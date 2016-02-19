Create football fever without disrupting your home's decor. String mini pennants along a mantel or bookshelf for a quick and easy garland. Choose only the competing teams or celebrate the entire league. Strategically place footballs, mini helmets, paper team logos, or other football-theme accessories on the food table or around the party area.

Editor's Tip: Party supply stores, such as Party City, are a good resource for inexpensive football decorations like the ones shown.