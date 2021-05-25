These Bacon-Wrapped Appetizers Will Be the Hit of Your Next Gathering
No matter what you're making (i.e. quiche, sandwiches, cupcakes, etc.), there's a good chance the dish would benefit from bacon. So what better way to kick off your meal than with a delicious bacon-wrapped appetizer? Read on for both classic and creative takes such as bacon-wrapped smokies, shrimp, and more.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
This bacon-wrapped asparagus requires just five ingredients and 25 minutes to make. After getting the bacon bundles prepped, brush on our zippy honey-mustard glaze and roast them to perfection in the oven.
Roasted Dates with Bacon
These bacon-wrapped appetizers are one of the best finger foods to get the party started. For an especially delicious twist, each date is stuffed with an almond. The result is an irresistible one-bite wonder that's sweet, salty, and crunchy.
Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Nothing beats a classic appetizer like this. Our bacon-wrapped smokies are coated in brown sugar for a sweet, caramelized finish. Once they're baked, keep your bacon-wrapped appetizers warm in a slow cooker so your guests can happily continue munching and mingling.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Cocktail shrimp is always a great appetizer, but bacon-wrapped shrimp is a real winner. Give the shrimp a quick 15-minute marinade in lemon and chili-garlic sauce. From there, wrap the shrimp in bacon and broil for a seriously mouthwatering crowd-pleaser.
Hawaiian Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders
A sweet and tangy marinade featuring soy, pineapple, and ginger really take these bacon-wrapped appetizers to the next level. Get a nice char on the bacon-wrapped chicken by using an indoor grill pan. You can easily serve these skewers with rice to make it a meal, too.
Bacon-Wrapped Breadsticks
Good luck trying to stop after eating just one of these delicious bacon-wrapped appetizers. The trick to getting these treats on the table in less than 30 minutes is using purchased garlic breadsticks and pre-cooked bacon.
Parmesan-Stuffed Dates
It doesn't get much easier than these 3-ingredient appetizers. The bacon-wrapped dates are stuffed with a small piece of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese to provide a nice nutty flavor. You can easily prep these bacon-wrapped appetizers up to 24 hours in advance so all that's left to do is bake and serve.
Teriyaki Chicken Rumaki
You might want to make extra of these bacon-wrapped appetizers—they're going to disappear fast. The 5-ingredient recipe beautifully presents the bacon-wrapped chicken on a skewer alongside red bell pepper and green onions.
If you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain before using.
Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
Elevate your fancy appetizer game with some bacon-wrapped scallops. Fresh basil is added to give a nice herbal flavor to the richness of the scallops. These bacon-wrapped appetizers can also be made with prosciutto. Serve with our creamy roasted red pepper aioli.