For fajitas that offer a fiesta of flavor, soak seasonal veggies and steak in a chile-lime hot sauce. Wrap the mix in a warm tortilla and sprinkle with your favorite toppings for a colorful and healthy fall dinner that’s low in calories.

Test Kitchen Tip: Try freezing steak for 20 minutes before slicing or just until it is firm but not frozen. This allows for thin slices of steak.