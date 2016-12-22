Make-Ahead Dips You Can't Resist Dunking Into
Caramelized Onion Dip
Much better than store-bought, this homemade onion dip is best served with fresh vegetable chips. Chill this dip for up to 24 hours in advance.
Artichoke-Bean Dip
Packed with artichoke hearts and cannellini beans, this dip is perfect for dunking with pita chips. Ready in just 20 minutes, this dip can chill in the fridge for up to 24 hours before serving.
Creamy Tomato-Bacon Dip
This creamy dip tastes just like a BLT, especially when served with bread wedges. This party-ready dip can be chilled for up to 24 hours before serving.
Shrimp and Olive Dip
This Mexican-inspired dip is sure to liven up your party. It's perfect for dunking chips, cucumber, or baguette slices. Store this dip in the fridge for up to 24 hours before serving.
Cheesy Skillet Artichoke Dip
Better make a big batch of this dip -- it will disappear fast! To make ahead, store in the fridge for up to 4 hours before baking.
Mint-Avocado Dip
This dip puts a new twist on classic guacamole. Switch cilantro for mint leaves for a fresh and easy dip that's ready in just 15 minutes. You can store this dip in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Hot Collard Dip
A trio of melty cheese and sauteed collard greens mean this hot dip was made for dunking. To make ahead, assemble and bake just before party time.
Mexican Seven-Layer Dip
Be careful -- this dip is addicting! Refried beans, salsa, and guacamole form the base of this dunkable dip, while cheese, olives, and green onions rest on top. Store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before serving with tortilla chips.
Macadamia Nut Hummus
Not a fan of chickpeas? No problem! You can still dip your celery and carrot sticks into this macadamia nut version. Best of all, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Salami Chips with Grainy Mustard Dip
Make your own salami chips to go with this easy four-ingredient dip. It's a perfect make-ahead appetizer: Both the chips and the dip can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Tomato Tapenade Dip
It doesn't get any easier than this dip -- just stir together the ingredients and chill for up to 24 hours. The addition of cayenne pepper gives this dip some heat, making it a zippy party appetizer.
Roasted Corn and Crab Dip
This hot and creamy dip is full of delicious crabmeat and red sweet peppers. Store in the fridge for up to 24 hours, then bake for 20 minutes before serving.
Spinach-Dill Dip
This classic creamy dip is great for vegetable dippers, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and carrot sticks. Make it the day before and chill overnight for an easy and delicious appetizer.
Smoky Pineapple Guacamole
Take a trip to the tropics with this yummy grilled pineapple guacamole. Chill for up to 8 hours, then serve with tortilla chips or vegetable dippers.
White Bean Spread
For the easiest appetizer ever, combine the six ingredients for this dip in your slow cooker, and it will be ready in just a few hours. To store it for later, chill in an airtight container for up to 24 hours, then serve with vegetables or chips.
Salsa Verde
There's no time-consuming cooking involved in this easy dip -- just chop up the tomatillos and combine with cilantro, red onion, and jalapeno peppers. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days before serving with chips.
Bonanza Bean Dip
You can please everyone with this easy dip -- half of the dish has refried beans, while the other half has lime guacamole. Chill for up to 24 hours, then add toppers and serve.
Carrot Hummus
Thanks to cooked carrots, the bright color of this dip will definitely catch your guests' attention. Make this dip a few days in advance and store in the fridge for up to 3 days.