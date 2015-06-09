Ultimate Cheese Ball Recipes

June 09, 2015
Cheese balls have been party staples since the 1920s, and they're only getting better with age. If you don't know how to make cheese balls, there's no better time to learn! Pick your next popular party app (a cheese balls recipe, of course) to win over the crowd from a gathering of our favorite recipes. Even if you aren't already an expert in cream cheese balls, you will be soon!
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Make-Ahead Dilled Onion Cheese Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of one big cheese ball (or even three), make them mini so you can choose as many toppers as you want! Mix up your traditional toppers by trying out wasabi peas, chopped jalapenos, or even more shredded cheddar cheese. You can also freeze these cheese balls for up to three months and choose your toppers on the day of the party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Spicy Cheese (Foot)Ball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With this spicy cheese ball on the menu, we're even more excited for game day than usual! Mix up a blend of three cheeses, plus chopped jalapenos and a dash of hot pepper sauce for spice, then shape into a football and cover with bacon. This appetizer is a guaranteed touchdown!

3 of 12

Blue Cheese-Apricot Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two of our favorite appetizers combined into one makes these cheese balls our go-to party snack. Stir chopped apricots in with blue cheese and cream cheese, then cover with walnuts for crunch. Serve this appetizer in mini form to make it even easier to share the deliciousness!

Advertisement

4 of 12

Bacon-Cheddar Cheese Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feed a hungry crowd with this savory appetizer that features bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and a hint of hot sauce. Roll in your choice of broken pistachios or bacon bits, then serve with celery, cucumber slices, apricots, and toasted bread slices.

5 of 12

Smoky Cheese Ball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Once you've got the base of this creamy cheese ball down, you can dress it up for different occasions with a variety of toppings. If you're in the mood for dipping with veggies, try coating with crispy bacon; if you're looking to dip with chips and crackers, dried cherries and cranberries are a great choice!

6 of 12

Peppered Herb Cheese Ball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An herb crust of basil and parsley makes for a zesty spread your guests will love. Feeling creative? Try the included recipe variations for a Dried Beef Cheese Ball or an Italian Cheese Ball.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Chutney Cheese Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pick your favorite flavor of chutney, then add tasty ingredients such as green onions, garlic and—you guessed it—three kinds of cheese. We don't want to spill all of our secrets, but the combination of cream cheese, Colby, and Monterey Jack is just too good to keep to ourselves.

8 of 12

Ripe Olive Cheese Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cheese balls are the obvious choice if your party is packed with Mediterranean-style foods. Blue cheese and ripe olives add a fresh twist to the traditional recipe. Serve with nuts, dried fruit, and flatbread.

9 of 12

White Cheddar-Poppy Seed Cheese Ball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this recipe, white cheddar gets a bold makeover from ground mace, red sweet pepper, and green onions. This one-of-a-kind cheese ball will also help you avoid day-of scrambling to whip up a quick appetizer, since you can prep it up to 48 hours in advance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Mediterranean Cheese Ball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mediterranean cuisine is famous for its sunkissed flavors such as feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pine nuts—all found in this delectable recipe. Dressed with a gorgeous ribbon, this decadent cheese ball also makes a fun food gift!

11 of 12

Pear-Shape Sake Cheeseball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This picture-perfect hors d'oeuvre boasts irresistible flavors, such as Camembert and aged white cheddar cheese, sake, and almonds. Savor this cheese ball on a special occasion and serve with crackers, veggies, and fruit dippers.

12 of 12

Olive Cheese Ball

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can't beat a classic. This cheese ball won in its Prize-Tested Recipes category in 1959, and it's truly an original. The ripe olives mixed into the cheese ball help make it unique, but what really seals the deal for this appetizer is its crunchy walnut coating.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next