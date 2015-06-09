34 Butternut Squash Recipes You'll Want to Make All Season
Butternut Squash Casserole with Maple Bacon
Mashed butternut squash never tasted so good! In this version, eggs add richness, maple syrup adds sweetness, and bacon does what only bacon can do: It adds those sweet-salty-smoky flavors that makes this butternut squash recipe especially irresistible.
Roasted Butternut Squash Filled with Port-Soaked Fruit
The richness of the port wine sauce really brings out the juicy sweet flavors of dried cherries and apricots in this simple, elegant stuffed butternut squash recipe. Serve it up on toasted baguette slices and a bit of aged white cheddar cheese for an unforgettable starter. Or turn it into a delicious vegetarian dinner option for your holiday gathering.
Butternut Squash Soup
When it comes to simple soup recipes, this is the butternut squash recipe you'll want on hand. Simply puree the squash with onions, butter, and vegetable broth. A bowl of this soup is sure to warm you up on chilly days.
Buy It: Ninja Professional Plus Blender ($100, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Butternut Squash and Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine noodles meet butternut squash spirals in this fall take on your favorite rich and creamy pasta dish. If you don't have a spiralizer to make your own butternut squash noodles, look for some that are already prepped in the produce or frozen section of the grocery store.
Buy It: OXO Hand Held Spiralizer ($15, Target)
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Classic lasagna is, well, classic, but this is a take on the Italian dish you don't want to pass up. Baked butternut squash is combined with a creamy white sauce then layered with lasagna noodles and cheese for an out-of-this-world butternut squash casserole.
Related: Tips to Help You Prep, Peel, and Cook Butternut Squash Like a Pro
Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
Carrots add a little extra sweetness and color to this butternut squash soup recipe, while leeks bring an added depth of flavor. Sprinkle on a few toasted pumpkin seeds (aka pepitas) for a bit of crunch and extra flavor.
Spaghetti with Roasted Butternut Squash
Roasted garlic, bacon, walnuts, and pecorino cheese go into this mouthwatering butternut squash pasta recipe. Browned butter is the simple, nutty sauce that brings all those flavors together. For an extra hit of fiber, choose a whole grain pasta option.
Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry
Here's a 30-minute meal that beats takeout. Green curry paste (a blend of lemongrass, green chile, and ginger) is the key ingredient in this vegetarian butternut squash recipe. Look for it in Asian markets or the Asian section of your grocery store. Serve it over a steaming bowl of rice.
Buy It: Black Carbon Steel Wok ($60, World Market)
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
If you didn't think macaroni and cheese couldn't get any more comforting, you're about to be proved wrong. This tasty butternut squash pasta recipe is decked out with crispy bacon, smoky cheese, and caramelized onions. For another delicious savory butternut squash recipe, try this Cavatappi bake.
Roasted Butternut Squash and Sausage Enchiladas
Give your next Mexican-inspired dinner a fall twist with this oh-so-good roasted butternut squash recipe. You can use purchased enchilada sauce if you're in a time crunch, but we recommend making our quick homemade sauce that only takes about 5 minutes to whip up.
Butternut Squash Shakshuka
Say hello to your new favorite breakfast-for-dinner recipe. The Israeli-inspired dish features a rich tomato sauce dotted with tender chunks of butternut squash. From there, eggs are cooked to your preference right on top. Depending on how much time you have, this easy butternut squash recipe comes together in either your slow cooker or pressure cooker.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($80, Target)
Squash and Curried Noodle Soup
Creamy coconut milk balances out the warm curry and turmeric spices in this comforting soup recipe. Use veggie broth to make this a vegan butternut squash recipe. Bonus: it only takes 30 minutes to have this one-pot dinner ready.
Related: Fast and Healthy Butternut Squash Recipes for Fall Comfort Plus Nutrition
Crispy Parmesan-Roasted Butternut Squash
It only takes 3 ingredients (plus a few pantry staples) to pull this butternut squash recipe together. After a quick roast in the oven, you've got a healthy side dish that will have everyone reaching for seconds. To save time, you can buy precut fresh butternut squash.
Buy It: Wilton Ultra Bake Professional Nonstick Large Baking Pan ($10, Target)
Squash and Sausage Shepherd's Pie
Mashed butternut squash with Parmesan tops off our delicious spin on classic shepherd's pie. The extra hint of sweet flavor comes from Italian sausage. Make this dish even more fun by making them in individual casserole dishes so everyone at the table gets their own.
Buy It: Kook 12-Ounce Ceramic Oval Mini Casserole Dishes with Lids, Set of 4 ($40, Wayfair)
Baked Butternut Squash with Thyme
Salt, butter, thyme, and squash are all it takes to make this baked butternut squash recipe! Slice the roasted butternut squash into individual servings for a showy side dish. For a sweet take, try this delicious roasted butternut squash recipe featuring molasses and cinnamon.
Butternut Bisque with Spicy Pear Salsa
To make this butternut soup recipe hearty enough to serve as the main course, we've added lumps of tender crab meat and some crispy bacon to the pot. Sweet pears are a surprising, yet fitting seasonal addition to the fresh salsa that makes a perfect topper for your bowl.
Related: Treat Yourself to a Fine Dining Experience at Home with These Fancy Dinner Recipes
Butternut Squash Bake
This butternut squash casserole recipe will really dress up a simple dinner when served alongside a slice of meat loaf or roast beef. It combines noodles, shallots, fresh parsley, and two kinds of cheese for irresistibly rich results.
Buy It: Pyrex Easy Grab 2 Quart Glass Casserole Dish ($13, Target)
Butternut Squash Soup with Thai Gremolata
With coconut milk, Sriracha sauce, lime juice, and a basil-peanut topper, this amazing butternut squash soup is one you'll have to make every year (if not more). The best part about the Thai-inspired soup is that it easily comes together in your slow cooker.
Buy It: Bella 5-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker ($30, Macy's)
Curried Cider-Pork Stew
This hearty butternut squash recipe stars quick-cooking pork. The flavorful one-bowl dinner also has fresh apples in the mix to add extra autumn appeal. Serve your bowls with a bit of sour cream, orange peel, and oregano for a delicious- and fancy-looking finish.
Pappardelle with Butternut Squash and Blue Cheese
Butternut squash pasta recipes are great options for meatless Mondays. This rich pasta pairs the butternut squash with blue cheese, sage, and pine nuts. Don't forget to save some of your pasta water before draining: it helps the sauce stick to the pasta.
Buy It: OXO Softworks Colander ($10, Target)
New World Turkey and Butternut Squash Chili
Not your ordinary chili recipe, this slow cooker version combines the butternut squash with turkey, corn, cranberries, and jalapeño pepper for a unique taste sensation. It's a butternut squash recipe that really packs fall-favorite flavors into one addicting dish.
Related: 17 Instant Pot Soups, Stews, and Chilis for a Quick Comforting Meal in a Bowl
Butternut Squash Ravioli Filling
For a quick take on butternut squash ravioli, spoon the filling into wonton wrappers instead of making the homemade ravioli. If you're new to the homemade pasta game, follow our easy instructions.
Related: Mix-and-Match Ravioli Fillings and Sauces for When Marinara Just Isn't Enough
Chicken Butternut Squash Soup
This recipe for butternut squash soup is fabulously filling. The roasted butternut squash is combined with chickpeas, dried apricots, rotisserie chicken, and nutmeg-spiced walnuts for a quick and satisfying weeknight meal.
Butternut Squash Gratin
If you're looking for roasted butternut squash recipes that will be the hit of your next family gathering, check this one out. Here, the roasted butternut squash is combined with spinach, cheese, and rich creme fraîche for a surefire winner. Be prepared for everyone to ask for the recipe.
Related: Feel Better Eating a Little of Everything with Our Healthy Potluck Recipes
Butternut Squash-Wild Rice Casserole
Chewy wild rice makes a delicious (and healthy) addition to this baked butternut squash recipe. Keep this make-ahead recipe handy for gatherings where you need to contribute a dish.
Winter Squash and Brown Bread Stuffing
In this butternut squash recipe, two types of bread (honey wheat bread and bread with raisins) are tossed with traditional dressing ingredients to create a delicious, seasonal side dish. You can use butternut squash or any other in-season winter squash in this delicious stuffing recipe.
Related: Easy Stuffing Recipes Your Thanksgiving Feast Needs
Butternut Squash Pie with Gingersnap Crust
Move over, pumpkin pie! This sweet butternut squash recipe roasts the squash to get a deep flavor before using the pulp to make the pie base. The spice in the gingersnap crust makes this one fall pie you won't forget.
Butternut Squash Soup with Ravioli
It's the extra touches (a hint of cayenne pepper and molasses) that give this vegetarian butternut squash soup so much flavor. And it only takes 30 minutes to make from start to finish! To prepare this soup ahead of time, make the recipe without the ravioli and store up to two months in the freezer.
Buy It: Twist and Store Round Food Storage Container ($2, Target)
Butternut Squash Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce
Although most butternut squash recipes call for serving the squash as a vegetable, it's technically considered a fruit. That's why it tastes great in dessert recipes, too. Here, it pairs with pears and cranberries for a sweet, seasonal finish to your winter meal.