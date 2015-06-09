February 2011 Flavor of the Month: Dark Chocolate

June 09, 2015
Every season has a flavor all its own, and this month is all about dark chocolate. Rich and decadent with a subtle bitter bite, dark chocolate is often paired with fruit, nuts, or sweeter types of chocolate. Here are 20 of our best dark chocoalte recipes for you to try.
Bourbon-Chocolate Tipsy Cake

Espresso deepens the chocolatey flavor of this rich bundt cake.

Dark Chocolate Fudge Sauce

Buttermilk, cocoa powder, and bittersweet chocolate give this decadent ice cream topper incredible richness.

Double-Deck Pot de Creme

Layer dark and white chocolate custards for a creamy and elegant treat.

Chocolate Ganache Souffles

This six-ingredient dessert is simpler to make than it looks; a gooey chocolate-cream center makes it irresistible.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Apples

Dip apples into melted cinnamon-spiked chocolate and then roll in almonds and dried cranberries for a crunchy-sweet dessert.

Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cakes

Chocolate mini cakes are filled with fresh raspberries and topped with an ultra-rich icing.

Bittersweet Chocolate Biscotti

This crisp chocolate-hazelnut cookie is dipped into rich melted chocolate.

Bittersweet Cheesecake Torte

Chocolate cheesecake is sandwiched between layers of brownie and topped with whipped chocolate ganache.

Dark Chocolate Pecan Pie

This gooey dessert recipe from Alan Carter has all the goodness of a classic pecan pie with the added bonus of bittersweet chocolate.

Extreme Chocolate Pie

For a luscious dessert, serve up wedges of this fluffy dark chocolate pie in a brownie crust.

Triple Chocolate Cupcakes

A buttery chocolate frosting is piped onto these bittersweet chocolate cupcakes for the ultimate chocolate treat.

Dropped Chocolate Pie

This upside-down pie is piled high with whipped cream; grated chocolate makes a pretty topper.

Dark Chocolate Brownies

Cinnamon adds a hint of spice to these ultrarich chocolate brownies.

Double Dark Chocolate Cookies

The ultimate cookie for chocolate lovers features large chunks of bittersweet chocolate tucked in a chewy mocha-flavored cookie.

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Sticks

Dark chocolate sticks are dipped in peanut butter and coated with dried fruit and nuts. For a crunchier treat, use pretzel sticks instead of the chocolate.

Super-Duper Chocolate Kisses

These chocolatey cookies start with refrigerated cookie dough and feature sprinkles and an irresistible chocolate kiss center. Each batch takes just eight minutes to bake.

Chocolate-Ancho Crème Brulee

Ancho chile pepper adds a delightful kick to this luscious chocolate creme brulee.

Triple Chocolate Tiramisu

With three times the chocolate, our recipe makes this traditional Italian dessert better than ever

Bittersweet Chocolate Flan

Dark chocolate, cinnamon, and pomegranate give this Spanish custard a surprising twist.

Dark Chocolate Mini Muffins

These muffins are made with applesauce, skim milk, and unsweetened cocoa for a guilt-free (but yummy) breakfast treat.

