Quick and Easy Fall Dinner Recipes Ready in 20 Minutes Flat
Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
This easy fall dinner recipe will help you forget about dry pork chops. Searing them in a skillet keeps them juicy, plus we smothered them with saucy apples and pecans. Make this delicious savory recipe for apples right after you get back from a visit to the orchard.
Turkey Steaks with Spinach, Pears, and Blue Cheese
Instead of spending all day in the kitchen, you can be transported straight to Thanksgiving dinner in just 20 minutes. If you’re looking for easy fall dinner ideas, try this tasty turkey dish that combines sweet seasonal pears with tart blue cheese and fresh spinach. Everyone will want to snap a photo of this pretty dish before digging in.
Golden Squash Bisque
Once you try this 20-minute creamy squash bisque, it's going to be your favorite soup recipe for a quick fall weeknight dinner option. To achieve a heartier texture, try mashing the squash with a spoon instead of pureeing it. Serve with whole-grain crackers or a slice of crusty bread.
Ham and Pea Tortellini
Make sure to save some leftover ham from your holiday dinners for this quick and easy fall dinner idea. That cooked ham gets tossed with cheese tortellini and peas in a buttery and cheesy sauce. Reserve a bit of your cooking liquid from boiling the tortellini to add to your dish if it needs a little more moisture.
Parmesan-Crusted Turkey with Mashed Cauliflower
What do some of the best fall dinners have in common? Turkey! Enjoy a delicious turkey dinner in no time just by using your broiler. Creamy mayo and Parmesan cheese form the crispy, crumbly coating. And since you're side is made of cauliflower rather than potatoes, you can count on a lower carb count, plus some extra vitamin C.
Tuscan Bean Soup
Soup is one of the best fall dinners to warm up from the chilly weather. Try our Tuscan take on bean soup, complete with fresh veggies and Italian seasonings. This simple fall recipe also freezes well. Transfer your soup to a freezer-safe container (leaving a little space at the top) and freeze up to three months.
Ham with Leeks and Dilled Potatoes
When we think of easy fall dinner recipes, it's definitely a plus if the entire meal is made in just one pot or skillet. That's where this delicious fall recipe comes in: Crunchy leeks add a mild onion-like flavor to this one-skillet savory ham and potato dish. Be sure to add a sprinkle of Havarti-dill cheese on top for a flavorful finish to this quick fall dinner (with minimal dish-washing!).
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
Nothing says fall quite like a steaming bowl of chili. While many chili recipes take a couple of hours to simmer, this one's ready to go in just 20 minutes. When you dive spoon-first into your bowl of chicken and cannellini beans topped with crispy tortilla chips, this will quickly become one of your favorite easy fall dinners.
Pan-Seared Five-Spice Scallops
If you've never had Chinese five-spice powder before, you're in for a real treat. It's delicious any time of the year, but the blend of pepper, cinnamon, cloves, fennel, and star anise seems especially fitting for fall. This quick and easy fall recipe uses those aromatic spices to season mouthwatering scallops. Serve with some hot cooked brown rice or quinoa to complete your fall dinner.
Cheesy Tilapia Panini with Apple-Carrot Slaw
Want to know the best way to eat these cheesy fish sandwiches? Top this fall recipe with a forkful of our fresh four-ingredient slaw. Though a sandwich might be simpler to prepare than some other easy fall dinners, it will for sure hit the spot on busy weeknights.
Minestrone
Brisk fall nights call for cozy, comforting dinners. This quick and easy soup recipe fills the bill. It's filled to the brim with chickpeas, bell peppers, spinach, and pasta. When the season turns, make sure you have this soup saved on your list of healthy fall dinners. For a different take, try swapping the chickpeas in the recipe for cooked chicken or browned Italian sausage.
Wilted Cabbage and Brats
We usually think of summer when we're cooking bratwurst, but fresh apples help lend a touch of fall flavor to napa cabbage and smoked bratwurst. A sour cream, sage, and Dijon-style mustard dressing adds zest to this 20-minute dinner that's great for early fall when you're not quite ready to let go of summer.
Caliente Pot Roast
Adding a bit of heat to your dinner is a great way to warm up fast on chilly fall evenings. And spice just happens to be the secret to this Mexican-inspired meal. We've doctored up some pre-cooked pot roast with Picante, a pureed sauce made from veggies and spices for an extra-special kick. Not a fan of spice? Use mild salsa or pico de gallo instead. Make sure you start boiling your broth for couscous while the pot roast simmers so your fall dinner will be ready in 20 minutes.
Chicken Sausage, Veggie, and Ravioli Soup
Cooked chicken sausage and refrigerated ravioli make this fall dinner recipe a breeze. Add some quick-cooking veggies (asparagus, peppers, and onions) to the pot, and you've got a complete meal ready in no time. No sausage on hand? Try using shredded rotisserie chicken instead.
Chorizo Quesadillas
Five minutes in the oven, and these cheesy quesadillas are ready to go. Instead of shredded chicken or beef, we use smoked chorizo sausage to make this recipe a 20-minute meal. This easy, comforting recipe was made for a chilly night in.
Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro and Kale
Impress the entire family with this zesty, healthy fall recipe. It's got chewy-nutty farro, so you can count on getting your whole-grain fix for the day. Once you master this easy dinner recipe, you'll always be 20 minutes away from a restaurant-quality meal.
Chicken with Capers
This lightly breaded chicken recipe may look complicated, but you really can make it in just 20 minutes. Not only does this easy fall dinner come together super fast, it packs a whopping 42 grams of protein per serving. Fresh green beans make a vitamin-rich side for this quick chicken dish.
Greens, Beans, and Ham
This one-step dish is as simple as tossing five ingredients into a skillet. But even though this quick fall dinner is easy, it tastes just as good as any hour-long version. If you're using frozen spinach, make sure you thaw and drain it well so you don't end up with a watery dish.
Beef and Cabbage Wraps
This recipe is somewhere between a taco and a wrap. No matter what you want to call them, it's a sure winner for your easy fall dinner menu. For minimal fuss, season these five-ingredient wraps with bottled barbecue sauce. Allow your tortillas to get nice and warm in the oven, wrapping them with foil so they don't dry out.
20-Minute Ramen Noodle Bowls
Yes, you can quickly make ramen at home. We still use the noodles, but to avoid the salty flavor packets that come with the package, we've made our own broth base and added some bottled peanut sauce to amp up the flavor profile. Change it up even more with our eight variations to try, including Thai-inspired curry, tofu-sesame, and teriyaki.
Spicy Beef and Noodle Salad
Instead of ordering takeout, make an Asian-inspired fall dinner recipe. If you're craving spice, you can kick up the heat tonight with this spicy noodle dinner. Sweet chili sauce adds zing, while fresh cucumber cools down the meal in a bowl.
Prosciutto and Grape Grilled Cheese
We're upgrading your grilled cheese game by making it with Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread. The hint of sweetness from red grapes and salty bite from prociutto really makes this a standout sandwich that deserves a spot on your fall menu. It's an easy fall dinner great for nights when you're just craving a simple (but delicious) meal.
Beef and Blue Pizza
You can always order takeout, but it just doesn't compare to this homemade 20-minute recipe. Faster than you can call for delivery, you'll have a gourmet pizza complete with crumbly blue cheese and hearty slices of roast beef on a golden-brown crust. The combination of roast beef, red onions, and red peppers topping this pizza make it a great fall recipe.
Bacon-Wrapped Salmon with Fruit Chutney
Bacon makes everything better and fall dinners are no exception. This bacon-wrapped salmon fillet makes a mouthwatering fall meal topped with a simple cranberry and apricot jam compote. We can't help but be reminded of Thanksgiving cranberry sauce with every bite.
Mediterranean Lentils
Enjoy your best gluten- and meat-free Monday yet, courtesy of this hearty lentil salad. This 20-minute dinner is loaded with artichokes, cucumbers, and tiny tomatoes, making it the perfect veggie-filled fall meal. Use up the last of your fresh summer veggies and pair them with hearty lentils to welcome fall with this easy dinner.
Spicy Beef-Noodle Bowl
Running late? No problem! You can get this broccoli and beef Asian-inspired noodle dish on the table in a flash thanks to using purchased peanut sauce. Though you probably enjoy beef and broccoli year-round, there's something about this recipe that makes it especially satisfying in the fall.
Jamaican Pork Stir-Fry
Stir-fry might not come to mind when you think of autumn recipes, but this fall meal is perfect for a cold fall night. Juicy pork and seasoned veggies are tossed in a sweet plum sauce, then sprinkled with peanuts in this mouthwatering stir-fry recipe. No matter how chilly it is outside, this warm and cozy dish hits the spot.
BBQ Chicken and Smoked Cheddar Sandwiches
It's melty. It's cheesy. It's the best quick chicken sandwich you'll have all week. Have a little extra time? Imagine how yummy this fall dinner would be alongside a warm bowl of soup! If you don't have a panini press, place your sandwiches in a hot skillet and weigh it down with an additional skillet (add food cans for more weight) on top.
Turkey-Spinach Toss
When you're craving a simple and fast dinner, you'll want to have this recipe handy. Pepper-seasoned turkey breast, deli ham, and juicy oranges top fresh wilted spinach, and the cooking juices become a yummy dressing for this easy fall recipe. This quick fall dinner may remind you of a roasted turkey dinner that takes much less time to prepare.
Smoked Turkey Panini
Almost as good as Thanksgiving leftovers, this turkey panini has fresh spinach leaves, crunchy walnuts, and a zesty bruschetta topper. It is one fall dinner recipe that's sure to please everyone at your table.
