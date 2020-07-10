Freshen Up Your Next Lunch Gathering with the Colors and Flavors of Spring

The simplicity of this light main course belies its deliciousness. The flavorful fish is enhanced by classic not-too-garlicky pesto, and the roasted tomatoes add the right burst of acidity. Cacio e pepe provides a rich, silky side dish.

Hands On: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes, including marinating time

Halibut:

1 cup buttery chardonnay

1 cup olive oil

4 leaves fresh basil

8 (5-ounce) portions halibut

2 to 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Assembly:

24 vine-on Cabernet cherry tomatoes or other cherry tomatoes, roasted (recipe below)

Olive oil cooking spray

Basil Pesto (recipe below)

1 recipe Cacio e Pepe (recipe follows)

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

In food-safe plastic bag set in shallow dish, add wine, olive oil, and 4 basil leaves. Add halibut, seal bag; refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Remove fish from marinade; discard marinade. Pat fish dry with paper towel.

For Oven-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, preheat oven to 350°F. Line shallow baking pan with parchment paper; place tomatoes on pan. Coat with olive oil cooking spray; sprinkle with salt. Roast 35 minutes or until softened and skins begin to burst.

For halibut, while tomatoes roast, heat half the butter over medium-high heat in large nonstick skillet. Place four fish pieces in skillet flesh-side down 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Flip fish; continue cooking 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Place seared fish on lightly greased baking sheet. Repeat with remaining butter and fish.

Season fish with salt and pepper. Transfer tomatoes to lower rack. Bake fish during last 5 to 8 minutes of baking time or until fish flakes when tested with fork.

Place one fish fillet on each plate. Top with some pesto and 3 oven-roasted tomatoes. Serve with Cacio e Pepe. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Makes 8 servings.

For Basil Pesto, in food processor or blender combine 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, 3/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Blend until nearly smooth. Serve immediately or store pesto in refrigerator up to 3 days, or label and freeze up to 3 months.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe is a traditional Roman dish—easy to whip up for lunch, a quick dinner, or a side dish. It couldn't be simpler to prepare: The sauce is a combination of Parmesan cheese and the pasta’s starchy cooking liquid. We added a little butter to the sauce for extra richness. This is your new mac 'n' cheese. If you're feeling ambitious, make your own pasta (recipe included).

Hands On: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

10 to 12 ounces pappardelle (purchased or fresh, recipe below)

Kosher salt

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

In large pot of boiling water salted with 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt add pasta. Cook according to package directions (or 2 to 3 minutes if using fresh) or until pasta is al dente (pasta will finish cooking when combined with sauce).

Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Add reserved water to pot. Return pot to stove over medium-low heat. Add Parmesan and butter to pasta water. Continue cooking 5 to 10 minutes, stirring constantly until Parmesan turns to creamy sauce. Add pasta to sauce; toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 8 servings.

Fresh Pappardelle:

1-1/2 cups semolina pasta flour

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 eggs

1/3 cup water

In medium bowl combine semolina and all-purpose flours. Add salt to flour mixture. Create well in center of mixture. Add eggs to well. Mix with your hands. Once mixed completely, add water. Continue to mix until dough forms ball. Turn out onto well-floured surface; knead dough until elastic.

Separate dough into four portions. Let rest 15 minutes. Using pasta attachment for stand mixer or pasta machine, roll out dough until it stretches without tearing. On well-floured surface, roll out dough into large oval approximately 1/16 inch thick, or until you can see your hand through it. Cut dough into 1/2-inch-wide ribbons. Sprinkle pasta with more flour. Form pasta into 8 nests, set aside until ready to cook. Pasta can be made ahead and frozen in bundles.