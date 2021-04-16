That's not to say, however, the process of making the book was always smooth sailing. In fact, the first dish they developed together was a flop. "My husband, Justin, and I were in the depths of a Paleo phase, so I was pushing Julie to make a Paleo-friendly roast chicken," Jesse says. "We tried rubbing ghee on the skin, and it didn't brown at all in the oven. It looked almost raw—the ugliest chicken ever!" Another challenge: The pandemic hit while they were still developing recipes, resulting in many FaceTime cooking sessions and on-the-fly substitutions to account for ingredients that were suddenly scarce. Through it all they managed to remain best pals, learning to appreciate one another's culinary quirks. "Julie loves butter and sugar. And that was a challenge for me," Jesse says. "There were some recipes I was trying to make a little healthier, but you turn your back on Julie and she's going to add some butter or sugar or cream. And then you taste it and say, 'Why does this taste better?' Because Julie got ahold of it." Judging by the title of the book's last chapter, it seems he has mostly come around to her way of thinking. "It's called 'You Deserve Butter'," Jesse says with a laugh. Indeed we all do.