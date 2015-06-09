These Healthy Fall Recipes Are Seasonal Comfort Food Done Light
Fall Vegetable Fajitas
For fajitas that offer a fiesta of flavor, soak seasonal veggies and steak in a chile-lime hot sauce. Wrap the mix in a warm tortilla and sprinkle with your favorite toppings for a colorful and healthy fall dinner that’s low in calories.
Test Kitchen Tip: Try freezing steak for 20 minutes before slicing or just until it is firm but not frozen. This allows for thin slices of steak.
Pork and Sweets Bowl
This one-pan meal can be assembled in bowls for a hands-off dinner that showcases a rainbow of colors and a mix of savory, sweet, and fresh flavors. The Cuban pork and veggies blend makes for an easy, healthy fall dinner recipe as is, but don’t think of it as a strict rule; you can customize with whatever meat, veggies, and fresh herbs you have nearby.
Sheet-Pan Chicken with Squash and Apples
Delicata squash, apples, and chicken join forces in this filling and low-fuss sheet pan supper that’s full of fall flair. Once you’ve mastered the lemon-scented healthy fall meal, switch things up with our variations including mustard and honey, barbecue, and cilantro-lime. You can’t go wrong with any of these high-protein, crowd-pleasing feasts.

Cheesy Butternut Squash Cavatappi Bake
Our thick and bubbly pasta bake has all the cheesy goodness you love without all the fat and calories. By substituting some of the cheese with seasonal butternut squash, you'll cut back on both, plus gain a healthy helping of fiber and vitamin A in this healthy fall dinner recipe. (Psst ... try it with acorn, delicata, or honeynut squash if you don’t have any butternut handy.)
Pork Stir-Fry with Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
Healthy pumpkin recipes include everything we love about fall—they're warm, comforting, and loaded with cozy squash vibes. Bonus points if they call for canned pumpkin for a quick and easy boost in vitamin A (and flavor!). This 30-minute pork stir-fry recipe delivers a hearty, protein-packed meal that will make you forget all about takeout.
Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Meatballs
Trade traditional spaghetti noodles for warm strands of spaghetti squash. It will cut some fat and calories, plus spaghetti squash is rich in antioxidants. A chunky roasted tomato sauce and bulgur-enhanced beefy meatballs top this healthy fall dinner recipe.
Pasta Dinner Makeover: Typical restaurant spaghetti and meatballs have nearly 1,000 calories and 36 grams of fat per serving. This copycat recipe has just 280 calories and 8 grams of fat.
Italian Barley and Sausage Casserole
With turkey sausage, button mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes, the Italian ingredients in these personal casseroles team up to make one supremely comforting and healthy fall dinner. As if those tasty elements weren't enough, chewy barley, a high-fiber whole grain, guarantees to keep you full. Oh yes, and there’s a bit of part-skim mozzarella for good gooey measure.

Tomato Pizza Rolls
Yes, your late-night pizza craving can now be nutritious and satisfying all at once. Enter these mouthwatering pizza rolls that will help use up the last of your summer tomatoes. Homemade pizza dough surrounds a rich Parmesan-tomato sauce, savory prosciutto, and basil leaves for a healthy fall meal so tasty you won't believe it's not from a restaurant.
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Red Pepper Pesto
Take a break from pork chops and applesauce. Season pork tenderloin with smoked paprika, garlic, and oregano, and pair with red bell pepper wedges and pesto. You'll adore the rich, warm flavors of this healthy fall recipe—and the calorie count: just 293.
Greek Chicken Skillet
As one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating styles, the Mediterranean diet won’t be going out of style anytime soon. Thank goodness, because this healthy fall dinner idea is too tasty to skip! Seasonal Brussels sprouts and chicken breasts get jazzed up with briny olives, zesty lemons, verdant dill, and salty feta.
Turkey Meatball Shepherd’s Pie
Sweet potato slices crown this cozy casserole that is quite possibly the definition of comfort food on a blustery evening. The healthy fall dinner tastes rich due to the light Alfredo. But dive deeper and you’ll realize it’s actually quite well-balanced with high-protein lean ground turkey and a generous handful of green peas.
Herb-Crusted Cod with Cauliflower Mash
For a lighter twist on cheesy potatoes, mash cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots with a semisoft garlic-herb cheese. Then pair your spiffed-up spuds with a golden dill-crusted cod fillet; the flaky fish is high in protein and low in fat, making this a must-make healthy fall dinner idea.
Test Kitchen Tip: When whipping up mashed potatoes or cauliflower, reserve some of the cooking water from the vegetables. Add it to the mash as needed for desired consistency.
Hummus and Farro Portobellos
Vegan diet devotees, we haven’t forgotten about you! This healthy fall meal is completely plant-based, with hearty, meat-like mushrooms as the base for a schmear of hummus and mountain of veggie-spiked farro. Finish with a sprinkle of green onions and a drizzle of olive oil to elevate the hearty autumnal flavors.
Pan-Fried Garlic Steak
You’re just one skillet and 30 minutes away from a steakhouse-quality dinner at home. Tender beef ribeye steak is high in protein and savory goodness. Garnish with garlic and parsley and you’ve entered gourmet territory. Pair that red meat with buttery cannellini beans for a complete, gluten-free, low-carb, and healthy fall meal.
Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
We've marinated tender pork loin in zesty Pickapeppa sauce, a Jamaican condiment similar to Worcestershire sauce. The result: a spicy, protein-packed healthy fall dinner recipe. Parsnips, a cool-weather root vegetable, and juicy pears replace typical white potatoes to make this dish even more nutritious.

Seared Scallops and Baby Spinach with Spiced Pomegranate Glaze
Not only are scallops rich in protein, but they are easy to prepare. (Trust us; they’re not just for restaurant menus!) Just sear each side until caramelized, then serve on a bed of wilted spinach. A drizzle of our cinnamon- and coriander-pomegranate glaze completes this healthy fall dinner recipe with seasonal spices.
Turkey-Vegetable Casserole
There are few things more comforting on a cool autumn night than a warm and bubbly casserole with home-style gravy. Combine the gravy with vegetables, sage-seasoned turkey, and an apple topping for a healthy fall meal that can be on your table in 25 minutes. The key to the quick cook time is to portion each serving into an individual mini casserole dish.
Beef with Mushrooms and Pearl Onions in Red Wine Reduction
Enjoy all the sophistication of a fancy steak dinner for half the calories and price in the comfort of your home thanks to this healthy fall dinner recipe. Combine seasoned beef sirloin with garlic, mushrooms, and pearl onions in a skillet. Once the meat has reached your desired doneness (here’s how to tell), plate with a warm red wine reduction and devour.
Golden Squash Bisque
For a cream-base soup that won't unravel your diet, try this beautiful fall bisque that can be yours in just 20 minutes. This healthy fall meal is low in fat, thanks to fat-free Greek yogurt, which also lends a luscious texture and amps up the protein. A dash of curry powder adds a touch of heat.
Pancetta-Wrapped Chicken with Glazed Date Sauce
Pancetta is a widely loved Italian cousin of bacon. Wrap the salt-cured meat around a cheese-topped chicken breast, then coat with a warm date vinaigrette for a healthy fall recipe exploding with sweet and savory goodness. To round out the meal, serve this entrée along with steamed green beans, roasted vegetables, or fluffy quinoa.
Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
Nutritionally balanced meals need not be boring, and this chicken noodle bowl is proof. Rice noodles, shredded salad, and ginger-chicken meatballs join a coconut-lime chile pan sauce for one delicious and healthy fall dinner recipe. Use vitamin-loaded fresh carrots to give this bowl a burst of color and freshness.
Beef Bourguignonne Pot Pie
Our twist on traditional French beef bourguignonne features an array of flavorful veggies and cooked beef tips in warm, bubbly Burgundy gravy. Low-sodium stock keeps the salt content in check, while piles of mushrooms stretch each ounce of beef. Golden croissant cubes top this healthy fall meal with a pleasant hint of crunch.
Shrimp and Greens with Pasta
Kale is a powerhouse of nutrients, and we've paired it with diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and garlicky shrimp in a pasta dish that goes from prep to plate in less than 30 minutes. This is one healthy fall recipe you'll be craving all year long. (Psst ... this would work great with chicken breasts, too, if you’re not a fan of seafood.)
Turkey Steaks with Spinach, Pears, and Blue Cheese
Don’t reserve turkey for Thanksgiving or brown bag lunch sandwiches alone. For a white meat take on steak, try these sage-rubbed turkey tenderloins. With wilted spinach, juicy seasonal pears, and a blue cheese topping, this tasty and healthy fall dinner idea is hard to resist.
Pork and Poblano Stew
Cinnamon, the quintessential spice of fall, and orange juice balance the mild heat of poblano peppers and fire-roasted tomatoes in this flavorful, full-bodied stew. Each serving of this surprisingly speedy and healthy fall recipe packs in 32 grams of protein thanks to savory pieces of pork tenderloin.
Pear and Potato Salad with Pickled Mustard Seeds and Sausage
Anjou pears are in-season September through spring. Pair those juicy fresh pears with chicken-and-apple sausage and potatoes for a hearty, satisfying, and healthy fall dinner. Pickled mustard seeds add a burst of flavor and texture.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you happen to have rock-hard pears, roast them to enhance their natural sweetness.
Bacon-Wrapped Salmon with Fruit Chutney
One of America's most-loved indulgences? Bacon. To reduce the fat content of this melt-in-your-mouth meat, try a center-cut version. Here, it's wrapped around flaky salmon fillets and topped with a cranberry-apricot chutney, making a healthy fall meal so enticing you won't believe it has a mere 341 calories per serving.
Lemon-Braised Chicken Tenders and Cauliflower
Ditch the bag of frozen chicken nuggets for our delicious lemon-braised chicken tenderloins. Do so and you’ll score all of the succulence for about half of the calories. Cauliflower, wilted spinach, and a crunchy combo of green olives, dates, and pistachios complete the healthy fall dinner recipe. Since it all comes together in one Dutch oven, cleaning up will be as easy as falling in love with this recipe.

Spicy Oven-Baked Fish and Sweet Potato Fries
For a lightened-up take on traditional fish and chips, bake breaded whitefish fillets instead of frying them and make your own sweet potato fries. (Try them in the air fryer!) You'll still get a crunchy crust on the fish and the fries without adding unnecessary fat to this healthy fall recipe.