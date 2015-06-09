Easy Party Dips
Feta, Honey, and Date Spread
This Greek-style dip recipe is brimming with the salty-sweet flavors of feta and dates. Ready in just 20 minutes, it's the perfect last-minute party recipe.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip with Blue Cheese and Bacon
No party-food spread is complete without spinach-artichoke dip -- and this simple slow cooker recipe is dressed to impress with bacon and blue cheese.
Salsa Verde
This classic salsa recipe gets its punchy flavor from juicy tomatillos, cilantro, red onion, and more. Pile the jalapeno-studded vegetable dip onto tortilla chips for an easy party appetizer.
Pineapple-Black Bean Guacamole
Give classic, creamy guacamole a fresh twist by adding bright pineapple flavor. This is a perfect sweet-and-salty dip that will have guests coming back for seconds (and thirds).
Creamy Collard Dip
This vegetable dip is loaded with vitamin-rich collard greens, savory bacon, and gooey melted cheese. We're not sure which part of this 25-minute-prep dip we like best! To perk up the flavor, try a dash of Cajun seasoning.
Garlicky Spinach and Feta Dip
Love spinach dip? Then you'll flip for our spinach dip that has a Mediterranean twist with the addition of feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and garlic. Greek yogurt makes it extra creamy.
Mediterranean Veggie Dip
Want a low-calorie snack? Dunk your pita chips into this tangy blend of vegetable-studded yogurt and feta cheese. Roasted peppers and olives mingle with freshly snipped herbs for a yummy dip that's only 33 calories per serving.
Roasted Corn and Crab Dip
Succulent crab and perfectly roasted vegetables give this make-ahead party dip an extra-special touch. If you or your guests don't like seafood, shredded cooked chicken makes a nice substitute.
Edamame Avocado Dip
With the heart-healthy duo of avocado and edamame, this guilt-free dip recipe deserves a place at the table. Serve this guacamole-style dip with baked tortilla chips or pita bread.
Vegetable Chili con Queso
We loaded this must-have queso dip with three types of beans, two kinds of squash, classic Mexican spices, and -- of course -- plenty of melty cheese! It's a vegetable recipe that even the kids will eat.
Dried Tomato and White Bean Dip
This anything-but-ordinary vegetable dip will impress family and friends with its restaurant-quality flavor. Loaded with green olives, dried tomatoes, oregano, and lemon, this bold bean dip is a perfect match for hearty crackers.
Hot Fennel Cheese Dip
Chock-full of fennel, this thick and chunky hot vegetable dip is reminiscent of hot artichoke dip, but has a pleasingly mild anise flavor.
Creamy Apricot and Onion Dip
Fresh apricots or nectarines add a surprising twist to this sweet, savory, and creamy dip. Try it with toasted bread or even over roasted zucchini or summer squash.
Beet Hummus
Loaded with flavorful and nutritious beets, beans, lemon, and garlic, this colorful hummus dip is a surprising addition to any party. Serve it with endive, baby carrots, cucumber slices, or pita chips.
Layered Greek Dip
Hummus and cream cheese are topped with fresh veggies and more cheese to make this vegetable dip a fun twist on the classic layered dip. Bonus: You can prepare this yummy vegetable appetizer a day ahead of time.
Hot Artichoke and Asiago Cheese Dip
Filled with cream cheese and Asiago, then baked in the oven, this warm dip recipe is the ultimate appetizer. A medley of vegetables, like tangy artichokes and sweet roasted peppers, combines for a bold but low-calorie dip.
Eggplant Dip
For a vegetable dip that dazzles, try this savory blend of eggplant, garlic, red sweet peppers, and fresh herbs. It pairs nicely with flatbread or pita bread and dry white wine.
Bonanza Bean Dip
Lime-and-jalapeno-spiced guacamole adds kick to the layers of refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Enjoy this vegetable dip with tortilla chips.
White Bean Spread
This herbed bean spread is great served warm or at room temperature with vegetables or pita chips. Garnish with additional fresh herbs or freshly ground black pepper for an extra-special touch.
Chile-Sour Cream Dip
With its fresh blend of cilantro, chiles, salsa, and lime peel, this simple dip inspires guests to eat more vegetables -- without even noticing!