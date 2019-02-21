Eggnog Dream Bars
Eggnog isn't just for drinking as this Christmas cookie recipe proves. There's no actual eggnog in it, but it's got the milk, nutmeg, and rum (if you like) among its ingredients.Read More
Pomelo Margarita Bars
Food writer and recipe developer, Danielle Centoni, took advantage of in-season produce to make these pomelo bars. They're a nice change up to your usual lemon bars. If your store doesn't have pomelo, you can swap in pink grapefruit.Read More
Turkey-Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
We think grilled cheese could use an upgrade from just bread and cheese, don't you? To makeover this crowd-pleasing sandwich just a little, we added sweet onion, apple slices, turkey, and apple jelly to the cheesy filling in the center.Read More
No-Bake Irish Cream Pudding Bars
Give the oven a break! These no-bake bars require only a stove top to melt chocolate and chilling time for pudding to set up.Read More
Apple-Brown Butter Bars
Even the brown butter used in this apple dessert recipe is extra special. It's spiced with your favorite fall spices (cinnamon and allspice). Drizzled atop this layered dessert it adds gooey enticement.Read More