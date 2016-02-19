5 Easy Charcuterie Ideas That Feed a Crowd
Antipasto Tray
Create a beautiful Mediterranean-inspired antipasto platter without ever turning on the stove. Each of these ingredient ideas can be purchased at your local supermarket, and you can sub in dried or pickled produce for fresh depending on seasonal availability. Serve with:
Desired cured meats
Bold cheese (we used cubed feta and goat cheese)
Pickled or fresh veggies
Dried and fresh fruits like apricots, dates, figs, and plums
Olives
Bread slices or crackers like Blue Diamond Chia Seed and Multiseed Artisan Nut-Thins
Herbed nuts like Blue Diamond Crafted Gourmet Almonds in Rosemary and Sea Salt and Garlic,Herb and Olive Oil flavors.
Classic Charcuterie Tray
Need a foolproof appetizer for your next gathering? A classic and simple charcuterie board is easy to assemble and offers a little something for everyone to nibble on. Grab a sturdy wood cutting board or tray, then pile on the goodness. Serve with:
Cured meats
Cheeses (we recommend using at least one soft cheese, hard cheese, and blue cheese)
Crackers like Blue Diamond Artisan Nut-Thins in Asiago Cheese and Flax Seed
Herbed nuts like Blue Diamond Crafted Gourmet Almonds in Pink Himalayan Salt
Cornichons
Radishes
Olives
Grapes or figs
Honey
Mustard or butter
Healthy Relish Tray
Relish trays should showcase flavors of the season. Load yours with a combination of fresh in-season veggies as well as traditional pickled ingredients for a variety of flavors. Add a favorite cooked or roasted vegetable, too, if the mood strikes. Serve with:
Blue Diamond Garlic, Herb and Olive Oil Gourmet Almonds
Cauliflower
Asparagus spears
Zucchini
Endive
Tomatoes
Sweet mini peppers
Hummus
For other great platter ideas, visit Blue Diamond.
Fresh Veggie and Antipasto Platter
Meat- and veggie-lovers can both get on board with this savory and filling snack spread. Blanched vegetables give typical antipasto an unexpectedly fresh twist and balance heavier items like meats and cheeses (plus they introduce a pop of color). A homemade tomato chutney is an excellent accompanist, and a tasty way to use up produce in your kitchen. Serve with:
Desired blanched vegetables
Prosciutto
Crackers
Tuna with capers
Mini sweet peppers
Fresh mozzarella
Choose Perfect Tomatoes
See how to choose perfect tomates to make delicious homemade salsas and chutneys—perfect for a charcuterie tray.
Savory Party Platter
Give your appetizer tray a signature touch with homemade dips, spreads, or pâté rounded out with a few purchased ingredients so there's plenty to nibble on. Serve with:
Crackers or flatbread
Sour gherkins
Cured meats
Dijon-style mustard
Olives
Baguette slices