Host the Ultimate Super Bowl Party
A Party with Football and Fun
Watching the Super Bowl is only half the fun. Invite friends and family over to watch the biggest game of the year, and celebrate with good company and conversation. Pump up the festivities with football-theme decorations and kick off your game-day menu with the delicious appetizers, desserts, and fresh beverages that follow.
DIY Football Tablecloth
It's easy to add a few festive touches to your watch party set-up. We used a large roll of kraft paper, masking tape and white number stickers to turn the snack table into a fun (an inexpensive!) football field. Pair it with our tailgate-approved snack ideas for the ultimate football snack table.
Football Party Decorations
Create football fever without disrupting your home's decor. String mini pennants along a mantel or bookshelf for a quick and easy garland. Choose only the competing teams or celebrate the entire league. Strategically place footballs, mini helmets, paper team logos, or other football-theme accessories on the food table or around the party area.
Editor's Tip: Party supply stores, such as Party City, are a good resource for inexpensive football decorations like the ones shown.
DIY Jersey Coasters
With the drinks and camaraderie flowing, it can be hard to keep track of which beverage is yours. The solution? Sip in style with homemade jersey coasters! Choose colors that represent both teams (fair play, people), then stamp a set of store-bought corkboard coasters with a popular player's number to help you keep track. Claim a jersey number and use that coaster to keep track of which party drink is yours.
Football Party Buffet Decor
Set an all-star table using our party kit to create football banners and foam fingers, plus signage for the drink recipes below!
Penalty Flag Party Favors
The only penalty at this party is if you forget to take home a favor! Start with colorful tissue paper or thick party napkins, then wrap and fill with fun take-home goodies like cinnamon-roasted nuts or chocolate-covered raisins. A rubber band or twist-tie keeps the treats in place.
Super Party Bingo
Keep fans on the edges of their seats all party long with homemade bingo cards like this one from Studio DIY. The rules are easy-peasy: Watch the Super Bowl (and the commercials) for appearances of the numbers and symbols on your card. Use pistachios or other fun party nuts as markers. The first person to fill a row wins.
Football Cookie Dough Pops
Sports-themed desserts are a must-have snack if you're having people over to watch the Super Bowl. And these football cookie dough pops are seriously easy to make; cut football shapes from cookie dough and insert a popsicle stick to each cookie dough football. Dip the shapes in dark chocolate; when they're dry, pipe melted white chocolate to finish the classic football design.
Mixed Nuts with a Punch
Encourage guests to mingle from the TV room to the kitchen and in between by setting out snacks that can be eaten by the fistful. Sweet spices drive the flavor in this nut mixture that makes a bowl of pretzels feel incomplete.
Editor's Tip: Pour the crunchy, salty-and-sweet snack into paper cones for mess-free single servings that look more sophisticated than a generic snack bowl.
DIY Food Cards
Help guests make the right (food) play with homemade table cards. Download our FREE party kit for the cute, printable cards. Who knew a Super Bowl bash could be so fancy?
Spicy Cheese (Foot)Ball
This spicy cheese-ball-turned-football is the perfect snack to eat while watching the Super Bowl. Shape our delicious cheese ball recipe into a pointed oval and cover the cheese mixture with crispy bacon so it resembles a football. Don't forget to add cheese strips to form the football's lines. See more of our favorite football-shaped foods!
Scoring Sliders
Burgers are often in the starting lineup at football parties and tailgates. Bite-size sliders make perfect portions to mingle with other appetizers on your Super Bowl buffet, and these cheese-stuffed sausage patties are a delicious alternative to traditional ground beef.
Editor's Tip: Pennant-topped toothpicks are a playful way to embellish the buffet table.
Spicy Wings Blitz
Buffalo wings are always a fan-pleaser when football is in season. Trade the tried-and-true BBQ version for this fiery, hot pepper wing recipe that no one will want to pass.
Pumpkin Football Cakes
When you host a Super Bowl party, it only makes sense to serve football-shaped treats. Our pumpkin cake whoopie pies with buttercream frosting are sure to score you the extra point with guests!
Flagged Mexican Layer Dip
Dip your way to deliciousness with individual plastic tumblers of layered Mexican goodness. The seven-layer starter calls for bean dip, creamy guac, silky sour cream, and a host of party-worthy toppings. A mini toothpick flag sends them off in style. Just don't forget the tortilla chips! See more of our favorite healthy game-day snack recipes to complete your snack table spread.
Extra-Point Popcorn
Who can resist popcorn during the game? Chili powder heats up this spicy version of popcorn for a zippy twist on the classic stadium snack.
Bowl-Ready Brownies
Earn the trophy for Most Spirit with these sporty brownies. Simply use a football-shape cookie cutter to carve these winning treats from a tray of brownies, then pipe on the frosting.
Beer Fan Cocktails
Offer a twist on beer for guests who like to try something new. This fruity cocktail builds on classic wheat beer by adding a tropical twist.
Kicky Chicken
Run a trick play on the traditional game-day wings that will have your football fans cheering. These low-cal chicken nuggets—breaded in panko crumbs and dipped in a cool cilantro-ranch dressing—are a delicious variation on the favorite football snack.
Frosted Football Cake
When it comes to winning desserts for your Super Bowl party, this one takes the cake. Deck your choice of cake—vanilla, chocolate, marble, or even pumpkin— in a lush heap of green and white frosting to mimic a football field. Use a pastry bag with a ridged tip to create the grass and a smaller round tip for the numbers and lines. Chocolate frosting takes the 50-yard line in the form of a cute mini football.
Winning Snack Mix
Snack mix is a crowd favorite at any gathering. Hot pepper sauce gives pita chips, cereals, and nuts an energetic boost in this recipe.
Editor's Tip: Raise the convenience level of this easy, traditional snack by serving it in individual helpings. Use martini glasses, ice cream sundae cups, or cozy ceramic mugs, depending on your party's style, to make the snack mix ready to travel from table to TV room.
Fan-Favorite Cheese and Crackers
Brie cheese takes the football snack table up a tasty notch. Tossed it onto the grill—it's easy to prepare and wins points for presentation.
Editor's Tip: If the weather outside resembles Lambeau Field in January, try preparing grilled recipes using an indoor grill option: a folding contact grill (similar to an electric panini maker), a grill pan (essentially a frying pan with parallel ridges on the bottom used on the stove top), or an open grill (an electric grill with a ribbed grilling surface).
Time-Out Pizzas
Instead of bringing in the second-string pizza deliveryman, delight your football fans with these upscale bite-size pizzas made from frozen bread dough and roasted cherry tomatoes.
Tailgate-Style Sandwiches
Sandwiches are a buffet-table staple, no matter the party occasion. This hearty salami-layered recipe brings tailgate flavor to your Super Bowl party when prepared on the grill.
Nonalcoholic Drink Option Play
This tangy beverage—kicked up with a jalapeno chile pepper—is a perfect complement to Mexican appetizers and other spicy nibbles on your Super Bowl spread. It offers a festive option for party guests who choose nonalcoholic drinks.
Touchdown Cheesecake Bites
When a sweet tooth strikes your football fans, be prepared with mini desserts that offer something for everyone. These bite-size cheesecakes are a scrumptious favorite you can eat without a fork.
Frozen End-Zone Treats
These ice cream bars will delight fans of all ages on game day. Since you'll want to keep them frozen, bring them out at halftime when everyone is buzzing around the food table.
Championship Pineapple Cake
Bring on that energy spike for the second half when you add this delicious cake to the food spread. It's a winner at any football party.
Appetizer and Beverage Quantity Charts
Frenzied football fans can work up quite an appetite. How much food and drinks will your guests need while you watch the Super Bowl? Use our easy appetizers quantity guide and beverage quantity guide to prepare.