Kitchen Kismet
He brought the passion; she had the skills. Together actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and chef Julie Tanous cooked up a delicious blog, served their first cookbook, and became better friends in the process.
If there's a platonic equivalent of love at first sight, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous experienced it when they met in 2015 at a Los Angeles dinner that neither had particularly wanted to attend. By evening's end, the pair—who'd chosen seats at the same table because it was closest to the exit—had not only discovered that they share a kooky sense of humor, a lifelong interest in musical theater, and a deep love of food, they'd also hatched a plan to write a cookbook together. When Jesse, best known for his role in the hit Modern Family, called his agent to pitch this culinary collaboration, she was understandably concerned. "Basically her answer was, 'You just met at a party and now you want to write a book together? That's a little crazy. Go cook and see what unfolds.'"
Over the next few months they met regularly in Jesse's kitchen and quickly confirmed that both their personalities and cooking styles were quite compatible. Julie, a professionally trained private chef and caterer who grew up in Alabama, has a deep love for Southern classics like mac and cheese, fried chicken, and sweet tea. Jesse, a native of Albuquerque, leans toward bold Southwestern flavors and has a pantry perpetually stocked with his home state's famous Hatch chiles. "Southern and New Mexican cuisines mesh together pretty naturally," Julie says. "Both have a lot of beans and rice and corn." Jesse agrees: "Think about the corn bread or pimento cheese spread that Julie grew up eating and just imagine it with Hatch chiles in it. Of course it's going to work!" Recipes for both of those fusion creations ended up in their book, Food Between Friends, which hit shelves in March.
Credit: Jacob Fox
That's not to say, however, the process of making the book was always smooth sailing. In fact, the first dish they developed together was a flop. "My husband, Justin, and I were in the depths of a Paleo phase, so I was pushing Julie to make a Paleo-friendly roast chicken," Jesse says. "We tried rubbing ghee on the skin, and it didn't brown at all in the oven. It looked almost raw—the ugliest chicken ever!" Another challenge: The pandemic hit while they were still developing recipes, resulting in many FaceTime cooking sessions and on-the-fly substitutions to account for ingredients that were suddenly scarce. Through it all they managed to remain best pals, learning to appreciate one another's culinary quirks. "Julie loves butter and sugar. And that was a challenge for me," Jesse says. "There were some recipes I was trying to make a little healthier, but you turn your back on Julie and she's going to add some butter or sugar or cream. And then you taste it and say, 'Why does this taste better?' Because Julie got ahold of it." Judging by the title of the book's last chapter, it seems he has mostly come around to her way of thinking. "It's called 'You Deserve Butter'," Jesse says with a laugh. Indeed we all do.
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Honey-Garlic Grilled Chicken with Pickled Chiles and Peaches
Jesse and Julie created this sweet, spicy, tangy dish in the dead of winter, relying on frozen peaches. "Once we got to taste it with fresh peaches, we could happily say it was delicious with either."
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Skirt Steak with Pineapple Salsa
This carne asada-inspired beef is one of Julie's go-tos for backyard parties because, she says, "guests can eat it however they want—in a tortilla, on top of salad, or straight up." A pineapple-chile marinade flavors both the meat and salsa.
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Caramelized Green Beans
Laced with ginger and garlic and sprinkled with sugar in the pan, this dish is reminiscent of Julie's favorite Chinese take-out: dry-sautéed string beans.
Credit: Carson Downing
Southern Sweet Tea
The trick to seriously smooth-drinking iced tea? Add a pinch of baking soda to neutralize the tannic acid in the brew. Serve it with lemon or spiked with bourbon.
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Hatch Chile Mac 'N' Cheese
The pair pumped up the flavor of this creamy stove-top staple with Jesse's favorite hometown ingredient. "Whenever Hatch chiles are in season, my parents or my brother send me a ton, and I freeze them," he says. "When I run out, I buy them canned from the supermarket like everybody else. Either way, they make everything taste amazing with just enough spice."
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Not Your Church Lady's Strawberry Semifreddo
Inspired by Julie's childhood favorite Strawberry Pretzel Salad—"It sounds weird, but I swear it's a thing in the South," she says—this creamy, semifrozen dessert swirls strawberries and cream over a pretzel-crumb crust.
Fresh strawberries simmer into a thick, chunky jam just right for marbling the whipped cream cheese layer.
The tools that make a good cook aren't all found in the gadget drawer.
What fuels your creativity?
JESSE: "For me it's always about inspiration—from friends, books, art. I can't tell you how many times I've seen something on television and thought, Oh god, I have to cook that right now."
JULIE: "I can't sit there and expect the creativity to come. Sometimes you have to get in the kitchen, pull stuff out, and start cooking."
How do you work through a creative wall?
JESSE: "Putting on jazz or some other great music helps, especially if I'm having writer's block."
How did you stay connected through the pandemic?
JULIE: "I'm a great phone talker. I don't want to text a paragraph. I love it when friends call me for cooking advice or recipe help. I get really excited to troubleshoot with them."
