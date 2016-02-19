Lunch Recipes
Guy Fieri's Grilled Chicken Tortas with Chipotle Crema
Along with his extra-creamy avocado sauce, Guy Fieri's fiery rub gives this tender chicken sandwich its spicy kick. Add tomato, lettuce, and onion for fresh, cool toppers.
Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad
This island-style pasta salad is delightfully light and features a bright medley of fresh fruits: mango, avocado, and grape tomatoes. Toss in chicken and peppers, then coat in lime dressing for some zip.
Garden Veggie Subs
On the go? Stack fresh veggies -- tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, radishes, and greens -- on a whole wheat hot dog bun for easy toting. Then lather on our fresh herb dressing and creamy yogurt spread that's high in flavor and low in fat.
Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons
Slurp up this steamy Sriracha-infused soup, made with tenderly grilled asparagus and reduced-sodium chicken broth. This simple lunch also features croutons slathered in savory chili butter.
How to Cook Asparagus
Let us show you how to cook asparagus to a crisp, flavorful finish, with our Test Kitchen secrets to success.
Potato-Cauliflower Salad
Watch out! This isn't your mama's traditional potato salad. We've kicked out the high-cal mayo and eggs and used tangy blue cheese dressing instead. It's equally creamy, highly flavorful, and only 150 calories per serving.
Southwestern Chicken Panini
Spend 30 minutes or less creating a crispy, golden-brown panini that features all your favorite Southwestern flavors: chipotle chile, adobo, and hot red enchilada sauce.
Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad with Walnut Pesto
Whether its served warm or chilled, this delectable dish is one delicious lunch idea. It features a Tuscanlike blend of fresh garlic-roasted veggies and al dente wheat penne coated in sharp Romano-olive dressing.
Iceberg Wedge Salad with Bacon, Carrots & Radishes
A chilly chunk of iceberg lettuce gets a mouthwatering makeover when paired with crispy bacon and thinly sliced veggies. Drizzle over our homemade tangy garlic dressing for a bit of zing.
Potato-Cheddar Soup
A sandwich or salad's favorite pair, this classic, creamy soup fills you up on hearty potatoes and sharp cheddar flavor. Garnish with mini sweet peppers for color and crunch.
PB&J Club
PB&J-lovers will delight in our new twist on the childhood favorite. We nixed the jelly and instead used fresh, juicy-red raspberries for a more mature flavor, then drizzled the peanut butter in honey and crunchy granola to satisfy the kid in you.
Creamy BLT Coleslaw
This stellar slaw captures all your favorite sandwich flavors: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Toss in a few extra veggies, coat in our tangy dressing, and enjoy -- all in less than 20 minutes.
Turkey Reuben Loaf
Classic Reuben flavors, such as caraway and homemade Thousand Island dressing, give leftover turkey a fabulous lunchtime makeover.
Avocado & Asparagus Egg Sandwiches
Miss out on breakfast this morning? Not to worry -- we've got your bacon-and-egg cravings covered with our simple sandwich recipe. We've even added in a layer of creamy avocado and asparagus for extra yummy flavor.
Video: How to Cook Bacon
Learn how to cook sizzling, savory bacon that's perfectly even and crisp every time.
Gingered Carrot-Sweet Potato Soup with Chive Cream
Parmesan-sprinkled flatbread makes a crispy sidekick to this creamy carrot confection. When broiling, watch closely until the cheese is just barely melted. Then cool, dunk, and enjoy.
Torta De Albondigas (Mexican Meatball Subs)
Meatball-lovers will go nuts for this Mexican spin on traditional meatball subs. We've topped these sammies with fresh slices of avocado, Monterey Jack, and our homemade coleslaw for a Southern kick.
Blackberry Salad with Creamy Feta
Dive into a bowl of refreshingly cool blackberries to sweeten up your lunch. Quick-pickled red onions, mint, and creamy feta cheese give this fruit salad a surprising twist.
Cuban Club
The classic Cuban club, originally made in Cuba and Florida, features ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and tangy mustard on sourdough bread.
Mac & Cheese Dogs
Turn ordinary mac and cheese into an out-of-this-world hot dog that both you and your kids will love. Sprinkle the tops with bread crumbs and, if you're feeling bold, chili powder.
Tuna Focaccia
Homemade red chile cream cheese livens up this totally tuna sandwich. Before stuffing the soft focaccia, combine the tuna-cheese blend with edamame, corn, and peppers for a healthful spin.
5 Grilled Cheese Updates
Filling and delicious, a grilled cheese sandwich never disappoints. Upgrade the lunchtime classic with sophisticated add-ons like avocado and bacon.
Fresh Citrus & Cranberry Salad
Sweet meets greens in this refreshing fruit-salad fusion. Toss a medley of baby arugula, onions, and mint leaves with juicy lemon-coated citrus and cranberries for a bright salad.
Meat Loaf & Potatoes Club
Whip up a marvelous sandwich from leftover meat loaf in less than 15 minutes. Simply stack hearty layers of french fries, green onions, and meat loaf on toasty cheese bread and enjoy.
Gnocchi, Sweet Corn & Arugula in Cream Sauce
Fresh sweet corn, gnocchi, and torn arugula create a stunning pasta salad. For the silky-light cream sauce, simply mix together half-and-half, cheese, and savory spices.
Fresh Corn Soup
Freshly grated nutmeg makes all the difference in this sunny-yellow corn soup, adding a special boldness to help bring out the flavor of the corn that bottled nutmeg just won't do.
5 BLT Transformations
Few combinations are more classic than bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Five fresh takes rework the traditional sandwich, and turn it into pizza, pie, and more.
Cabbage & Carrot Salad with Peanut Sauce
Creamy peanut butter, honey, and soy create a sweet dressing for this cabbage-carrot salad. To bump up the protein in this dish, top the salad with leftover grilled chicken or tofu.
Veggie Wraps with Chicken
Together, mayo and pesto make an incredible spread for these warm wraps filled with chicken, summer squash, peppers, and zucchini.
Veggie Grilled Cheese
For a healthier yet still satisfying version of grilled cheese, top whole grain bread with fresh baby spinach, dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and pickled veggies.
Fast Shrimp Bisque
Old Bay seasoning gives this shrimp soup a gentle bite while creamy milk lends it smooth, delicate flavor. For a spicy curry seafood soup, use coconut milk in place of the evaporated milk, then add a little curry powder and Asian chili sauce.
Farmstand Slaw Dog
Fresh from the garden, this farmstand slaw dog features sweet, lemon-zested veggie condiments: corn, green beans, peppers, and more.