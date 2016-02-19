Get the party poppin’! These winter appetizers are inspired by one of the most popular restaurant starters. We lightened them up for postholiday healthy eating season by removing the breading and frying steps, but we kept all the flavor with two types of cheese, garlic, ground chipotle chile pepper, and toasted nuts.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you like things sweet and spicy, drizzle the platter of poppers with honey just prior to serving.