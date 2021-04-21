If you had success hunting the woods for these rare and short-seasoned mushrooms, or were lucky enough to find some for sale, let’s get ‘em cooking! Fresh morel mushrooms are, of course, great fried or sautéed (my go-to cooking methods), but they are also a wonderful addition to pasta and eggs or tossed with other veggies for a seasonal side dish. Which will you choose as the best morel mushroom recipe to grace your table with? Maybe keep hunting until you find enough morels to make them all.