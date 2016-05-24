Cracked black pepper, fresh dill, and minced garlic swirl into melted butter to drizzle over fresh asparagus spears. The simple side dish reigns supreme over other grilled asparagus recipes thanks to a shower of Parmesan cheese (and the fact that you need less than five ingredients to make it).

Test Kitchen Tip: For even doneness and browning as you grill asparagus, line up the stalks along the grill rack and roll the spears often.