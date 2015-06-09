The Top Sandwich Recipes Ever Developed in Our Test Kitchens
Pan-Fried Pretzel Chicken
Instead of breadcrumbs, coat your chicken in salty pretzel crumbs. Blitz up pretzel twists, then mix with a few pantry staple seasonings. Dunk the chicken in mustard, cover in the pretzel blend, then sizzle up the pan-then-oven-fried chicken sandwich recipe until crispy and cooked through. Serve on pretzel buns with a drizzle of honey.
Open-Face Breakfast Monte Cristos
We adore Monte Cristo sandwich recipes for brunch, lunch, or breakfast for dinner. It’s like French toast and a ham sandwich on a single plate. Between layers of custardy toast, skillet-sizzled Canadian bacon, melted Swiss, and a perfectly-fried egg, you can choose your own spread-venture. Try fig jam, orange marmalade, or jalapeño jelly.
Related: Homemade Jelly and Jam Recipes
Italian Sausage Grinders
When we’re in the mood for a sandwich recipe for dinner, we often turn to grinders or other fully loaded, saucy sammies. Fresh basil, oregano, and a spoonful of balsamic vinegar take these Sloppy Joe-like sandwiches on a trip to Italy. Top with peppers and onions, melt on some provolone, and dig in (once you have plenty of napkins at the ready).
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
A standard spicy chicken sandwich recipe is fried. But we like to switch things up—especially come tailgating season—with this Buffalo chicken variation. It’s simple to set and forget in your slow cooker, then you can keep it warm for slider-sized snacks all party long. Any slider buns will do, but we’re partial to Hawaiian rolls for a sweet-spicy pairing.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 4-Quart Slow Cooker ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Coffee-Rubbed Salmon Sandwiches
Cod or pollack is a more common choice for fish sandwich recipes, but we’re wild about this riff that allows frozen or fresh salmon to take center stage. The rub makes this stand out from the seafood competition; sweet, smoky, and spicy all at once, you’ll want to use it to coat every salmon filet you serve. Sandwich or otherwise!
Chicken Cobb Pitas
This mash-up meal gives new definition to “chicken salad sandwich recipe.” Instead of a mayo-based chicken salad, these fresh pitas combine aspects of a cobb salad with a grilled chicken pita. Hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, and tomato all get tucked inside each pocket alongside the leftover or rotisserie chicken.
Pesto Chicken Sandwiches
This is one of the best sandwich recipes to turn to when you anticipate a hectic day. Set and forget in the morning, then come home to herbed chicken and vegetables, all ready to devour thanks to a big assist from your slow cooker. Serve as an easy sandwich atop crusty French bread with pesto mayo and fresh basil.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 4-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker ($30, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Steak and Tomatoes on Toast
An open-faced format allows the steak sandwich recipe filling to take center stage. As it should! Here, seared flank steak and tomatoes are piled high on a piece of ciabatta slathered with herb butter. This is summer entrée perfection.
Turkey, Bacon, and Apple Club
Warning: You’ll definitely need both hands to tackle this towering take on the classic club sandwich. It features everything you adore most in the popular sandwich that stars on many diner menus, just in an easy 15-minute DIY rendition. Crispy bacon, turkey, and cheddar cheese, plus fresh thyme and apple slices complete the crunchy, craveable lunch idea.
Pulled Roast Chicken Sandwiches
“It’s a keeper!” That’s one BH&G home cook’s description of this easy pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich recipe. This twist makes it possible to enjoy summer barbecue fare any time of year—simply start with rotisserie chicken or leftover pork roast. Amplify either with a kick of serious sweet and spicy flavor by heating the meat in a skillet with serrano peppers and a little molasses, and you can have it all on the table in just 30 minutes.
Caprese Panini
Combine two classic Italian recipes into one seriously good sandwich recipe. The Italian trio of tomatoes, basil, and melty mozzarella that you know and love from Caprese salads team up in this melty and so-tasty panini. Buon appetito!
Avocado Ranch Tuna Melts
Why decide between avocado toast, a tuna melt, or a tuna salad sandwich recipe when you can dig into all three at once? This open-faced sandwich actually adds an awesome bonus element too: ranch dressing mixed in with the avocado and slaw. We call for rye bread and cheddar cheese, but feel free to choose your favorite slices of any variety.
Smoked Turkey Panini
Wait. Walnuts in a deli sandwich recipe?! Stick with us here. A refrigerated bruschetta topper and chopped walnuts give this turkey and mayo sandwich a burst of fresh, nutty flavor and a delightful crunch.
French Dip Sandwiches
You can’t go wrong with either of these two variations on the French dip sandwich recipe. One keeps it classic with beef, onions, and the must-have dipping broth. The other adds in lots of veggies and melty provolone cheese; a nod to a Philly cheesesteak.
Greek Salad Club
Take all of the best elements of a Greek salad—including olives, cucumbers, and feta cheese—and wrap them up in hummus-topped pita. The result is one seriously impressively stacked sandwich recipe that's bursting with Mediterranean flavors. While this vegetarian lunch option is satisfying as-is, you can make it even more of a meal by layering in canned salmon, rotisserie chicken, or sliced hard-boiled eggs for additional protein.
PB&J Club
If you love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (and who doesn't?), you'll flip for our grown-up twist on the standard. For this cold sandwich recipe, layer in fresh raspberries, honey, and granola for extra fruity flavor and satisfying texture. When raspberries aren’t handy or in season, try banana or strawberry slices instead.
Roast Beef and Slaw Sandwiches
Skip standard deli subs and take your next picnic menu with this 15-minute meal. The no-cook roast beef sandwich recipe packs refreshing tang and crunch to complement via the zippy horseradish- and caraway-flavored coleslaw. Invite nutty whole wheat bread and hearty beef slices to the party, and you’re only missing a fresh fruit salad and pitcher of lemonade.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
Upgrade your go-to breakfast with this bagel sandwich recipe. You deserve better than cold cereal every day. This easy, breezy breakfast sandwich is ready to devour or pack to-go in just 20 minutes. As the rosemary-seasoned bagel thin toasts up in the oven, cook the egg, then sandwich that together with fresh tomato, spinach, and feta cheese.
Cuban Club
Make this Cuban sandwich recipe in a flash (okay, in about 20 minutes) by using leftover or store-bought shredded pork or pork loin. Pickles, Swiss cheese, ham, and Dijon-style mustard complete the easy, cheesy sandwich. Serve with plenty of extra pickles on the side and fresh mint mojitos for the 21+ crowd to round out the taste bud vacation.