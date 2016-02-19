New to fermenting? No problem. A slow cooker and some close tending are all you need to make this condiment favorite. You'll know it's ready when every spoonful of sauerkraut has a slightly crunchy texture and pleasantly tangy flavor. Stir it into soups and stews, or layer it onto burgers and dogs.

BONUS: Craving something sweeter? Try our apple-caraway version with a few easy tweaks.