February 2011 Flavor of the Month: Dark Chocolate
Bourbon-Chocolate Tipsy Cake
Espresso deepens the chocolatey flavor of this rich bundt cake.
Dark Chocolate Fudge Sauce
Buttermilk, cocoa powder, and bittersweet chocolate give this decadent ice cream topper incredible richness.
Double-Deck Pot de Creme
Layer dark and white chocolate custards for a creamy and elegant treat.
Chocolate Ganache Souffles
This six-ingredient dessert is simpler to make than it looks; a gooey chocolate-cream center makes it irresistible.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Apples
Dip apples into melted cinnamon-spiked chocolate and then roll in almonds and dried cranberries for a crunchy-sweet dessert.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cakes
Chocolate mini cakes are filled with fresh raspberries and topped with an ultra-rich icing.
Bittersweet Chocolate Biscotti
This crisp chocolate-hazelnut cookie is dipped into rich melted chocolate.
Bittersweet Cheesecake Torte
Chocolate cheesecake is sandwiched between layers of brownie and topped with whipped chocolate ganache.
Dark Chocolate Pecan Pie
This gooey dessert recipe from Alan Carter has all the goodness of a classic pecan pie with the added bonus of bittersweet chocolate.
Extreme Chocolate Pie
For a luscious dessert, serve up wedges of this fluffy dark chocolate pie in a brownie crust.
Triple Chocolate Cupcakes
A buttery chocolate frosting is piped onto these bittersweet chocolate cupcakes for the ultimate chocolate treat.
Dropped Chocolate Pie
This upside-down pie is piled high with whipped cream; grated chocolate makes a pretty topper.
Dark Chocolate Brownies
Cinnamon adds a hint of spice to these ultrarich chocolate brownies.
Double Dark Chocolate Cookies
The ultimate cookie for chocolate lovers features large chunks of bittersweet chocolate tucked in a chewy mocha-flavored cookie.
Fruit & Nut Chocolate Sticks
Dark chocolate sticks are dipped in peanut butter and coated with dried fruit and nuts. For a crunchier treat, use pretzel sticks instead of the chocolate.
Super-Duper Chocolate Kisses
These chocolatey cookies start with refrigerated cookie dough and feature sprinkles and an irresistible chocolate kiss center. Each batch takes just eight minutes to bake.
Chocolate-Ancho Crème Brulee
Ancho chile pepper adds a delightful kick to this luscious chocolate creme brulee.
Triple Chocolate Tiramisu
With three times the chocolate, our recipe makes this traditional Italian dessert better than ever
Bittersweet Chocolate Flan
Dark chocolate, cinnamon, and pomegranate give this Spanish custard a surprising twist.
Dark Chocolate Mini Muffins
These muffins are made with applesauce, skim milk, and unsweetened cocoa for a guilt-free (but yummy) breakfast treat.