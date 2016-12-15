Need a reliable nachos recipe? Look no further than our top-rated classic nachos. The base of these delicious homemade nachos calls for only five ingredients. The rest is up to you. Set up a nachos station so everyone can choose their favorite fixings. We like thinly sliced green onion, fresh cilantro, sour cream, and plenty of spicy salsa.

Test Kitchen Tip: Think beyond chips! Use the nacho toppings on french fries, potato tots, sweet potato slices, a bed of lettuce, or even pizza crust.