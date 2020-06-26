Summer Grilling Gets An Elegant Upgrade at This Outdoor Pavilion Dinner

1. New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: The unique terroir and coastal water composition of New Zealand are admirably suited for the exuberant Sauvignon Blanc grape. It is the country's most widely planted varietal. Sauvignon blanc is one of New Zealand's most popular exports.

Here's a wine that won't weigh down your palette with heavy flavors. It's a perfect companion for sipping on the deck.

Located on a northeastern bay in Marlborough, Cloudy Bay Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2016 embodies the characteristics of its origins: pungent, aromatic, grassy, citrusy, with hints of its coastal location. Overtones of red bell pepper, lemon, and butter make this wine a unique partner to Mussels with Red Pepper Sauce.

2. Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir: The Willamette Valley boasts a long, gentle growing season with warm summers and cool evenings, bursts of Indian summer, mild winters, and long springs—prime conditions for the subtle flavors of pinot noir grapes. These wines show nuanced fruit flavors and a reasonably high acidity. Flavors vary from plum and currants to cherry and cinnamon, and from raspberry and black tea to black cherries and vanilla.

The Fairsing Vineyard Estate-Grown Pinot Noir 2014 offers warm earthy scents and dark fruits with hints of toasty vanilla, pepper, and smoke. In every aspect, this wine reflects the bounty of summer, a lovely complement to the Smoked Pork Loin with Plum, Cherry, and Sage Sauce.

3. Côtes du Rhône Rosé: Rosé wines have grown in popularity as summer sipping wines, and no doubt, they are light, refreshing, and fruity. Sparkling versions are popular cocktail hour wines. But rosés that come from the Côtes du Rhône, the hilly southwestern river valley that leads to the Mediterranean, have a depth from the hot sun and flinty soil that makes them good matches to food.

Les Dauphins Côtes du Rhône Reserve Roséis an excellent example of a food-appropriate summer rosé. It's full-flavored and crisp, with aromas of summer fruits. Pairing it with an airy Dutch Baby Pancake, given a savory-sweet edge with ricotta, balances the inherent minerality of this wine.