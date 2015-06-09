Cozy Cinnamon Recipes
Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Custards
A carrot-based filling is the secret to pretty, petite treats that are overflowing with spicy-sweet cinnamon flavor.
Cinnamon Coffee
You don't need to buy a flavored blend to enjoy cinnamon-infused coffee. Just stir in four simple ingredients, including real cinnamon sticks, and you're on your way to a brighter morning.
Cinnamon Pretzels
Salty pretzels meet cinnamon-sugar goodness for a simple, delicious addition to any get-together.
Cinnamon Orange Slices
Dress up ripe oranges with a dusting of ground cinnamon for an easy (and healthy) sweet fix.
Rolled Cinnamon Sandwiches
Cinnamon-lovers will adore these airy cookies filled with creamy cinnamon-vanilla frosting.
Creamy Caramel-Pecan Rolls
Traditional cinnamon rolls are even better with a delectable caramel-pecan topping. If you're in a time crunch, you can make these ahead and refrigerate for up to 24 hours before baking.
Apple-Cinnamon Streusel Bars
Cinnamon is the star in these gooey streusel bars that are filled with sweet apples, toasted walnuts, and cream cheese.
Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes
Adorable cupcakes pack big cinnamon roll flavor with help from layered brown sugar-cinnamon crumble and caps of Creamy Butter Frosting.
Cinnamon-Chocolate Bread Pudding Souffles
Irresistible mini souffles bursting with cinnamon and chocolate are made simple with the clever addition of French bread cubes.
Cinnamon Roasted Chicken with Pumpkin-Sage Grits
This savory dinner bridges down-home recipes and Moroccan flavors.
People-Pleasing Cinnamon Rolls
For freshly baked rolls in the morning, let these cinnamon buns rise overnight in the fridge. When you wake up, bake them until golden.
Cinnamon Twists
This brown sugar-cinnamon-filled dough can also be tied into knots or twisted into a pretzel shape.
Spicy Sweet Potato Rolls with Cinnamon Butter
Coconut milk, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice flavor these surprising melt-in-your-mouth rolls.
Cinnamon-Nut Bread
This delicious quick bread is a heartfelt gift idea or a wonderful addition to your holiday brunch.
Cinnamon-Apple Spice Cake with Apple Topper
A buttery mixture of apples and sugar is sandwiched between two scrumptious layers of cinnamon-spiced cake.
Cinnamon Churros
These traditional Mexican pastries are light and crispy. Serve them with fruit for a delicious brunch dessert.
Cinnamon-Sugar Sticks
Love the zing of Red Hots candies? When crushed and mixed with sugar, they become a crunchy cinnamon topper for these biscottilike cookies.
Cinnamon-Spice Chocolate Brownies
These scrumptious brownies are sure to become a family favorite. With a dusting of cinnamon powdered sugar (instead of fatty frosting), they're also easier on your waistline.
Sweet Potato-Cinnamon Bundt Cake with Orange Glaze
Cinnamon, pecans, and brown sugar flavor this comforting sweet potato cake.
Almond-Cinnamon Cookies
A browned-butter drizzle takes these super simple cookies to the next level.