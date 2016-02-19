Party-Ready Finger Food Ideas That Are a Must for Your Next Gathering
Herb- and Goat Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms
Look back in your oldest cookbook, bet you'll find a stuffed mushroom appetizer recipe. It's a classic because it's so well-loved. Always include stuffed mushrooms among your party finger foods. The herbed mushroom stuffing provides a savory crunch and golden brown finish. With pine walnuts, panko bread crumbs, and crumbled tangy goat cheese, these mini appetizers can be enjoyed in one bite!
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
A quick marinade of lemon and chili-garlic sauce provides the perfect amount of heat and tang in this party appetizer idea. And since everything is better with bacon, we've wrapped those succulent shrimp in bacon strips for a crispy, salty bite. Instead of long skewers, use mini ones for easy finger food grabbing.
Buy It: Bamboo Knot Skewers ($4, World Market)
Cheese-Stuffed Pretzel Bites
If you haven't made homemade pretzels before, just watch what happens when you serve these mini pretzels at your next get together. They will disappear so fast! We've stuffed these beauties with cheddar and some pickled jalapeños for a bit of kick, but you can leave out the peppers if you prefer less spice. Serve with prepared mustard for an easy dipper.
Sweet Potato Fries with Roasted Garlic Ketchup
This sweet and crunchy fry recipe includes a dipping sauce that just might steal the show. The onion-and-garlic ketchup incorporates caramelized veggies and agave-sweetened ketchup for a flavorful kick. Your homemade ketchup might be even more popular than the fries, once your guests realize how much better it is than store-bought.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Naturals Baker's Half Sheet ($11, Target)
Picadillo Poppers
Hot and hearty, these poppers are easy to make on the grill or under the broiler. Filled with ground beef, Spanish rice, cheese, raisins, and olives, the stuffed jalapeño peppers offer bite-size bursts of flavor. If you want to serve this finger food with a dipping sauce, try stirring together sour cream, a splash of milk, toasted almonds, lime juice, and a pinch of cinnamon.
Buy It: Chip and Dip Bowl Set ($18, Target)
Sloppy Joe Bombs
These "Joes" are really anything but sloppy. Enveloping the ground beef, sweet pepper, and pickle filling in biscuit dough eliminates the mess of the classic sandwich and turns it into one of our favorite finger food recipes. You won't have to worry as much about losing the best part of this appetizer to gravity, and it still tastes like one of our favorite sandwiches.
Root Veggie Chips with Sea Salt
This counts as a veggie platter, right? Sweet potatoes, blue potatoes, beets, parsnips, carrots, rutabagas, and celery root can be sliced and dehydrated for a deliciously crisp and salty snack. Since this is a party, feel free to serve your favorite dip recipe alongside this easy finger food.
Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
The salty-sweet flavor of sausage links wrapped in bacon and tossed in brown sugar makes it hard to stop after just one. Prep them a day ahead so they're ready to pop in the oven just before party time. They'll be hot and ready when guests arrive, and you'll be less tempted to start snacking on this finger food appetizer before everyone else has a chance to try some. Oh, and with only three ingredients (plus nonstick spray) it's one of those easy finger foods you'll make again and again.
Grilled Drunken Shrimp and Scallop Skewers
A good party calls for tequila. Well, tequila-coated seafood, at least. Marinate shrimp and scallops in a mix of lime juice, olive oil, and tequila, then grill 8 to 10 minutes for a finger food recipe everyone will be clamoring to try. Yes, you'll have enough time left to whip up a margarita, too.
Avocado Fries
Forget the guacamole and chips. Turn silky smooth avocados into the ultimate fiesta snack: fries! Coat them in tortilla chips and a sprinkle of chili powder for spicy crunch, then enjoy dipping this creamy, crunchy finger food into your favorite sauce.
Related: 10 No-Potato French Fry Recipes
Pickle Poppers
If you make this easy party finger food, we guarantee you won't have any leftovers. This snack hits just about every flavor: Briny pickles, slightly spicy cream cheese filling, salty ham, and a touch of sweetness from a brush of jelly. Even at a small party, 24 servings will disappear fast.
Tofu Spring Rolls
Once you know how to make spring rolls. you'll be wanting to stuff those chewy rice paper wraps all the time. These no-bake vegetarian spring rolls combine savory baked tofu, English cucumber, and shredded carrots for the filling. Bonus: this cold finger food takes only 20 minutes to make.
Sweet and Smoky Nut Mix
Throwing a cocktail party? Try these flavorful nuts as an easy party food that will pair nicely with a variety of beers and cocktails. This finger food's coating of brown sugar, smoked paprika, cinnamon, and a bit of fresh rosemary is simple, but it can easily elevate your favorite nuts to a special snack.
Roasted Cherry Tomato Pizza Poppers
These poppable finger food bites are made on the grill! Frozen pizza dough serves as the shortcut ingredient for fresh cherry tomatoes in this easy vegetarian recipe.
Buy It: 22 in. Original Kettle Charcoal Grill ($109, The Home Depot)
Paleo Avocado Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a cocktail party classic, but they're also fun and easy to upgrade. With a dash of hot pepper sauce, these eggs get a devilish kick that transforms this traditional finger food that happens to be Paleo-friendly. The avocado and chive topping helps offset the spice.
Related: 25 Recipes to Save for That Moment Your Avocados Are Perfectly Ripe
Spicy Kale Chips
For a hotter upgrade to traditional kale chips, look no further than the chili powder in your spice cabinet. These four-ingredient veggie crisps take only 15 minutes to prepare and will spice up any party. Plus, they're a healthier finger food option for anyone who wants to snack on veggies.
Soy Sauce Chicken Wings
Our soy sauce-marinated wings include five-spice powder for an interesting punch of flavor. A nice variation from expected buffalo wings, you'll be serving up a favorite food with a flavor twist. It's one of the best finger foods for a party filled with more adventurous palates.
Buy It: Chinese Five Spice 2.2-ounce Jar ($8, The Spice House)
Pepperoni Pizza Cups
Turn a universally loved entrée into a delightfully cheesy appetizer! These finger food appetizers use ingredients you're familiar with (frozen pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese) to transform party pizza slices into bites. Choose a variety of toppings to customize the easy finger food idea.
Buy It: Wilton Advance Select Premium Nonstick 12-Cup Muffin Pan ($13, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Tuscan Mac and Cheese Cups
Mac and cheese is already a favorite comfort food. Add prosciutto and bread crumbs and it becomes irresistible. Baking melty mac and cheese into prosciutto cups turns this traditional fork food into finger fare.
Chocolate-Ricotta Phyllo Shells
This sweet treat tastes like the filling of a chocolate cannoli, in a cute little package! Buying packaged mini phyllo shells allows for these finger foods to come together super fast. Prepare these and chill up to two hours ahead of time to get the rest of your appetizers ready.
Stuffed Sausage Sliders
Cheese-stuffed sausage slider patties pair well with our apple-fennel slaw. So much flavor in such a small party appetizer, we can hardly believe it! A toothpick can help hold this finger food together, but you can also use it to make your sliders look a little more festive and fun.
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
Want wings that your vegetarian guests can enjoy, too? Just substitute cauliflower for the chicken! Once cauliflower florets are coated in spicy buffalo sauce, they have all the flavor of chicken wings turned healthier. To cool these hot "wings" down, serve this finger food with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Buy It: Instant Pot 6qt Vortex Air Fryer ($100, Target)
Caprese Surprise Meatballs
Bite into these meatballs and reveal prosciutto, mozzarella, and olives inside. Dipped in marinara sauce, pesto, and Alfredo sauce, this dish serves up loads of Italian flavors! Plus, you can mix and match this finger food recipe (try different fillings with different sauces) so, really, it's like having a whole spread of appetizers in one.
Nutty Gorgonzola Apple Rings
Honey and cream cheese deliciously complement the crunch of crisp apples and spicy candied nuts. A sprinkling of Gorgonzola cheese finishes this appetizer with just-right sharpness. We're planning to take this party finger food to all of our fall gatherings, though we'll eat it any season.
Lemon-Zest Snacker Mix
You can hardly go to a party without seeing a snack mix on the appetizer table, but this recipe stands out from all the rest. The zippy flavor of lemon peel and mixed herbs guarantees this party mix will be a major hit. Save any leftovers for an easy on-the-go snack.
Buy It: White Porcelain Flared Rim Coupe Serving Bowl ($11, World Market)
Herb and Cheese Mini Quiches
Mini quiches—they're a standby appetizer for a reason. Give these bite-size hors d'oeuvres an update with the addition of fresh herbs and two types of cheese. The cream cheese-infused pastry base makes a deliciously tender crumb. Cheesy and savory, we love everything about this easy finger food.
Barbecue Phyllo Bites
Let your slow cooker simmer up some sliders for your next party. Smoked cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce combine with tender pulled pork for unforgettable finger food. You could also swap the pork for purchased rotisserie chicken for easier prep.
Grilled Arugula Bruschetta
Turn a fresh loaf of Italian bread into a simple party stunner: bruschetta! Give your guests a new culinary experience by switching up this classic finger food with arugula in place of the usual tomatoes. Every bite of the crisp, golden appetizer brims with rich mozzarella and peppery pesto flavors.
Pork Empanadas with Jicama Pico de Gallo
These flaky empanadas are oozing with cumin-coated pork that's simmered in a slew of savory spices. Cool them down with fresh pico de gallo. Be sure to set out more than one bowl of pico so your guests can easily dunk away as they snack on this simple finger food.
Glazed Churros
Brown-sugary churros are a happy addition to any dessert tray. Make yours party-ready by decking them in our fabulous glazes: lime and pistachio, orange, birthday cake, and Mexican chocolate. Or set up this finger food as a churro bar so guests can create their own combo of churros, glaze, and toppings.
Buy It: