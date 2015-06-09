Spice Up Your Menu with These Cozy Cinnamon Recipes

Warm and spicy cinnamon is the perfect complement to sugar, chocolate, and other cozy flavors, such as nutmeg and cloves. Homemade cinnamon rolls are amazing, but there are so many more uses for cinnamon. Go beyond cinnamon desserts and find surprising main dishes such as chili recipes with cinnamon, chicken dishes, and more. Here are some of our all-time favorite cinnamon recipes for you to try.
Cinnamon Nuts

Choose walnuts or pecans to make this delicious cinnamon snack. The nuts are coated in an irresistible cinnamon-sugar blend that gets extra flavor from nutmeg and vanilla. They'll make a perfect homemade food gift around the holidays.

Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Custards

A carrot-based filling (yes, carrots!) is the secret to these pretty, petite cinnamon treats. The easy 5-ingredient recipe is overflowing with spicy-sweet cinnamon flavor. Use a food processor to give the custard its signature smooth and creamy texture.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Food Processor ($50, Target)

Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler

Here's an elevated recipe using cinnamon rolls? Instead of making cobbler dough from scratch, this cinnamon dessert tops a heaping mound of sliced apples and raisins with canned cinnamon rolls from the fridge. The icing from the package makes a sweet drizzle topping.

Cinnamon Coffee

You don't need to buy a flavored blend to enjoy cinnamon coffee. Just brew your favorite beans, add a few simple ingredients—including real cinnamon sticks—and you're on your way to a brighter, spicier morning. A dollop of whipped cream dusted with extra cinnamon makes a pretty presentation.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker ($100, Target)

Cinnamon Pretzels

Salty pretzels meet cinnamon-sugar goodness. Our baking instructions are easy enough, but you can also use the microwave to get these cinnamon pretzels ready in minutes. The cinnamon recipe makes a whopping 12 cups! So this is a simple, delicious addition to any get-together.

Overnight Pull-Apart Cinnamon Loaf

There are few foods that are as fun and delicious as pull-apart bread. The beauty of this cinnamon bread recipe is the fact you can prepare the ingredients and keep the dough in the fridge for up to two days. Prepare in the morning for a sweet breakfast or brunch addition.

Buy It: Mainstays Loaf Pan ($4, Walmart)

Apple-Cinnamon Streusel Bars

Cinnamon is the star in these gooey streusel bars that are filled with sweet apples, toasted walnuts, and cream cheese. Line the pan with aluminum foil to easily remove the bars from the pan.

Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes

Fans of cinnamon rolls will adore this cupcake recipe. The layered brown sugar-cinnamon crumble and caps of creamy butter frosting really make this a cinnamon dessert recipe to remember.

Buy It: Mainstays Nonstick Muffin Pan ($5, Walmart)

Chocolate-Cinnamon Pear Loaf Cake

Celebrate fall's arrival with this showstopping cinnamon dessert. Whole pears are poached in a zesty bath of orange juice, cinnamon, and sugar. From there, the seasonal fruit is surrounded by a spicy chocolate loaf cake.

Cinnamon Roasted Chicken with Pumpkin-Sage Grits

This main-dish cinnamon recipe bridges down-home recipes and Moroccan flavors. The 30-minute chicken dinner is seasoned with cinnamon before being roasted to juicy perfection. Grits infused with pumpkin sage, and cheddar cheese complete the cozy comforting meal.

People-Pleasing Cinnamon Rolls

With 50 five-star ratings, this cinnamon recipe is a fan favorite. Let these cinnamon buns rise overnight in the fridge. When you wake up, bake them until golden (and expect the family to come running toward the delightful cinnamon smell).

Cinnamon Twists

A sweetened yeast dough is the base of this cinnamon baking recipe. Once proved, turn into the signature twists. You can also tie it into cinnamon knots or twist into a pretzel shape.

Spicy Sweet Potato Rolls with Cinnamon Butter

Planning an international Thanksgiving menu this year? Coconut milk, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice flavor these surprising melt-in-your-mouth rolls. Load up the rolls with cinnamon butter for the ultimate fall bite.

Cinnamon-Blackened Salmon with Lentils

This cinnamon recipe is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients. The veggies, salmon, and lentils make a delicious one-dish meal that you'll make on repeat.

Cinnamon Bars

Start your holiday baking early with this cinnamon dessert recipe. Once the blondie-like bars are baked, wrap and freeze them for up to one month. This way, you'll have cinnamon treats on hand whenever you have guests or just need to fix a sweet tooth craving.

Cinnamon Churros

A churro is a type of fried dough popular in Latin cuisine. Once fried, the light and crispy churros are rolled in a cinnamon-sugar coating. Serve with our recipe for chocolate dipping sauce or with fruit for a delicious brunch dessert.

Buy It: Rachael Ray Deep Fry Pan ($35, Target)

Cinnamon-Sugar Sticks

Love the zing of those little red cinnamon candies? When crushed and mixed with sugar, they become a crunchy cinnamon topper for these biscotti-like cookies.

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

Coffee cake recipes and cinnamon seem to go hand in hand. This easy cinnamon dessert is made by layering the cake batter and streusel mixture in a skillet. If desired, top with our easy powdered sugar icing.

Buy It: Ozark Trail Cast Iron Skillet ($8, Walmart)

Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts

Skip the donut shop and make this healthier baked donut recipe instead. The batter is nice and moist thanks to adding yogurt to the mix. The adorable cinnamon-sugar donuts only take 8 minutes to bake, so you'll be munching away in no time.

Cinnamon-Chipper Snickerdoodles

If classic snickerdoodles are already your favorite cinnamon dessert, wait until you try this cinnamon-packed cookie recipe. We use a combo of both white chocolate and cinnamon chip baking pieces to stud every cookie. And of course, there's the famous cinnamon-sugar coating.

Cincinnati-Style Chili

Anyone not from the Midwest might be confused to find cinnamon in a chili recipe. This Cincinnati-famous recipe uses warm spices along with semisweet chocolate to give the unique chili recipe a surprising, yet super delicious flavor. Serve over noodles with cheese and chopped onions for the full traditional experience.

