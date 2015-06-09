Ultimate Cheese Ball Recipes
Make-Ahead Dilled Onion Cheese Balls
Instead of one big cheese ball (or even three), make them mini so you can choose as many toppers as you want! Mix up your traditional toppers by trying out wasabi peas, chopped jalapenos, or even more shredded cheddar cheese. You can also freeze these cheese balls for up to three months and choose your toppers on the day of the party.
Spicy Cheese (Foot)Ball
With this spicy cheese ball on the menu, we're even more excited for game day than usual! Mix up a blend of three cheeses, plus chopped jalapenos and a dash of hot pepper sauce for spice, then shape into a football and cover with bacon. This appetizer is a guaranteed touchdown!
Blue Cheese-Apricot Balls
Two of our favorite appetizers combined into one makes these cheese balls our go-to party snack. Stir chopped apricots in with blue cheese and cream cheese, then cover with walnuts for crunch. Serve this appetizer in mini form to make it even easier to share the deliciousness!
Bacon-Cheddar Cheese Balls
Feed a hungry crowd with this savory appetizer that features bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and a hint of hot sauce. Roll in your choice of broken pistachios or bacon bits, then serve with celery, cucumber slices, apricots, and toasted bread slices.
Smoky Cheese Ball
Once you've got the base of this creamy cheese ball down, you can dress it up for different occasions with a variety of toppings. If you're in the mood for dipping with veggies, try coating with crispy bacon; if you're looking to dip with chips and crackers, dried cherries and cranberries are a great choice!
Peppered Herb Cheese Ball
An herb crust of basil and parsley makes for a zesty spread your guests will love. Feeling creative? Try the included recipe variations for a Dried Beef Cheese Ball or an Italian Cheese Ball.
Chutney Cheese Balls
Pick your favorite flavor of chutney, then add tasty ingredients such as green onions, garlic and—you guessed it—three kinds of cheese. We don't want to spill all of our secrets, but the combination of cream cheese, Colby, and Monterey Jack is just too good to keep to ourselves.
Ripe Olive Cheese Balls
These cheese balls are the obvious choice if your party is packed with Mediterranean-style foods. Blue cheese and ripe olives add a fresh twist to the traditional recipe. Serve with nuts, dried fruit, and flatbread.
White Cheddar-Poppy Seed Cheese Ball
In this recipe, white cheddar gets a bold makeover from ground mace, red sweet pepper, and green onions. This one-of-a-kind cheese ball will also help you avoid day-of scrambling to whip up a quick appetizer, since you can prep it up to 48 hours in advance.
Mediterranean Cheese Ball
Mediterranean cuisine is famous for its sunkissed flavors such as feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pine nuts—all found in this delectable recipe. Dressed with a gorgeous ribbon, this decadent cheese ball also makes a fun food gift!
Pear-Shape Sake Cheeseball
This picture-perfect hors d'oeuvre boasts irresistible flavors, such as Camembert and aged white cheddar cheese, sake, and almonds. Savor this cheese ball on a special occasion and serve with crackers, veggies, and fruit dippers.
Olive Cheese Ball
You can't beat a classic. This cheese ball won in its Prize-Tested Recipes category in 1959, and it's truly an original. The ripe olives mixed into the cheese ball help make it unique, but what really seals the deal for this appetizer is its crunchy walnut coating.