Create a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired antipasto platter without ever turning on the stove. Each of these ingredient ideas can be purchased at your local supermarket, and you can sub in dried or pickled produce for fresh depending on seasonal availability. Serve with:

Desired cured meats

Bold cheese (we used cubed feta and goat cheese)

Pickled or fresh veggies

Dried and fresh fruits like apricots, dates, figs, and plums

Olives

Bread slices or crackers like Blue Diamond Chia Seed and Multiseed Artisan Nut-Thins

Herbed nuts like Blue Diamond Crafted Gourmet Almonds in Rosemary and Sea Salt and Garlic,Herb and Olive Oil flavors.