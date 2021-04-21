Morel Mushroom Recipes for Limited-Edition Springtime Meals
If you had success hunting the woods for these rare and short-seasoned mushrooms, or were lucky enough to find some for sale, let’s get ‘em cooking! Fresh morel mushrooms are, of course, great fried or sautéed (my go-to cooking methods), but they are also a wonderful addition to pasta and eggs or tossed with other veggies for a seasonal side dish. Which will you choose as the best morel mushroom recipe to grace your table with? Maybe keep hunting until you find enough morels to make them all.
Morel and Asparagus Crispy Pizza
Veggie pizza lovers will adore this spring-fresh meatless dinner idea. Whip up a homemade pizza dough that really is a cinch if you can allow for an hour of rising time (or shortcut it by buying refrigerated pizza dough). Sauté your spring veggies for just a few minutes in a skillet, then fire up the grill to cook the assembled pizzas. Even without meat, it makes for a satisfying dinner with 18 grams of protein and few grams of fiber.
Mushroom Fricassée with Fresh Herbs
This is one of the best morel mushroom recipes when you find only a few of the fungi on your hunt because it calls for 2-pounds of just about any combination of fresh mushrooms. If you collected a big morel haul, use all morels, but the different flavors and textures from an assortment of mushrooms is part of what makes this side dish so delicious.
Morel Frittata
If your fresh morel mushrooms are already cleaned and ready to cook with, this is a super-speedy breakfast recipe. Sauté the veggies in an oven-going skillet, add your eggs, and cook to your desired doneness, easy peasy.
Sautéed Morel Mushrooms
Growing up, I thought sautéed morel mushroom recipes were the only recipes that existed for morels. It’s the only way we ate them. There was a good reason for that—just 4 ingredients and about 15 minutes of work are all that’s needed to create the can’t-stop-popping-‘em recipe.
Flash-Braised Vegetable Medley
This veggie side dish is one bit of proof that morel recipes aren’t an everyday treat. You don’t see them in the picture because we couldn’t find any at the time, but it’s one of the mushroom varieties listed to try in the ingredient list. Add them if you can, they are the perfect pairing for the other peak-spring veggies in the healthy side dish.
Morel Mushroom Cream Sauce with Pasta
Simple is often best when making a pasta dinner. This dish stands out thanks to the fresh morel mushrooms in the sauce, but the rest of the sauce is a simple simmer of butter, shallots, flour, broth, cream, and seasonings. Serve that over your pasta of choice and dinner is ready in under 40 minutes.
Asparagus and Morels
This just may be spring’s greatest side dish. The two primary ingredients—asparagus and morel mushrooms—are the best veggies spring has to offer (at least in my opinion). So of course they get combined with butter, seasonings, and lemon juice for an irresistible accompaniment to your spring dinner.
Related: Asparagus Recipes to Share with Even the Pickiest Eaters
Wild Mushroom and Pancetta Tart
Nope, nothing tops a flaky, homemade pastry dough as this amazing brunch idea calls for, but if you’re in a time crunch, you could swap in a purchased crust for similar results. Then all that’s left is mixing the mushroom, pancetta, egg, and cream filling to pour over your tart crust and your special-occasion breakfast is ready for the oven.
Slow Cooker Wild Mushroom and Blue Cheese Bread Pudding
Of course you think of desserts when you hear bread pudding, but this savory take using fresh morel mushrooms will have you rethinking everything you know about bread puddings. The mushrooms pair with smoky sausage and tangy blue cheese for a boldly flavored meal that comes together in your slow cooker.
Mixed Mushroom Pizza
This pizza recipe topped with fresh morel mushrooms is just hearty enough to be a meatless main dish, but it’s also great cut into small slices and served as a party appetizer (if you’re willing to share your prized morels with friends). If you don’t have morels, any variety of fresh mushrooms will do wonderfully.