Your Guide to Hosting a Fresh Spring Lunch Gathering

You can save a little time preparing these zesty bites by using jarred roasted red peppers. Look for jars with larger pieces, then drain them and pat dry before cutting into strips.

Hands On: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

3 medium red sweet peppers

5 lamb Merguez sausages (8 1/2 ounces) or other spiced lamb sausages

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 recipe Mint-Cucumber Sauce

1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley

For Seared Lamb Sausage, preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with foil; set aside. Cut sweet peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on prepared baking sheet.

Roast 20 to 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Bring foil up around peppers; fold edges together to enclose. Let stand 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using sharp knife, loosen edges of skins; gently pull off skins in strips; discard. Set peppers aside.

Meanwhile, season sausages with salt and pepper. In large skillet add olive oil and sausages. (Starting with cold skillet will keep sausage skin from shrinking and popping.) Heat skillet over medium-high. Cook sausages 10 minutes or until seared on all sides and fully cooked (165°F). Remove from pan; let cool slightly.

Cut each sausage into five pieces. Cut peppers into strips roughly the width of sausage. Wrap each sausage piece with a pepper strip. Secure with toothpick. Serve with Mint-Cucumber Sauce. Sprinkle with parsley. Makes 8 servings.

For Mint-Cucumber Sauce, in small bowl combine 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons finely grated Persian cucumber, 1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint. Stir to combine. Refrigerate until needed. Makes 2/3 cup.

Tip: Use a rasp-style grater to grate cucumber to an almost pulpy consistency.

Tomato-and-Carrot Soup

This savory soup can be made well in advance to save on last-minute prep. It's delicious served chilled, or you can reheat it for those who prefer hot soup.

Hands On: 10 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons shallots, chopped

3 cups chopped carrots

1½ tablespoons minced fresh lemon grass

2¼ teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 (8-ounce) can organic tomato sauce

3 cups water

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Lemon zest

In large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add shallots. Cook until soft and aromatic. Add carrots, lemon grass, and ginger to pot. Stir to combine. Add tomato sauce and 2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 45 minutes or until carrots are soft.

Cool slightly. Place soup in blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth. Add remaining 1 cup water to thin soup.

Return soup to pot. Stir in lemon juice. Season to taste with salt. Serve warm or cover and chill at least 4 hours. Garnish with lemon zest before serving. Makes 8 servings.