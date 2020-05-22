Planning a Trip to the Great Outdoors? Try These Helpful Camping Food Hacks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With three-day weekends and summer vacations on the horizon, a little time spent in nature seems like the perfect getaway right about now. Of course, grilling burgers and roasting hot dogs and marshmallows around the fire are givens when it comes to cooking on camping trips. But there's actually a lot more you can do over your campfire beyond grilling meat and making s'mores. Whether you're an experienced or novice campfire cook, we've gathered some brilliant camping food hacks you'll want to remember for your next trip.

Always be sure perishable foods stored safely. According to the USDA, you should keep cool food at 40°F or lower or hotter than 140°F. Consider bringing a durable cooler ($80, The Home Depot) and a thermometer ($6, Bed Bath & Beyond) that will ensure your food stays cool for as long as you'll be without a fridge.

1. Use Empty Condiment Bottles to Make Pancakes or Eggs

Upcycle your empty ketchup or salad dressing bottles and save them for your next camping trip. Fill them with pancake batter (after cleaning them out, of course) to easily squeeze onto your campfire griddle ($30, Eastern Mountain Sports). Or avoid breaking your eggs on the way to the campsite by whipping together a dozen and keeping them in a bottle to make scrambled eggs for breakfast. You can also make delicious omelets in a bag in advance to take with you. If you don't have any empty condiment bottles, use water bottles or Mason jars.

2. Use Foil Packs to Make Meals a Breeze

3. Use Skewers for More than Marshmallows

While s'mores are almost a requirement for any camping trip, you can utilize roasting sticks ($13, The Home Depot) to cook other foods, too. Bring along can of refrigerated biscuits and wrap them around the stick to roast over the fire. Turn your hotdog into delicious pigs in a blanket by wrapping them with some purchased crescent roll dough. Or go for a sweet treat by popping a refrigerated cinnamon roll on the end to get all nice and toasty over the fire. If you want to get real fancy, use REI's tip to turn your reusable water bottle into a makeshift rolling pin to whip up some real dough.

4. "Bake" Muffins and More in Orange Peels

Pack a bag of oranges for your daily vitamin C. Cut the fruit in half and once you're finished eating (or drinking your fresh juice), use the hollowed peels to make muffins for an easy camping food hack. You can mix up your own batter in a jar and keep it in your cooler. Simply wrap your filled oranges in foil and place them in the hot coals for 10 to 15 minutes. For more detailed instructions (including how to make cinnamon rolls), check out this post by KOA.