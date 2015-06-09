Spice Up Your Menu with These Cozy Cinnamon Recipes
Cinnamon Nuts
Choose walnuts or pecans to make this delicious cinnamon snack. The nuts are coated in an irresistible cinnamon-sugar blend that gets extra flavor from nutmeg and vanilla. They'll make a perfect homemade food gift around the holidays.
Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Custards
A carrot-based filling (yes, carrots!) is the secret to these pretty, petite cinnamon treats. The easy 5-ingredient recipe is overflowing with spicy-sweet cinnamon flavor. Use a food processor to give the custard its signature smooth and creamy texture.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Food Processor ($50, Target)
Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler
Here's an elevated recipe using cinnamon rolls? Instead of making cobbler dough from scratch, this cinnamon dessert tops a heaping mound of sliced apples and raisins with canned cinnamon rolls from the fridge. The icing from the package makes a sweet drizzle topping.
Related: 13 Creative Canned Biscuit Recipes for Easy Wins at Every Meal
Cinnamon Coffee
You don't need to buy a flavored blend to enjoy cinnamon coffee. Just brew your favorite beans, add a few simple ingredients—including real cinnamon sticks—and you're on your way to a brighter, spicier morning. A dollop of whipped cream dusted with extra cinnamon makes a pretty presentation.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker ($100, Target)
Cinnamon Pretzels
Salty pretzels meet cinnamon-sugar goodness. Our baking instructions are easy enough, but you can also use the microwave to get these cinnamon pretzels ready in minutes. The cinnamon recipe makes a whopping 12 cups! So this is a simple, delicious addition to any get-together.
Overnight Pull-Apart Cinnamon Loaf
There are few foods that are as fun and delicious as pull-apart bread. The beauty of this cinnamon bread recipe is the fact you can prepare the ingredients and keep the dough in the fridge for up to two days. Prepare in the morning for a sweet breakfast or brunch addition.
Buy It: Mainstays Loaf Pan ($4, Walmart)
Apple-Cinnamon Streusel Bars
Cinnamon is the star in these gooey streusel bars that are filled with sweet apples, toasted walnuts, and cream cheese. Line the pan with aluminum foil to easily remove the bars from the pan.
Related: The Best 9 x 13 Dessert Recipes for Brunches, Birthdays, and Beyond
Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes
Fans of cinnamon rolls will adore this cupcake recipe. The layered brown sugar-cinnamon crumble and caps of creamy butter frosting really make this a cinnamon dessert recipe to remember.
Buy It: Mainstays Nonstick Muffin Pan ($5, Walmart)
Chocolate-Cinnamon Pear Loaf Cake
Celebrate fall's arrival with this showstopping cinnamon dessert. Whole pears are poached in a zesty bath of orange juice, cinnamon, and sugar. From there, the seasonal fruit is surrounded by a spicy chocolate loaf cake.
Related: Quick and Easy Fall Dinner Recipes Ready in 20 Minutes Flat
Cinnamon Roasted Chicken with Pumpkin-Sage Grits
This main-dish cinnamon recipe bridges down-home recipes and Moroccan flavors. The 30-minute chicken dinner is seasoned with cinnamon before being roasted to juicy perfection. Grits infused with pumpkin sage, and cheddar cheese complete the cozy comforting meal.
People-Pleasing Cinnamon Rolls
With 50 five-star ratings, this cinnamon recipe is a fan favorite. Let these cinnamon buns rise overnight in the fridge. When you wake up, bake them until golden (and expect the family to come running toward the delightful cinnamon smell).
Cinnamon Twists
A sweetened yeast dough is the base of this cinnamon baking recipe. Once proved, turn into the signature twists. You can also tie it into cinnamon knots or twist into a pretzel shape.
Spicy Sweet Potato Rolls with Cinnamon Butter
Planning an international Thanksgiving menu this year? Coconut milk, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice flavor these surprising melt-in-your-mouth rolls. Load up the rolls with cinnamon butter for the ultimate fall bite.
Cinnamon-Blackened Salmon with Lentils
This cinnamon recipe is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients. The veggies, salmon, and lentils make a delicious one-dish meal that you'll make on repeat.
Related: What Is the Anti-Inflammatory Diet? (Plus Signs of Chronic Inflammation to Look For)
Cinnamon Bars
Start your holiday baking early with this cinnamon dessert recipe. Once the blondie-like bars are baked, wrap and freeze them for up to one month. This way, you'll have cinnamon treats on hand whenever you have guests or just need to fix a sweet tooth craving.
Cinnamon Churros
A churro is a type of fried dough popular in Latin cuisine. Once fried, the light and crispy churros are rolled in a cinnamon-sugar coating. Serve with our recipe for chocolate dipping sauce or with fruit for a delicious brunch dessert.
Buy It: Rachael Ray Deep Fry Pan ($35, Target)
Cinnamon-Sugar Sticks
Love the zing of those little red cinnamon candies? When crushed and mixed with sugar, they become a crunchy cinnamon topper for these biscotti-like cookies.
Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
Coffee cake recipes and cinnamon seem to go hand in hand. This easy cinnamon dessert is made by layering the cake batter and streusel mixture in a skillet. If desired, top with our easy powdered sugar icing.
Buy It: Ozark Trail Cast Iron Skillet ($8, Walmart)
Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts
Skip the donut shop and make this healthier baked donut recipe instead. The batter is nice and moist thanks to adding yogurt to the mix. The adorable cinnamon-sugar donuts only take 8 minutes to bake, so you'll be munching away in no time.
Cinnamon-Chipper Snickerdoodles
If classic snickerdoodles are already your favorite cinnamon dessert, wait until you try this cinnamon-packed cookie recipe. We use a combo of both white chocolate and cinnamon chip baking pieces to stud every cookie. And of course, there's the famous cinnamon-sugar coating.
Cincinnati-Style Chili
Anyone not from the Midwest might be confused to find cinnamon in a chili recipe. This Cincinnati-famous recipe uses warm spices along with semisweet chocolate to give the unique chili recipe a surprising, yet super delicious flavor. Serve over noodles with cheese and chopped onions for the full traditional experience.
Related: The Midwest is Obsessed with Eating Cinnamon Rolls with Chili