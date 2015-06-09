Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our complete champagne guide is here to add sparkle to your next celebration (or, you know, your next Wednesday happy hour). Once you learn how to buy champagne—including figuring out the best inexpensive champagne options—you'll be stocking up on all the budget-friendly bottles.

Champagne is the perfect drink for celebrating. Its light and sparkling quality makes it a go-to for festive occasions such as weddings and New Year, but also an excellent pick for a bubbly cocktail after work. This guide to champagne explains the difference between Champagne and champagne (yes, there is one) and spills about how to safely pop a bottle of bubbly. Plus, before your next wine shop visit, don’t miss our champagne buying guide. Champagne can be pretty expensive, after all, so you'll want to know how to look for good champagne. Here are a few things you should know before investing in a bottle of bubbly.

Champagne Buying Guide: The Basics

Champagne is different from sparkling wine. Champagne with a capital "C" can only come from the Champagne region in France, which means it can come with a hefty price tag. However, champagne (with a lowercase "c") from other areas—usually called sparkling wine—is moderately priced and can be just as delicious. To spot a just-as-good sparkler follow this champagne buying guide strategy: Look for "Methode Traditionelle" on the bottle's label. This means the sparkling wine has been made the same way as true Champagne instead of with the time-saving Charmat process, which involves bulk fermentation in tanks and results in a lesser-quality wine.

A few cues on the label can be your champagne guide to help you determine if a sparkling wine is dry or sweet.

For dry champagne: look for "brut" on the label

For dry champagne that's a little sweet: look for "extra dry" or "extra sec" on the label

For sweet champagne: opt for Moscato, a white wine that has a softer bubbly quality that pairs well with desserts (like this sweet champagne Peaches and Cream Prosecco Cake!)

Champagne Selection Guide Tip: If you see "vintage" printed on your bottle of champagne along with the year, it means that particular sparkling wine was made with what the winemaker considered to be extraordinary grapes. However, if your bottle doesn't have a year listed, that doesn't make it inferior. In fact, when winemakers combine grapes from a variety of years, it allows them to maintain consistent quality and taste.

Bartender serving drinks from bar cart Credit: David Tsay

How to Serve Champagne

For the best bubbles, serve it cold (around 40-50°F). To get the champagne to this temperature, chill it in the refrigerator for 3 hours, or pack the bottle in a bucket, tub, or sink filled with ice and water for 30 minutes. Once the bottle is open, keep the bubbly cold in a champagne bucket ($40, Crate & Barrel) filled with a mix of ice and water.

How to safely open a bottle of champagne: While most people think opening champagne involves popping a cork, the cork should ease out of the bottle with a whisper. Here's how to do it.

Remove the foil from the wire cage that surrounds the cork. Hold down the cork with a cloth napkin or kitchen towel and twist the tab to loosen the wire cage. Tilt the bottle away from you at a 45° angle to allow space for the bubbles to expand. Grasp the cork (and loosened cage), with the cloth still over the top of the bottle, with one hand and gently twist the bottle (not the cork) with the other; let the pressure in the bottle gently force out the cork. Pour the champagne into glasses ($33, Target) slowly.

Champagne Guide Tip: Champagne and sparkling wines have a lot of pressure inside the bottle, so if allowed to escape, a cork can be dangerous. When opening a bottle, be sure to keep hold of the cork, never point the bottle at anyone, and never leave a bottle half-opened because it could explode later.

Champagne Brunch Summer Party display

How to Buy Champagne: Recommended Champagnes and Other Sparkling Wines

Still unsure which bubbly to choose? Here's a list of our top choices for brands of sparkling wine, organized by price.

Bargain Bottle Champagne Guide (around $10)

Champagne Bonus Recipe Idea: Any of these would be lovely additions to these delicious Mimosa Pancakes.

Best Inexpensive Champagne (about $15-$20)

Champagne Guide Bonus Recipe Idea: Top off a round of Champagne Floats with any of these budget-friendly bottles.

Moderately Priced Champagne Guide (about $20-$40)

How Many Servings in a Bottle of Champagne

Did you know that champagne bottle sizes vary? Most stores stock a 750-milliliter bottle that's the same size as a standard bottle of wine. (This is enough for about five to six servings.)

But some producers supersize their bubbly packages and offer:

Magnum: 2 standard bottles

Jeroboam: 4 standard bottles

Rehoboam: 6 standard bottles

Methuseleh: 8 standard bottles

Salmanazar: 12 standard bottles

Balthazar: 16 standard bottles

Nebuchadnezzar: 20 standard bottles