Interior Designer Alexa Hampton Shares Tips for Throwing a Sophisticated Dinner Party

These pear tarts from chef Jose Delgado are works of art without much work. Just watch over the sugar syrup and caramel carefully. Choose blemish-free pears that have just a touch of give when pressed—you don’t want them too under- or over-ripe.

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Cool: 30 minutes

Bake: 25 minutes at 400° F

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up

1-1/2 cups water

4 medium-firm, ripe Bosc, Bartlett or D'Anjou pears, peeled, halved, and cored, leaving stems intact

1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed (2 sheets)

Whipped cream (optional)

In 12-inch heavy skillet, heat sugar over medium-high heat, shaking skillet occasionally to heat sugar evenly. Do not stir until sugar starts to melt (it should look syrupy). When sugar starts to melt, reduce heat to medium-low, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, gradually incorporating unmelted sugar into melted sugar until all sugar is melted and golden, about 5 minutes. (Reduce heat if syrup browns too rapidly as it melts.)

Add butter to melted sugar in skillet, stirring until butter melts and mixture is combined. Carefully add water to skillet, stirring to combine. Bring to boil, stirring to dissolve any lumps. Add pear halves in one layer. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until pears are tender, turning once. Remove pears from skillet, reserving liquid. Set pears aside to cool.

Meanwhile, bring sugar mixture in skillet to gentle boil. Cook, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened and reduced to 1 cup, stirring occasionally.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place rack in middle of oven. Line large baking sheet with foil or parchment paper; set aside. Unfold puff pastry sheets; cut each sheet in quarters. Place on prepared baking sheet. Place one pear half, cut side down, on each piece of puff pastry. Trim pastry to leave 3/4-inch border around pears. Brush each pear half lightly with some of the caramel syrup. Bake 25 minutes or until pastry is puffed and golden brown.

Serve tarts warm drizzled with remaining caramel and whipped cream, if desired. (Caramel may stiffen; warm caramel in microwave if necessary.) Makes 8 servings.