try serving warm at your next brunch.

Walnut-Pear Sour Cream Cake

This cake does double duty: It can serve as a brunch main dish or an after-dinner dessert. Try topping with broken walnuts and warm whipped cream before serving.

Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding with Glazed Pears

With this recipe, you're just 8 ingredients away from a sweet treat that only looks complex. The secret? Store-bought bread and purchased ice cream topping.

Peppered Pear Scones with Pear Conserve

Pepper and Parmesan cheese pair perfectly with our fresh conserve in this recipe. These savory scones are great for on-the-go breakfasts or lunches.

Rustic Pear Tart with Saffron Pastry

Hints of aromatic saffron pair deliciously with Anjou pears and dried cherries in this rustic tart.

Pear, Vanilla Bean & Browned Butter Crumble

Browned butter gives this pear crumble a unique caramel flavor. Serve the individual desserts with whipped cream for a special treat.

Sweet Bacon & Pear Pizza

Top purchased pizza crust with cream cheese, sliced pear, chopped pecans, feta cheese, and bacon for a delectable dinner.

Duck Breasts with Pears and Balsamic Vinaigrette

This elegant fall salad is a dinner in itself. Fresh pears are sauteed in butter and then arranged with crispy duck meat and toasted walnuts over baby spinach.

Roasted Pear Sauce

For a delicious appetizer, serve this sweet pear sauce with cheese. Toasted walnuts, fresh pear slices, and sage leaves make a pretty (and tasty) garnish.

Pear & Goat Cheese Bread Tart

With its chewy bread base and pear-cheese topper, this luscious tart is ideal to serve between the main course and dessert in place of the traditional cheese course.

Upside-Down Pear Gingerbread

Serve this gorgeous pear cake at a fall dinner party. For best results, choose pears that have just begun to ripen.

Pork Chops with Gorgonzola & Pears

This 30-minute dinner is bursting with flavor. Pan-fried pork chops and buttery pears are served with a creamy Gorgonzola sauce.

Vanilla Tart with Nutmeg Crust & Spiced Pears

Pour creamy vanilla custard over a tender cookie crust and top with brandy-soaked pears for an elegant dessert.

Fennel & Pear Chicken Thighs

The licoricelike flavor of fennel makes a serendipitous match with pears. Because the pears are dried rather than fresh, you can make this dish any time of year.

Pretty Pear Gingerbread Tart

A tender gingerbread crust is filled with cream cheese and orange marmalade, and topped with sweet pears.

Pear & White Cheddar Quick Bread

This savory brunch bread is delicious and so simple to make.

Chocolate-Pear Spice Cake

This sweet-spicy cake is fantastic served warm. The crispy pear chips that top the cake are a real show-stopper.

