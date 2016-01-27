16 Irresistible Deviled Egg Recipes
Bacon and Cheese Deviled Eggs
Bacon is sure to amp up your deviled eggs' popularity. To prep this fan-favorite recipe in no time, start with hard-boiled eggs from the supermarket. Otherwise, make hard-cooked eggs at home. (It's quick and easy.) To finish the dish, sprinkle on crisp bacon crumbles and fresh green onion slivers.
Deviled Eggs
Looking for the classic approach to deviled eggs? This easy deviled egg recipe is spot-on. We stick to the basics with a deviled egg filling made from mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar. Top with fresh parsley and paprika for a simple, yet sophisticated finish.
Test Kitchen Tip: Once you've nailed the classic deviled egg recipe, go for one of our variations such as Italian-style or curry and crab.
Jalapeño Popper Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs come with a fiery kick that’s peppery, crunchy, and oh-so-tasty. Fill the eggs with a heaping mixture of jalapeño, bacon, and green onion, then stick a homemade cheese crisp in the center. If you’re in a rush, this delicious appetizer recipe can come together 30 minutes before your party. Don’t forget to add a quick sprinkle of chili powder over the final product—if you dare—to make this deviled egg recipe its best.
Ranch Deviled Eggs
If you're in the "everything's better with ranch" club, this is the deviled egg recipe for you! To keep the delicious deviled egg recipe on the healthier side, we use low-fat (and protein-rich) Greek yogurt in the filling. The filling is also amazing served in halved tomatoes and jalapeños.
Sriracha Deviled Eggs
So spicy, so good. We use the Asian hot sauce to amp up the flavor of this easy deviled egg recipe. To give every bite some Asian-inspired flair, the egg yolk mixture includes some ground ginger and lime juice. You can also get fancy with the deviled egg toppings here by using pickled ginger, cilantro, green onions, and an extra drizzle of sriracha.
Buy It: Rubbermaid Specialty Egg Keeper Food Storage Container ($10, Amazon)
Deep-Fried Deviled Eggs
Bet you haven't had deviled eggs like this before! Get ready to impress everyone at your next gathering with this indulgent fried deviled egg recipe. After boiling, the hard-cooked eggs get dredged in a panko mixture and fried to crispy perfection. Use the traditional deviled egg filling or try our bacon-tomato variation.
Buy It: Utopia Kitchen 2-Quart Nonstick Saucepan with Glass Lid ($15, Amazon)
Greek-Style Deviled Eggs
This Greek-inspired version of the classic deviled egg recipe will convert even the biggest skeptics. (If there are any.) Chopped Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and oregano bring a flavor transformation to the traditional mustard-and-mayo recipe.
Related: How to Boil Eggs 4 Different Ways for Your Favorite Recipes
Mexican-Style Deviled Eggs
Mexican-style sour cream, creamy avocado, and cilantro put a creative spin on this deviled egg recipe. If that sounds too mild, wait until you taste the fresh jalapeño pepper, which brings a kick of heat to each bite. If desired, top the deviled eggs with additional cilantro and avocado.
Pressure Cooker Bacon Deviled Eggs
Yes, you can make hard-cooked eggs in your pressure cooker! After just six minutes of cooking under pressure, you'll be peeling those eggs for your soon-to-be favorite easy deviled egg recipe. We keep the filling flavor the same as traditional deviled eggs but add crispy bacon and a sprinkle of cayenne for a bit of heat.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($120, Amazon)
Paleo Avocado Deviled Eggs
Even if you don't follow a Paleo diet, you're going to love this healthy deviled egg recipe. Vibrant green avocado and Paleo mayonnaise (we've got a homemade recipe for that, too!) make the ultra-smooth filling. The deviled eggs get a bit of tang and heat from lemon juice and hot pepper sauce.
Test Kitchen Tip: Place yolks and other filling ingredients in a resealable plastic bag. Seal bag; mash contents to mix. Snip off a corner of the bag; squeeze bag to pipe yolk mixture into white halves.
Bacon and Basil Eggs
Put a BLT-inspired spin on deviled eggs by adding bacon pieces, snipped fresh basil, and sliced cherry tomatoes to your filling. We love extra bacon as a topper to an already incredible deviled egg recipe.
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Egg Platter ($11, Walmart)
Perfect Pair Deviled Eggs
Have some picky eaters in the house that only eat deviled eggs with or without relish? This deviled egg recipe from Trisha Yearwood will keep everyone at the Easter table satisfied. Instead of doing just one deviled egg filling, you'll do half ("his" filling) with mayo and the other half ("her" filling) with relish.
Related: 35 Delicious Easter Dinner Menus Ideas to Try This Year
Blue Cheese, Apple, and Walnut Deviled Eggs
Put a fun spin on deviled eggs by mixing mashed egg yolk with crumbled blue cheese, sliced apple, and toasted walnuts. We promise it's a delicious combo that will be hard to stop at just one. The mix of sweet and savory flavors is what makes this deviled egg recipe stand above the rest.
Beet-Dyed Deviled Eggs
These pretty-in-pink eggs stand out on a crowded brunch plate. A quick soak in fresh beet juice infuses each bite with earthy flavor and bold color. Bookmark this pretty deviled egg recipe for Mother’s Day brunch or a creative Easter idea.
Sweet Potato Deviled Eggs
Rock your next potluck with this Mexican-inspired deviled eggs recipe. We've kept everything you love about classic deviled eggs but added mix-ins like jalapeño peppers, sweet potato, and Mexican crema.
Related: 15 Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes That Are Bursting with Flavor
Spider Halloween Deviled Eggs
Who says deviled eggs are just for Easter? Plan to serve these fun deviled eggs at your next Halloween gathering. The secret to our green deviled egg center is fresh avocado, mustard, and a squeeze of lime. To achieve the fun spider web egg-dyeing effect that's safe to eat, we let the cooked eggs sit in a black food coloring mix.