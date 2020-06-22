Tips for Hosting a Cheerful Spring Brunch

Catherine de’ Medici took artichokes to France when she became Henry II’s queen. Bette Davis devastated a film critic with the line, “Remind me to tell you about the time I looked into the heart of an artichoke,” in All About Eve. The thistle end of the cardoon is both elegant and a bit rough-and-tumble; after all, you scrape the leaves with your teeth to enjoy its flavor.

It is also the primary flavor in the Italian liqueur Cynar, a blend of 13 herbs and plants. Cynar has an herbaceous, slightly bitter taste, best enjoyed in a cocktail or as a digestif after dinner, as the Italians do.

Today, you’ll see it as an ingredient on tony cocktail menus. The trick to mixing Cynar into a cocktail is to balance its herby-bitter flavor with something sweet. Here are a few ideas to try:

Mix a shot of Cynar with equal parts soda and orange juice for a refreshing beach cocktail.

Try equal parts bourbon or whiskey mixed with Cynar and a splash of lemonade garnished with a stalk of celery for a pre-brunch cocktail.

Go Southern and pour a shot into sweet tea.

Adding Cynar to lemon juice and a lemon twist with Scotch, soda, and simple syrup is definitely a party-starter.

Cynar, bourbon, sweet vermouth, and cherries offer an interesting twist on a Manhattan.

Finally, when you want to go to the dark side, mix Cynar with honey and pour it over vanilla ice cream.