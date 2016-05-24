The Best Asparagus Recipes to Share with Even the Pickiest Eaters
Panko Roasted Asparagus
So simple yet so delicious, this easy asparagus recipe is a must-try side dish. A slather of a mayo-Dijon sauce and a coating of crispy panko make this 6-ingredient roasted vegetable dish irresistible. Warning: It might be a challenge not to eat the whole pan yourself!
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
Even though it tastes like a restaurant-quality dish, there's no time-consuming process for this, one of our best asparagus recipes for dinner. Just pop the stalks and some summer squash in the microwave as the chicken thighs sear up in a skillet. The whole recipe calls for six ingredients and takes less than 30 minutes!
Asparagus-Egg Breakfast Sandwich
This isn't just any old breakfast sandwich. Besides a hard-cooked egg, it features asparagus, avocado, and a light schmear of punchy Dijon-style mustard. Save time on this steamed asparagus recipe by cooking the eggs and asparagus in advance.
Asparagus Falafel
Chickpeas alone shouldn’t get to have all the falafel fun. This unique asparagus recipe proves that incorporating asparagus stalks into the vegetarian patties is actually doable—and delicious. Blend asparagus spears with chickpeas and Mediterranean seasonings, then coat in cornmeal and bake for crispy yet far-from-greasy falafel.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
Bacon and asparagus are culinary BFFs, and this roasted asparagus recipe is here to remind you why. In less than 30 minutes and on one sheet pan, you can have a gourmet side dish. A sweet-spicy glaze with honey, cayenne pepper, and mustard contrasts the salty-savory bacon, and each stalk of asparagus is coated in all of that goodness. (We don’t know about you, but our mouths are already watering!)
Asparagus and Greens with Farro
Give tonight's dinner an extra plant-based punch with help from this steamed asparagus recipe idea. Nutrients, color, flavor—this dish has it all. Fresh Parmesan tops off the whole-grain salad.
Asparagus-Tuna Casserole
A vibrant mix of white, purple, and green asparagus transforms classic tuna casserole into a colorful springy entrée. The vitamin-packed vegetable adds texture to the creamy dish, while Kalamata olives contribute the perfect hint of saltiness to the tasty dinner idea with asparagus. Don’t skip the Parmesan-spiked breadcrumbs—they offer a beautiful complementary crunch to the luscious casserole filling.
Asparagus-Prosciutto Tartines with Basil-Pea Spread
These toasty tartines, or open-face sandwiches, gain fresh appeal from a pile of bright asparagus. To make this quick asparagus recipe filling enough to be a main dish on its own, it also features a creamy spread of white beans and peas flavored with fresh basil and paprika. It’s like spring on a plate.
Grilled Asparagus in Dill Butter
Cracked black pepper, fresh dill, and minced garlic swirl into melted butter to drizzle over fresh asparagus spears. The simple side dish reigns supreme over other grilled asparagus recipes thanks to a shower of Parmesan cheese (and the fact that you need less than five ingredients to make it).
Test Kitchen Tip: For even doneness and browning as you grill asparagus, line up the stalks along the grill rack and roll the spears often.
Crab and Asparagus Frittata
That's right, this baked asparagus recipe is brunch-ready with crab, veggies, and eggs. This might be the most decadent—but easiest—meal you'll ever make before noon. Featuring 1½ cups of asparagus and plenty of fresh herbs, this egg recipe makes a meal once you add a slice of toast or roasted potatoes.
Spaghetti with Seared Asparagus
This creative asparagus recipe gives spaghetti night a whole new look. Skip your usual tomato sauce and top your noodles with white asparagus, hazelnuts, and panko bread crumbs. No one will even miss the meatballs (although you could absolutely serve some on the side or as a starter if you like!).
Lamb Fatteh with Asparagus
With all the ways to prepare it, asparagus has nearly endless possibilities in savory preparations. This sautéed asparagus recipe might just be one of our favorites. Simmer the crispy spring spears in lamb broth until tender for this colorful dinner recipe that offers a taste of the Middle East.
Asparagus Noodle Bowl
Bacon tiptoes from breakfast into dinner territory in this can’t-be-missed one-pan meal. With white wine, garlic, and smoked paprika also in the mix, the healthy and fresh asparagus recipe is anything but bland. Tomato and chicken round out the hearty yet healthy-ish asparagus pasta dish.
Asparagus Spring Rolls
Switch up your party snack repertoire with fresh Asian spring rolls. Start by making the quick-pickled asparagus recipe, and while that marinates, prepare the herb-spiked eggs, hearty ham slices, and tangy lime aioli. After just 30 minutes of multitasking during pickling time, the easy asparagus recipe is all set to assemble. The results are impressive and delicious.
Asparagus Snap Pea Stir-Fry
A rainbow of fresh vegetables—including asparagus, snap peas, red onion, and bell pepper—joins a simple sesame sauce for an Asian-inspired side dish. The bright sautéed asparagus recipe makes an ideal partner for everything from shrimp to steak recipes. Bonus: It comes together in just 25 minutes.
Spring Green Smoothies
File this under “unexpected things to do with asparagus.” Blend it! Fresh asparagus adds sneaky nutrition to this healthy green smoothie recipe. Blitz the veggie with baby spinach, green grapes, and kiwi for a totally doable—and tasty—way to get well on your way to your five-a-day goal.
Bacon-Asparagus Strata
Start the morning right with a rich strata stuffed with bell peppers, asparagus, crispy bacon, and gooey cheese. To make this baked asparagus recipe as low-stress as possible while entertaining, assemble the entire breakfast entrée up to 24 hours in advance and refrigerate until it’s time to bake. Morning brunch menu prep will be a breeze.
Creamy Potato and Asparagus Soup
We’re giving spud soup a springtime makeover! To try it yourself, top the velvety potato-asparagus soup recipe with sautéed asparagus and crisp honey-drizzled bacon for a warming weeknight supper. The best part: These bowls are ready to serve in just 30 minutes.
Asparagus Salad with Marinated Peas and Little Gem Lettuce
As if you need another reason to eat your greens, this crisp asparagus salad recipe proves itself as a delicious, energy-boosting lunch option. Once you put an egg on it, this refreshing dish will inspire even the veggie-averse to dive in. The runny yolk from the poached eggs basically doubles the “dressing” too!
Skillet Bucatini with Spring Vegetables
Bursting with Mediterranean flavor, this easy asparagus recipe is ready in just 35 minutes. The light and flavorful dinner pairs stir-fried veggies—including fresh asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and Kalamata olives—with caramelized lemons and bucatini pasta. It all adds up to be one supremely satisfying vegetarian dinner idea.
Flash-Braised Asparagus Medley
Evoke all of the quintessential flavors of spring with this vibrant sautéed asparagus recipe. Flash-braising the green veggie along with carrots, button mushrooms, and pearl onions guarantees tender stalks that retain all of their fresh flavor and color. Finish with a squeeze of lemon to make this 25-minute vegetable side dish really pop.
Shrimp and Asparagus Salad
Think steamed asparagus sounds boring? You’ll reconsider once you toss it with shrimp, watercress, tomatoes, and your favorite vinaigrette in this restaurant-quality, low-calorie asparagus salad recipe. To make the dish even heartier, add a handful of toasted almonds and a few strips of savory, salty prosciutto.
Asparagus Fritter Sticks with Dill Mustard
Ready for a whole new method for cooking asparagus? These crispy "fries" are actually lightly battered stalks of asparagus. Make your own by rolling asparagus spears in a light batter and sizzling them up in a skillet. As those cook, mix Dijon-style mustard, honey, and dill for a tasty dipping sauce for the fried asparagus recipe.
Ham and Asparagus Macaroni
Comfort food alert! This hearty weeknight version of macaroni and cheese is all grown up. Adults will love the addition of tender asparagus, fresh dill, and paprika, while kids will appreciate its traditional cream sauce and the pieces of ham in this Parmesan asparagus recipe.
Chickpea and Asparagus Salad
This colorful, healthy asparagus salad recipe is one of the most satisfying salad recipes on our site. It’s like egg salad with a lighter, mayo-free twist. Fresh greens, boiled asparagus, and crunchy radishes perk things up, while chickpeas and hard-boiled eggs pump up the protein.
Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons
If you happen to think vegetable soup is boring, spice up your routine with this sriracha-spiked option. Our zesty and smoky creamy asparagus soup recipe features pureed grilled asparagus for a bright and delicious light lunch or dinner appetizer. Serve with extra spears and smoky-hot croutons made from grilled baguette slices.
Garlicky Baked Asparagus Flatbread
Pizza night rarely looks this light and fresh. You’ll definitely make a statement at your next get-together if you come bearing this unique baked asparagus recipe. Slather Parmesan sauce on purchased pizza dough before topping with mozzarella, yellow squash, garlic, and asparagus. Drizzle honey on top for an unexpected bit of sweetness.
Fresh Asparagus Ribbon Salad
This fresh asparagus recipe is definitely a celebration of the veggie. A sharp vegetable peeler makes quick work of slicing large spears into ribbons in this elegant asparagus salad recipe. Mix in radish and cucumber slices before topping with a light, creamy chive dressing.
Grilled Asparagus with Fried Eggs and Parmesan
Simple fridge and pantry staples such as garlic, eggs, butter, and Parmesan cheese are all you need for this quick grilled asparagus recipe. Serve with fried eggs for a meal that is just as delicious at dinner as it is at breakfast. (Just add a side of bread of some sort to sop up every last drop of that yolk!)