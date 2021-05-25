These Bacon-Wrapped Appetizers Will Be the Hit of Your Next Gathering

By Katlyn Moncada
May 25, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Blaine Moats

No matter what you're making (i.e. quiche, sandwiches, cupcakes, etc.), there's a good chance the dish would benefit from bacon. So what better way to kick off your meal than with a delicious bacon-wrapped appetizer? Read on for both classic and creative takes such as bacon-wrapped smokies, shrimp, and more. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bacon-wrapped asparagus requires just five ingredients and 25 minutes to make. After getting the bacon bundles prepped, brush on our zippy honey-mustard glaze and roast them to perfection in the oven.

Related: 20+ Mouthwatering Bacon Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Roasted Dates with Bacon

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These bacon-wrapped appetizers are one of the best finger foods to get the party started. For an especially delicious twist, each date is stuffed with an almond. The result is an irresistible one-bite wonder that's sweet, salty, and crunchy.

Buy It: Nordic Ware Aluminum Extra Large Cookie Sheet ($15, Walmart)

3 of 9

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Nothing beats a classic appetizer like this. Our bacon-wrapped smokies are coated in brown sugar for a sweet, caramelized finish. Once they're baked, keep your bacon-wrapped appetizers warm in a slow cooker so your guests can happily continue munching and mingling.

Buy It: Crock-Pot 4.5-Quart Manual Slow Cooker ($25, Target)

Advertisement

4 of 9

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cocktail shrimp is always a great appetizer, but bacon-wrapped shrimp is a real winner. Give the shrimp a quick 15-minute marinade in lemon and chili-garlic sauce. From there, wrap the shrimp in bacon and broil for a seriously mouthwatering crowd-pleaser.

Related: Quick and Easy Seafood Recipes Just as Good as Your Restaurant Faves

5 of 9

Hawaiian Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A sweet and tangy marinade featuring soy, pineapple, and ginger really take these bacon-wrapped appetizers to the next level. Get a nice char on the bacon-wrapped chicken by using an indoor grill pan. You can easily serve these skewers with rice to make it a meal, too. 

Buy It: Ozark Trail 9-Inch Cast Iron Griddle ($10, Walmart)

6 of 9

Bacon-Wrapped Breadsticks

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Good luck trying to stop after eating just one of these delicious bacon-wrapped appetizers. The trick to getting these treats on the table in less than 30 minutes is using purchased garlic breadsticks and pre-cooked bacon. 

Related: Our Best No-Cook Appetizers for Easy Party Prep

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Parmesan-Stuffed Dates

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It doesn't get much easier than these 3-ingredient appetizers. The bacon-wrapped dates are stuffed with a small piece of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese to provide a nice nutty flavor. You can easily prep these bacon-wrapped appetizers up to 24 hours in advance so all that's left to do is bake and serve.

8 of 9

Teriyaki Chicken Rumaki

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You might want to make extra of these bacon-wrapped appetizers—they're going to disappear fast. The 5-ingredient recipe beautifully presents the bacon-wrapped chicken on a skewer alongside red bell pepper and green onions. 

Test Kitchen Tip: If you are using wooden skewers ($2, Target), soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain before using.

9 of 9

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Elevate your fancy appetizer game with some bacon-wrapped scallops. Fresh basil is added to give a nice herbal flavor to the richness of the scallops. These bacon-wrapped appetizers can also be made with prosciutto. Serve with our creamy roasted red pepper aioli. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katlyn Moncada