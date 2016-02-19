5 Easy Charcuterie Ideas That Feed a Crowd

By BH&G Food Editors
Charcuterie is just a fancy name for cooked cold meats. Add charcuterie to cheese plates, antipasto platters, or even as a savory addition to a relish tray. Use these ideas for inspiration to make your own appetizer platter.
Antipasto Tray

Create a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired antipasto platter without ever turning on the stove. Each of these ingredient ideas can be purchased at your local supermarket, and you can sub in dried or pickled produce for fresh depending on seasonal availability. Serve with:

Desired cured meats

Bold cheese (we used cubed feta and goat cheese)

Pickled or fresh veggies

Dried and fresh fruits like apricots, dates, figs, and plums

Olives

Bread slices or crackers like  Blue Diamond Chia Seed and Multiseed Artisan Nut-Thins 

Herbed nuts like Blue Diamond Crafted Gourmet Almonds in Rosemary and Sea Salt and Garlic,Herb and Olive Oil flavors.

Classic Charcuterie Tray

Need a foolproof appetizer for your next gathering? A classic and simple charcuterie board is easy to assemble and offers a little something for everyone to nibble on. Grab a sturdy wood cutting board or tray, then pile on the goodness. Serve with:

Cured meats

Cheeses (we recommend using at least one soft cheese, hard cheese, and blue cheese)

Crackers like Blue Diamond Artisan Nut-Thins in Asiago Cheese and Flax Seed

Herbed nuts like Blue Diamond Crafted Gourmet Almonds in Pink Himalayan Salt

Cornichons

Radishes

Olives

Grapes or figs

Honey

Mustard or butter

Healthy Relish Tray

Relish trays should showcase flavors of the season. Load yours with a combination of fresh in-season veggies as well as traditional pickled ingredients for a variety of flavors. Add a favorite cooked or roasted vegetable, too, if the mood strikes. Serve with:

Blue Diamond Garlic, Herb and Olive Oil Gourmet Almonds

Cauliflower

Asparagus spears

Zucchini

Endive

Tomatoes

Sweet mini peppers

Hummus

For other great platter ideas, visit Blue Diamond.

Fresh Veggie and Antipasto Platter

Meat- and veggie-lovers can both get on board with this savory and filling snack spread. Blanched vegetables give typical antipasto an unexpectedly fresh twist and balance heavier items like meats and cheeses (plus they introduce a pop of color). A homemade tomato chutney is an excellent accompanist, and a tasty way to use up produce in your kitchen. Serve with:

Desired blanched vegetables

Prosciutto

Crackers

Tuna with capers

Mini sweet peppers

Fresh mozzarella

Choose Perfect Tomatoes

See how to choose perfect tomates to make delicious homemade salsas and chutneys—perfect for a charcuterie tray.

Savory Party Platter

Give your appetizer tray a signature touch with homemade dips, spreads, or pâté rounded out with a few purchased ingredients so there's plenty to nibble on. Serve with:

Crackers or flatbread

Sour gherkins

Cured meats

Dijon-style mustard

Olives

Baguette slices

