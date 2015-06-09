Easy Hot Dip Recipes That Are a Must for Your Next Get-Together
Italian Sausage-Artichoke Dip
Italy meets Greece in this global and ooey-gooey appetizer. Italian sausage, olives, capers, and roasted cherry tomatoes give this easy hot dip recipe definitive Mediterannean vibes. For even more Greek flair, pair with pita wedges. If you’re more in the mood for Italian, try garlic focaccia strips.
Spinach-Parmesan Dip
Liven up the munchies table with this savory hot spinach dip recipe. Packed with creamy cheeses and bursting with tangy, garlicky flavor, this delectable slow cooker dip is a party must-have. Bonus: It calls for just 10 minutes of prep time!
Pressure Cooker Garlicky Spinach and Feta Dip
Even picky eaters won’t be able to resist gobbling up their greens when you serve it in hot spinach dip fashion! This big-batch, quick-cooking appetizer features a whopping 18 ounces of spinach alongside garlic, olives, feta cheese, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, and mayo. Whip it up in your Instant Pot and all of this goodness can be yours in about 45 minutes.
Slow Cooker Philly Cheese Steak Dip
Slicing and stacking individual Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for every guest sounds pretty fussy, right? Enter: This warm dip for winter that offers all the same elements—including beef, bell peppers, onions, and cheese—in a more shareable package. You can even chop up and toast the same hoagie buns for dunking to really play up the Philly cheesesteak idea.
Hot Wing Dip
Fire up your game-day get-together with this red hot Buffalo chicken dip. Jalapeño chile peppers and bottled Buffalo wing sauce kick up the heat, while crunchy celery and creamy blue cheese cool things down. It’s the “best dip ever!” according to one BH&G home cook who made it.
Lemon-Dill Artichoke Dip
There’s no wrong time of year to bake up a hot artichoke dip. Dill, lemons, and fennel can help make any day feel like the middle of spring. Invited to the party in the same cast-iron skillet, this dip features Parmesan and feta cheeses, sour cream, and mayo—making it hearty enough for the year’s coldest days.
Cheeseburger Dip
Craving a cheeseburger? We've turned the all-American classic into an easy hot cheese dip recipe featuring the same satisfying flavors of your go-to fast food order. Instead of serving it inside a bun, try dunking in chips, potato wedges, or Air-Fryer French Fries.
Roasted Corn and Crab Dip
Why reserve corn for summer alone? Frozen corn kernels add texture, flavor, and nutrition to this extra-creamy hot crab dip. Beyond that, the hot dip recipe features roasted onions, red bell pepper, and spicy cheese. Try it stuffed inside a bread bowl or on tortilla chips, French bread, or crackers for a warm, flavorful appetizer.
Spicy Roasted Red Pepper-Artichoke Dip
Some like it hot. If that’s you, then you’ll adore this hot artichoke dip recipe that’s spiked with harissa, a Tunisian hot chili paste that packs a kick (along with garlic and citrus flavors). Fresh mint, mayo, and sour cream cool things off, while artichokes, roasted red peppers, and almonds give each bite staying power thanks to their fiber and protein.
Asiago Cheese Dip
Take a break from queso and try this uber-creamy slow cooker dip instead. The rich and cheesy dip recipe is filled with a vibrant blend of garden goodies including diced mushrooms of any variety, tomatoes, and green onions. Scoop up a generous serving with toasted baguette slices topped with an extra pinch of melted Asiago cheese.
Rio Grande Dip
Stir up this zesty, easy hot bean dip recipe for your next fiesta. After just 20 minutes of prep, it’s ready to set and forget in your slow cooker. With spicy sausage, salsa, and green chile peppers, this Tex-Mex-inspired dip has lots of zip and goes perfectly with hearty corn chips.
Crab and Horseradish Havarti Dip
No one will be crabby if you add this gourmet-tasting hot cream cheese dip recipe to the spread. After just 25 minutes in the oven, the bubbly casserole will make your appetizer table the hub of your next gathering. To prep for success, blend canned crabmeat with an assortment of cheeses, sour cream, mayonnaise, baby spinach, and green onions. Voilà: One of the easiest and most delicious baked cheese dips you’ll ever make.
Basketball Pizza Dip
Score major points by transforming pizza into a cheese pull-palooza of a hot dip recipe. We recommend pepperoni, green bell pepper, mushrooms, and olives, but it’s a breeze to customize this quick and easy appetizer recipe with whatever pizza toppings your crew loves. Or to make this a hot taco dip recipe, simply trade in taco seasoning-spiked ground beef and salsa for the pepperoni and marinara.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Classic spinach-artichoke dip gets a tangy, salty makeover with a little help from blue cheese and bacon. Even better, this hot spinach dip recipe can be made ahead of time and kept warm in your slow cooker. Pro tip: Crisp up some bacon for brunch, and add just four more slices to the mix to get a head start on this crave-able cheese dip recipe.