Fast and Fabulous BBQ Sides
Corn and Cantaloupe Chopped Salad
Here's a golden BBQ idea: Pair market-fresh corn with candylike cantaloupe. The sweet sunny pair -- dressed in dill and studded with onions -- will take your spread from ordinary to all-star.
Tomatillo-Watermelon Salad
Watermelon slices on a tray are so yesterday. Toss the pink summer fruit into a bowl alongside chopped avocado, cool queso fresco, and juicy tomatillos for a one-of-a-kind side.
Pimiento Cheese Poppers
It's not a party without the poppers! Cream cheese and a swipe of light mayo fluff up the cheddar-based filling while fresh chives and diced pimiento make authentic Southwestern statements.
Smoky Black Beans
What's a BBQ without the beans? Give this party essential a Southwestern spin by pairing it with smoky chorizo, cumin, and adobo-soaked chipotle peppers. A squeeze of lip-puckering lime perks it all up.
Baked Root Vegetable Chips
Stun fellow barbecue-goers by swapping greasy bagged potato chips for a bowl of homemade delights. Simply pop paper-thin slices of sweet potatoes and purple and golden beets into the oven for an earthy, addictive side dish.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Pasta Salad
A match made in potluck heaven, this fresh salad marries cool macaroni and tangy deviled eggs. Stud the irresistible two-in-one side dish with juicy pickles, red onions, and a smear of Dijon.
Grilled Lime Fruit Kabobs
For a taste of the tropics, thread chopped bananas, peaches, and pineapple onto grill-ready skewers. Once warmed, drizzle and dunk the steamy kabobs in honey and cool bowlfuls of our cinnamon-lime dip.
Grilled Asparagus in Dill Butter
A plate of grilled asparagus will be a refreshing addition to your collection of rich BBQ recipes. Just sprinkle a few stalks with garlic, dill, and cracked black pepper, then toss onto the grill. Shredded Parmesan makes a melty finish.
Italian Pesto Pasta Salad
Turn a box of elbow macaroni and a can of cannellini beans into a gorgeous pasta salad. Purchased pesto gives it a cheerful emerald color while toasty pine nuts add delightful crunch.
Banh Mi Bruschetta
Banh mi is hot right now. Enjoy the trendy Vietnamese sandwich -- complete with ham, soy, crisp carrots, and jalapenos -- side-style by serving on toasted baguette slices.
Editor's Tip: Love spicy food? Spike the mayo-soy mixture with some Sriracha sauce for extra zing.
Creamy BLT Coleslaw
Every bite of this icy-cool slaw is full of classic BLT flavor -- crispy bacon, juicy cherry tomatoes, and crunchy red and green cabbage. Did we mention the super creamy mayo dressing? This salad is sure to be a BBQ favorite.
Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas
Play with the textures and flavors of India at your next barbecue. This easy salad blends meaty garbanzo beans and crunchy veggies with a smoky curry and cumin dressing. Toss pitas onto the grill for a crispy dipper.
Summer Vegetable Potato Salad
Tender new potatoes, juicy tomatoes, and ripe sweet corn taste like summer on a plate. Sweet Dijon dressing, fresh basil, and feta add a little zip to this light salad.
Garden Three-Bean Salad with Fresh French Dressing
This everything-goes tossed salad features edamame, radishes, and a tangy French dressing made with fresh tomatoes.
Potato Salad with Country Ranch Dressing
Complete a summer barbecue with an updated version of traditional potato salad. This recipe combines favorites -- tender potatoes, silky dressing, and roasted vegetables -- with a little zip from a ranch seasoning packet.
How to Make Corn Bread
Corn bread is a classic BBQ side. Follow this video to make a comforting batch of your own.
Italian Fruit Salad
Talk about mouthwatering! With a simple bath of vinegar and honey, this fruity summer salad transforms into an irresistibly fresh dish. Top with chopped basil and serve as a side or a dessert.