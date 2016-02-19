The salty-sweet flavor of sausage links wrapped in bacon and tossed in brown sugar makes it hard to stop after just one. Prep them a day ahead so they're ready to pop in the oven just before party time. They'll be hot and ready when guests arrive, and you'll be less tempted to start snacking on this finger food appetizer before everyone else has a chance to try some. Oh, and with only three ingredients (plus nonstick spray) it's one of those easy finger foods you'll make again and again.