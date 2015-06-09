Take all of the best elements of a Greek salad—including olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese—and wrap them up in hummus-topped pita. The result is one seriously impressively stacked sandwich recipe that's bursting with Mediterranean flavors. While this vegetarian lunch option is satisfying as-is, you can make it even more of a meal by layering in canned salmon, rotisserie chicken, or sliced hard-boiled eggs for additional protein.