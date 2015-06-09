Running out of food and drink is a guaranteed buzzkill when you’re hosting a party. So we created this guide to answer all your most common feeds-a-crowd questions, including, “How many chicken wings per person?” and“How many meatballs per person?” And we're not talking about nutrition facts panel servings; this is the real deal of what a normal person eats as a heavy appetizer portion. Get amounts and recipe ideas for all of the above, plus for other common party appetizers. (Note: While our how-many-appetizers-per-person math is made for parties of 12, you can adjust up or down based on your guest count.)