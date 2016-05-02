Must-Have Potluck Side Dish Recipes
Mississippi Corn Bread Salad
Corn bread never had it so good. We packed this sky-high layered salad with ranch-spiked dressing, bacon, tomatoes, corn, pinto beans, cheese, and of course, crumbly chunks of corn bread. Layer in a glass bowl or trifle dish for ultimate potluck ooh-factor.
Creamy BLT Coleslaw
Salty bits of bacon, bright tomatoes, and a bacony mayo dressing give this coleslaw recipe its classic BLT flavors. We threw in sunflower kernels and green onions for extra crunch.
Tex-Mex Potato Salad
If an extraordinary potato salad recipe is what you're seeking, this Mex-ed up version topped with tortilla chips will knock your socks off. Chipotle-infused dressing adds heat to every savory bite; celery and corn bring the crunch.
Layered California-Style BLT Salad
Don't expect leftovers when you bring this layered salad to the party. But considering the ingredients involved -- smoked bacon, garlicky croutons, juicy tomatoes, and a homemade avocado dressing -- that's entirely understandable.
Classic Potato Salad
It's hard to beat a classic! This super-creamy, slightly mustardy potato salad is sure to draw recipe requests at the party. Garnish with deviled eggs and paprika to really wow 'em.
Five-Bean Bake
The five varieties in this unbeatable baked beans recipe -- red kidney, lima, garbanzo, butter, and pork and beans -- work flavor magic alongside sauteed onions and bacon in a bath of molasses-spiked ketchup sauce.
Fresh Corn Salad
If sweet corn is in season, this gorgeous salad is a potluck must-make. Fresh corn kernels, juicy cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers give this salad recipe its sweetness, while finely diced jalapeno and red onions provide tongue-tingling heat.
Creamy Broccoli-Bacon Salad
Need a classic broccoli salad recipe? This raisin- and bacon-dotted beauty is your go-to. And since it serves 12, this impressive dish is perfect for parties.
Sesame Noodle Slaw
Whether you call it ramen salad, Asian slaw, noodle salad, or any other name, the combination of crunchy noodles, cabbage, and vinegar-soy dressing is a potluck winner. Toasted almonds and sesame seeds give our version extra crunch and flavor.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Pasta Salad
Deviled eggs are a potluck fave. Pasta salad is, too. So imagine how quickly this best-of-both-worlds potluck recipe will disappear when you set it on the buffet.
Ranch Beans with Peppered Bacon
Prefer your baked beans to bite back? Then this tongue-tingling baked bean recipe, featuring peppery bacon and minced jalapenos, is right up your alley. (Be sure to share with other spice-lovers at the potluck!)
Italian Pesto Pasta Salad
Purchased pesto and canned cannellini beans take the fuss factor out of this Italian-inspired pasta salad recipe. In fact, the whole recipe comes together in just half an hour -- but do allow at least six hours of chill time for the flavors to meld!
Sweet and Tangy Four-Bean Salad
Why settle for three-bean salad? We will do you one better: This flavor-packed four-bean salad features fresh green beans, edamame, wax beans, and red kidney beans, all washed in a to-die-for wine-spiked sauce.