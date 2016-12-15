Upgrade Your Snack Game with These Epic Homemade Nacho Recipes
Triple-Pepper Nachos
This vegetarian nachos recipe is so good you don't need any meat. Three different pepper varieties (roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, and jalapeños) add spice to these nachos. Made with homemade baked whole wheat tortilla chips, one serving only has 201 calories, so you can enjoy this healthy nachos recipe guilt-free.
Loaded Nachos
Go all out with these loaded nachos. The nacho cheese sauce is made from three (yes, three!) cheeses—mozzarella, cheddar, and cream cheese. Baked tortilla chips are piled high with ground beef (seasoned with homemade taco spice mix) and a slew of your favorite toppings for the ultimate game day nachos spread.
Classic Nachos
Need a reliable nachos recipe? Look no further than our top-rated classic nachos. The base of these delicious homemade nachos calls for only five ingredients. The rest is up to you. Set up a nachos station so everyone can choose their favorite fixings. We like thinly sliced green onion, fresh cilantro, sour cream, and plenty of spicy salsa.
Test Kitchen Tip: Think beyond chips! Use the nacho toppings on french fries, potato tots, sweet potato slices, a bed of lettuce, or even pizza crust.
Turkey Pita Nachos with Pomegranate and Mint
Here's a nachos recipe that will turn heads. Our pita nachos feature turkey and some seriously delicious Mediterranean-inspired flavors. Feta cheese and a lemon-infused yogurt sauce provide a perfect tangy bite to these baked nachos. Top with pomegranate seeds and mint leaves for a refreshing finish.
Buy It: All-Clad Pro-Release Bakeware Nonstick 15x10-Inch Jelly Roll Pan ($33, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Nachos Mole
If you've never had the chance to try mole (pronounced MO-lay), this is an excellent time to start. Our quick interpretation of the rich Mexican sauce features warm spices (chili powder, cinnamon, and cumin) along with barbecue sauce and a hint of bittersweet chocolate. You get to choose your protein here, but shredded chicken or pork are delicious.
Related: Taco Recipes That Will Inspire You to Celebrate Taco Night All Week Long
Gyro Nachos
Pull out your slow cooker for this unique take on homemade nachos. Shredded chicken tops pita chips, which are then smothered in a fresh tzatziki sauce. Short on time? Follow our recipe to make the nachos in your pressure cooker!
Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($40, Target)
Tequila Shrimp "Nachos"
When you want a pile of nachos but are cutting carbs, try these shrimp nachos. We put those quotes in the title because there are technically no chips involved. (Though you can definitely serve with tortilla chips!) Instead, we use a bed of fresh tomatoes as the base for our boozy marinated grilled shrimp. Serve on a bed of fresh heirloom tomatoes in a variety of colors and sizes for a pretty display.
Related: 35 Easy Healthy Snack Recipes to Curb Your Cravings
Cauliflower Samosa Nachos
Trick guests into thinking you spent hours in the kitchen with these impressive Indian-inspired nachos. Baking refrigerated piecrust into chips cuts down on prep time, meaning these creative game day nachos are ready to serve in only 35 minutes.
Paleo Breakfast Nachos
Bring breakfast to your snack game with this delicious nacho recipe. To keep the snack Paleo-friendly, we opted for plantain chips as the base for Mexican chorizo, red pepper, and scrambled eggs. The plantains will provide more fiber, potassium, and vitamins to your nachos spread.
Lasagna Pasta Chip Nachos
Experience game day like never before with these homemade nachos. Fry up cooked pasta noodles to become your crunchy base for cooked Italian sausage and pasta sauce. And it wouldn't be nachos without the cheese. Pile your baked nachos with layers of nutty Parmesan and melty mozzarella cheese.
Buy It: Red Copper Nonstick 5-Piece Deep 10-Inch Square Pan Set ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond)