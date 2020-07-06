Throw a Resort-Style Dinner at Home with This Sophisticated Mexican Menu

A rotisserie chicken is a quick-fix step in these tacos. The mole sauce is rich and deeply flavored; use it as a sauce for roasted fish and meat as well.

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Chicken Tacos:

1 purchased roasted chicken, shredded (about 1 pound)

1 cup Mole Sauce (see recipe below)

2 tablespoons golden raisins

12 (4-inch) Homemade Flour Tortillas, warmed (see recipe)

4 ounces goat cheese (chèvre)

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Lime wedges

Mole Sauce:

1 dried ancho chile

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup golden raisins

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1/3 to 1/2 cup water

For Chicken Tacos, in medium saucepan combine shredded chicken, Mole Sauce, and 2 tablespoons raisins. Cook; stirring over medium until heated through.

Top warmed tortillas with sauced chicken. Garnish with cold crumbled goat cheese, cilantro leaves, and peanuts. Serve immediately with lime wedges. Makes 12 tacos.

For Mole Sauce, in large, dry skillet toast ancho chile 2 to 3 minutes or until fragrant, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet. Remove stem and seeds from cooled ancho chile. Tear into large pieces; set aside.

Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook 3 minutes or until soft. Add cocoa powder, chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato sauce, chicken stock, ancho pieces, 1/4 cup raisins, and peanut butter. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Simmer 20 minutes on low. Transfer mixture to blender or food processor. Cover; blend until smooth, adding water as needed until desired consistency. Set aside until needed.

Make-Ahead Tip: Mole Sauce and shredded chicken can be prepared in advance and heated through just before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover Mole Sauce in airtight container up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.

Homemade Flour Tortillas

This recipe makes enough tortillas for the Shredded Chicken Tacos with Mole Sauce and to serve alongside the Braised Pork Loin with Sweet Potatoes and Pasilla-Honey Sauce. However, the recipe can be adapted to any size tortilla you might want for other occasions.

Start to finish: 1 hour

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil

1-1/2 cups warm water

In large bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add oil to bowl; mix with fork. Add water slowly; begin to mix with hands until dough comes together. Knead dough on lightly floured surface until moderately soft and elastic, 3 to 4 minutes.

Wrap dough in plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature 15 to 20 minutes.

Separate dough into twelve 2-ounce balls and twelve 1-ounce balls; cover with plastic wrap.

Heat dry stainless-steel skillet on high heat. Working with one dough ball at a time, roll 2-ounce balls into very thin 7-inch circles or roll 1-ounce balls into very thin 4-inch circles.

Place each tortilla onto skillet; cook about 15 seconds or until top is covered with small bubbles. Immediately turn tortilla. Use spatula to apply firm pressure on different areas of tortilla, moving around frequently. Continue cooking 15 to 20 seconds more or until evenly blistered and tortilla begins to puff up. Remove tortilla from skillet. Immediately after cooking, stack cooked tortillas in a flat, shallow container lined with a clean dish towel and wrap in towel. Let cool; place in plastic bag until ready to use. (This will keep h tortillas from drying out. Makes twelve 7-inch tortillas plus twelve 4-inch tortillas.

Tip: Store tortillas at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.