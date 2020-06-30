Perfect Wine Pairings Inspire the Menu at This Fall Dinner Party

This dish has a rich tradition in the French cooking canon. It's slow-cooked in an herbaceous red wine sauce until the chicken is falling off the bone. Make sure you have a baguette on hand to mop up the sauce.

A note about cooking wine: A good rule of thumb is to never cook with a wine you wouldn't drink on its own. In other words, avoid the inexpensive wines usually located on the bottom shelf of the wine shop, and choose something reasonably priced you would open for an ordinary meal. And do enjoy a glass while you are pulling the recipe together.

Hands On: 1 hour 45 minutes

Total Time: 3 hours 45 minutes plus 4 to 24 hours marinating time

8 chicken thighs

8 chicken drumsticks

6 cups dry red wine

6 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup canola oil

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces slab bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces

20 ounces yellow pearl onions, root removed and peeled (or 3 cups frozen pearl onions)

18 ounces wild mushrooms, halved (such as shiitake, maitake, cremini, or oyster)

4 stalks celery, coarsely chopped

4 medium carrots, coarsely chopped

8 cloves garlic, peeled and quartered

1/2 cup brandy

1/2 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 bunch watercress, optional

Divide chicken and wine between two resealable plastic bags set in shallow dishes. Place 3 sprigs thyme and a bay leaf in each bag. Remove excess air. Marinate chicken in the refrigerator at least 4 hours, or overnight for best result. Drain chicken through colander set over bowl, reserving marinade. Transfer chicken to clean kitchen towel (or paper-towel-lined plate). Pat dry.

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place 6-quart Dutch oven on stove top over medium-high heat. Add canola oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Place one-third of chicken in Dutch oven, do not overcrowd. Sear chicken until golden brown on all sides, approximately 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken to tray or plate. Set aside. Repeat in 2 more batches. Drain remaining oil from Dutch oven.

Add bacon to Dutch oven. Cook over medium heat until golden brown on all sides, stirring as needed. Drain bacon on paper-towel-lined tray.

Leaving rendered fat in Dutch oven. Add onions, mushrooms, celery, and carrots. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook until all liquid has evaporated and vegetables are just cooked and light brown in color, 20 minutes. Stir in garlic. Cook 30 seconds. Remove Dutch oven from heat. Carefully add brandy. Return to heat and cook until brandy is nearly evaporated. Stir in tomato paste. Cook 1 minute, reducing heat to medium-low. Add flour. Cook an additional minute, stirring constantly.

Add reserved marinade to Dutch oven. Bring to simmer over medium-high heat. Skim foam from surface. Simmer, uncovered, to reduce liquid by one-third, about 25 minutes.

Add chicken pieces to Dutch oven. Cover with chicken stock. Bring to simmer. Skim off any foam.

Place lid on Dutch oven. Place on middle rack of oven. Braise 2 hours.

Using slotted spoon, transfer chicken and larger vegetables to warm dish. Keep covered.

Skim fat from cooking liquid. Return Dutch oven to stove top. Add sherry vinegar and butter. Cook until butter is incorporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Transfer chicken and vegetables to serving platter. Pour sauce over. Garnish with watercress. Makes 8 servings.

Hasselback Potatoes

Hasselback potatoes are said to have originated at a Swedish restaurant of the same name. This particular way of making roasted potatoes has become popular of the past couple of years, but there is common sense behind the trend. Slicing the potatoes and exposing the interior leads to even cooking, fluffy flesh, and crispy skin. Plus, you can dress them up in myriad ways, such as with simple sour cream, herb-laden compound butters, or a scattering of various cheeses.

Hands On: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

8 medium Yukon Gold potatoes

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

4 sprigs fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh chives

Preheat oven to 450°F. For potatoes, identify flattest side of potato and place wooden skewers or chopsticks on each side of potato so skewers are parallel. (The skewers will prevent you from cutting through the potato.) Cut slices into top of potato 1/8-inch apart down to skewers. Repeat with remaining potatoes.

Line 15x10x1-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Evenly space potatoes on baking pan. Brush with 1 tablespoon olive oil, spreading evenly to coat. Drizzle with remaining olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Add garlic to baking pan beside potatoes. Bake 30 minutes or until potatoes begin to brown. Brush each potato with oil from baking pan. Place small pat of butter on top of each potato. Sprinkle thyme leaves over potatoes. Brush each potato with oil and butter from baking pan.

Return potatoes to oven. Bake until potatoes are golden brown, lightly crisp outside, and tender inside, 20 to 25 minutes. Brush again with oil and butter. Sprinkle with chives before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Make-Ahead Tips:

Potatoes can be sliced up to 2 hours in advance.

Chives can be sliced up to 1 hour in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container.

Glazed Carrots

These glazed carrots became a staff favorite and will no doubt be making an appearance on several of our Thanksgiving tables. The secrets are the type of carrot juice you use and the care with which you cut the carrots.

Make sure you purchase 100 percent carrot juice without additives. If you have a juicer, you can certainly make your own. Otherwise, track some down at a local farm stand or health food store.

The cutting method described below is called the "oblique cut" among professional chefs and cooks. The simple quarter roll and diagonal slice yields pieces that are a uniform size and shape, resulting in perfectly even doneness when cooked.

Hands On: 5 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

8 medium carrots, peeled

2 cups 100 percent carrot juice

1/4 cup unsalted butter

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Slicing diagonally, cut 1-inch piece of carrot. Roll carrot a quarter turn away from you. Slice again. Roll carrot quarter turn toward you for next cut. Repeat with remaining carrots.

In large skillet combine carrots, carrot juice, butter, lemon juice, and salt. Bring to simmer over medium-high heat.

Continue to cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally until carrots are just tender and liquid has reached glaze consistency, about 45 minutes. If needed, add small amount of water. Continue to cook until tender. Makes 8 servings.

Make-Ahead Tip: Carrots can be peeled and cut up to 2 days in advance and refrigerated.