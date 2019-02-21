Lunch

Whether you're brown-bagging it at your desk, in your kitchen with friends, or outdoors for a simple weekend picnic, these recipes will help fill you up so you're ready for the day. We have everything you need to enjoy a delicious midday meal, including make-ahead options if you're in a hurry and creative ways to change up the lunch box even the kids will love. We'll also show you smart ways to stretch your leftovers from the night before into a quick and easy meal the next day. You don't need to pack on the pounds for lunch, either. Simply follow our recipes and tips for building a healthier sandwich or salad. With classics and modern updates to the lunch menu, you'll never go hungry.

Most Recent

Cubanos

Take advantage of leftover Cuban pork roast to fill a delicious take on a Cubano sandwich. Obviously, you'll need to add mustard and pickles to the already flavorful roast for classic Cuban sandwich flavors.
Eggnog Dream Bars

Eggnog isn't just for drinking as this Christmas cookie recipe proves. There's no actual eggnog in it, but it's got the milk, nutmeg, and rum (if you like) among its ingredients.
Pomelo Margarita Bars

Food writer and recipe developer, Danielle Centoni, took advantage of in-season produce to make these pomelo bars. They're a nice change up to your usual lemon bars. If your store doesn't have pomelo, you can swap in pink grapefruit.
Turkey-Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

We think grilled cheese could use an upgrade from just bread and cheese, don't you? To makeover this crowd-pleasing sandwich just a little, we added sweet onion, apple slices, turkey, and apple jelly to the cheesy filling in the center.
No-Bake Irish Cream Pudding Bars

Give the oven a break! These no-bake bars require only a stove top to melt chocolate and chilling time for pudding to set up.
Apple-Brown Butter Bars

Even the brown butter used in this apple dessert recipe is extra special. It's spiced with your favorite fall spices (cinnamon and allspice). Drizzled atop this layered dessert it adds gooey enticement.
More Lunch

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Because pureed soups are too dense to get hot enough all the way through to kill bacteria during processing, this homemade canned soup is stored with chunky veggies. Instead, you'll blend it whenever you're ready to open a can for dinner.
Pozole Verde

This homemade canned soup recipe includes hominy instead of noodles, because it's safe for canning and won't get mushy over time. Still, if you're craving noodles, you can add them fresh whenever you open up a can of this Mexican-inspired soup to serve.
Mexican Beef Garden Soup

Chocolate Sherbet

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Italian Focaccia Sandwich

Santa Fe Turkey Wraps

Planning a picnic? Make sure you include these tasty turkey wraps in your basket! They have a few classic ingredients, like avocado, tomato, and lettuce, and one or two to spice things up, like roasted corn and jalapeno cream cheese.

All Lunch

Cucumber Tea Sandwiches

Paleo Beet Salad

Paleo Deviled Egg Wraps

Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing

Paleo Shredded Chicken Salad

Cucumber-Salmon Roll-Ups

Paleo Chipotle-Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

Paleo Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps

Spinach-Filled Egg Wrap

Paleo Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Tomatillo Shredded Chicken

Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg

Edamame-Berry Salad with Pasta

Stacked Veggie Sandwiches with Pimiento Cheese

Chipotle-Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

Pan Bagnat

Chicken-Orange Tabbouleh Lettuce Wraps

Roast Beef and Slaw Sandwiches

Turkey-Cucumber Sandwiches with Cilantro Spread

Warm Caramelized Acorn Squash and Onion Salad

Chicken and Veggie Melts

Banh Mi Pork Tenderloin

Roasted Garlic Turkey-Chickpea Patties

Southwest-Style Salad with Pickled Jalapeno Dressing

Spiced-Beef Sloppy Joes

