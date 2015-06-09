Make-and-Take Recipes for Fall
Root Beer Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Make-ahead meals aren't limited to casseroles. Sweet root beer and hot pepper sauce make for a tasty sandwich when combined with savory pulled pork. To make ahead, slow-cook overnight, then reheat on the stove the day of your event. For easy toting, place your slow cooker in an insulated carrier.
Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie
Nothing says autumn like sweet apple pie, and we made this favorite dessert into an easy make-and-take recipe. Try these cinnamon-infused, crumb-topped treats with your favorite apple variety. Rome Beauty apples bake up tart and firm, while Granny Smiths become sweet and soft. For easy toting, carry this yummy slab pie in a disposable foil pan.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Pasta Salad
Deviled eggs and pasta salad are a match made in potluck heaven. This on-the-go recipe is brimming with tangy macaroni, red onions, and paprika-sprinkled deviled eggs. Cover and tote in an icy cooler before enjoying.
Brats with Cucumber-Blueberry Slaw
Top your perfectly grilled brats with a cool and crunchy slaw. Ours is made with fresh cucumber, blueberries, and green onion dressed in an apple-herb dressing. Prepare the slaw in advance, keep it chilled, then spoon it onto hot-off-the-grill brats for a super easy fall recipe.
Smoky Pineapple Guacamole
It's not a party without the guac! Bring this crowd favorite made with ripe avocados, fresh pineapple, and canned chipotle peppers. A few snips of cilantro and squeezes of lime juice bring extra zip to this make-ahead recipe.
Fudgy Football Brownies
Nothing beats a batch of fresh brownies—especially our football-shape stunners! Show off the sweet and simple frosting details at your next tailgate party, then enjoy their rich chocolate flavor. Make this game-day potluck recipe the night before so you can relax and enjoy the festivities.
Homemade Coarse-Ground Mustard
Grilled Donuts
Give old-fashioned glazed donuts a makeover by grilling them to perfection and dunking them in a homemade strawberry-basil or mint julep dip. These sweet confections are a totally creative postgame dessert. Use our make-ahead recipes for dipping sauce, then toss your donuts on the grill.
Mozzarella-Provolone Sausage Grinders
These aren't your typical grinders. Peppery Italian sausage and garlic-seasoned onions make an unforgettable duo. Take your on-the-go meal over the top with ooey-gooey cheese and crunchy banana peppers.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
These divine cheesecake tartlets, with a soft vanilla filling and fresh strawberries, make classy party treats and a great make-ahead recipe. Bake them up to a month in advance of your event, then keep them fresh by freezing them in an airtight container.
Game-Day Snack Mix
Mini bowls of this cheesy mix make great grab-and-go snacks. You can enjoy crunchy chips, salted nuts, and crispy cereal squares all before kickoff! Add a few drops of hot sauce to spice up this easy fall recipe.
Barbecue Pasties
Our veggie-pork snacks, featuring sharp cheese and poppin' jalapeno peppers, can be dipped in warm barbecue or sweet mustard sauce. To save time when you're preparing this make-ahead recipe, use a refrigerated unbaked piecrust instead of the homemade pastry.
Cheddar-Beer Weenies
Our take on hearty cocktail wieners features a crispy bacon wrapping covered in a mouthwatering cheddar-beer glaze. Tote this easy fall recipe in a portable crock to keep it warm all party long.
Cheeseburger-and-Fries Casserole
No grilling necessary here. We've twisted this all-American meal into a ridiculously simple casserole filled with fresh burger toppings and crisp, wavy fries—a perfect make-ahead dinner. Pop it into the oven an hour before you leave, then keep it warm on the way with an insulated carrier.
Plum-Good Sausage and Meatballs
Try these smoky jalapeno meatballs in our homemade plum-barbecue glaze. The mouthwatering duo is the perfect party appetizer. Plus, its simple two-step process makes these delicious bites a go-to make-and-take recipe. To make ahead, slow-cook for 3 hours the night before or the morning of your event.
Peach Melba Pie Pops
These adorable lollipop pies make peachy-keen potluck treats. We've taken the idea behind peach melba, a traditional French dessert, and combined fresh raspberries with sweet peach pie filling to make a fun, portable mini pie. This fall potluck recipe will no doubt be the most popular treat at the party.
Crocked Chili Mac
Get your fix of gooey mac and cheese—crock-style! Prepare garlicky ground beef and savory mix-ins the morning of the party, then stir it all together in a large insulated slow cooker. To keep this make-ahead dinner warm throughout the evening, simply tote it in the slow cooker.
Lemon-Sage Pork Chops on a Stick
Bring the state fair to your party! Juicy pork chops on a stick make fall dinner recipes easier than ever. Let them soak in our zesty lemon-garlic marinade for 4 hours, then throw them on the grill—they'll be ready to eat in less than 7 minutes!
Creamy BLT Coleslaw
We've captured all the classic sandwich flavors in this easy salad recipe. Bacon, lettuce, tomato—we've got the works! Toss in a few extra veggies for added crunch, and your salad is ready to serve in less than 20 minutes. For an easy make-ahead recipe, chill overnight before serving at your get-together.
Lemonade Cake
Add some zest to your party with fresh lemon bars. The secret to our luscious lemon-butter frosting? Frozen lemonade concentrate! Top with bright lemon slices for a showstopping make-and-take dessert.
Beer Chili Deluxe
Nothing beats this winning tailgate recipe. Our beer-chili combo, filled with hearty beans and savory seasonings, gets its spicy kick from canned chile peppers. This loaded make-ahead meal can be chilled overnight so it's ready for the big day.
Cuban-Style Pork Sliders with Mojo Sauce
Pork-lovers, unite! These tasty Cuban-style sliders are all you need for a great make-ahead meal. Our recipe for homemade Mojo Sauce adds a burst of citrus flavor, while fresh jalapeno peppers spice things up.
Root Beer Float Cupcakes
Turn the classic soda-fountain treat into a yummy cupcake at home. Root beer barrel candies float on soft vanilla frosting, while a colorful straw adds a finishing flair to this on-the-go recipe.
Black Bean Salsa
Mix chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and other fresh produce with a lime-oil dressing to make this delightfully light on-the-go recipe. Taking it to the tailgate? Keep it in a cooler until ready to serve.
Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies
Get your pumpkin fix in one of the yummiest brownies around. Our fall potluck recipe features rich chocolate, sweet cinnamon, and toasty walnuts. Store for up to 3 days before serving.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Squares
With instant French vanilla pudding mix, you can make these simple candy squares in a snap! We've included a crumbly wafer cookie bottom followed by a layer of creamy peanut butter and fluffy whipped cream. Chocolate-peanut butter candies make a sweet final touch to this make-and-take recipe.