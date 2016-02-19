Canning Recipes
Nectarine-Mango Jam
Please your sweet tooth with a sunny slathering of fresh fruit jam. Juicy nectarines, lemon, and mango make every bite burst with bright citrus flavor. Pair it with berry scones, or spread onto simple breakfast toast.
Pickled Beets
These vinegar-soaked beets are as bold in flavor as they are in color. Whole cloves and a pinch of allspice add warm spiced flavor, while an infusion of cinnamon adds extra sweetness. For the best pickled beets, choose beets that are firm to the touch with smooth skins and crisp, fresh-looking greens.
Best-Ever Dill Pickles
Enjoy this tangy classic with almost anything, including grilled foods, relishes, and more. The best cucumbers for pickling include Kirby, Persian, hothouse varieties, and gherkins. Be sure to remove the stem and blossom ends before pickling to avoid a mushy texture.
Can-Your-Own Tomatoes
The farmers market during late summer months brings bushels of fresh tomatoes! Canning tomatoes is a snap. Fill your canning jars with juicy, in-season tomatoes, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt—then process and enjoy all year.
Caramel Apple Butter
We often think of canning as a summertime activity (gotta save those garden goodies!), but don't limit yourself to preserving jams and fresh produce. Break out your canning supplies in the fall and you can treat yourself to this gooey, delicious caramel apple butter. Set aside a few tart cooking apples, then combine them with apple cider, brown sugar, and cinnamon for a mouthwatering spread that you can savor throughout the year.
Bread and Butter Zucchini Pickles
It's safe to say that zucchini owns summertime, so why not let this vibrant veggie make a few more appearances throughout the year? If you're someone who mourns the end of each zucchini season (we can relate), set aside a few pounds for pickling and canning so you can enjoy it all year long. This recipe produces 5 pints of pickles, so extreme zucchini-lovers might want to make a double batch.
Jalapeno Jelly
Add a little spice to your life! A taste of sweet and spicy, this jalapeno jelly will have you rethinking your usual fruit jams and jellies. Packed with jalapeno and poblano peppers, this fiery jelly is best when spread on crackers with cream cheese or smeared across toasted bread with ricotta.
Homemade Sauerkraut
New to fermenting? No problem. A slow cooker and some close tending are all you need to make this condiment favorite. You'll know it's ready when every spoonful of sauerkraut has a slightly crunchy texture and pleasantly tangy flavor. Stir it into soups and stews, or layer it onto burgers and dogs.
BONUS: Craving something sweeter? Try our apple-caraway version with a few easy tweaks.
Sweet Riesling Pickled Radishes
We soak sliced radishes in sugar, spices, and Riesling—a flowery white wine—to achieve sweet yet punchy flavor. Serve them on a relish tray or as a delicious topping for salads and sandwiches.
Pickled Lemon-Thyme Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts aren't usually at the top of our list for pickling, but this oh-so-tasty recipe proves they should be. A simple pickling mix including vinegar, fresh thyme, and lemon peel preserves your sprouts so you can snack on them all year. And thanks to the high acidity of the pickling liquid, you can use your boiling-water canner for these veggies—no special pressure canner required.
Tomato-Basil Jam
The zippy combination of lemon juice and fresh basil provides this subtle tomato jam with a pop of herbed citrus flavor. Look for tomatoes in mid- to late summer when they are at their best.
Raspberry-Chipotle Applesauce
You certainly won't find any bland applesauce here. Chipotle peppers give this recipe an uncharacteristic (but utterly delicious) zippiness, while fresh raspberries balance it out with a little extra sweetness. If you want to keep a few jars in your pantry, be sure to can a batch while apples are in season—but you can also freeze this applesauce for up to 8 months!
Pickled Dilled Green Beans
Get your green beans pickled-style! Immerse a bunch of fresh green and yellow beans in cider vinegar, dill, cayenne, and garlic, then tuck them in the fridge to chill for at least 4 hours before snacking away.
Strawberry Freezer Jam
Summer is strawberry season. With four simple ingredients and three easy steps, you can have a pretty-in-pink strawberry jam ready to tuck into the freezer. If you prefer, you can enjoy this strawberry jam right away and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.
Make-It-Mine Wine Jelly
There's no better way to experiment with a new canning recipe than by adding wine to it! And with this make-it-mine recipe, you can make it exactly how you like it. Choose your favorite wine (yes, even Prosecco!), then add just four other ingredients to turn it into a spreadable jelly. Your cheeseboards just got 10 times better.
Smoky Ketchup
One-up classic condiments with our handcrafted spin on ketchup. This smoky version features the smooth combination of grilled tomatoes, onion, and cayenne pepper for kick. One taste and you'll never go back to the bottled stuff.
Watermelon Pickles
Think twice before throwing away the rinds from your freshly cut watermelon. Instead make pickles! We soak ours in sugar, cinnamon, and whole cloves for a sweet summer snack or a side to any grilled dish. Look for watermelons at farmers markets from mid-June to late August.
Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Grab a jar of this BBQ-tastic sauce and slather it on wings, ribs, pizza, and more. Savory spices and mix-ins, such as garlic, paprika, and fresh jalapenos, give it a mouthwatering kick.
Pickled Butternut Squash
Vinegar-soaked squash gets a splash of sweetness from honey, while garlic, oregano, and bay leaves provide fragrant flavor. Look for butternut squash from June to mid-November when it's at its finest.
Carrot Cake Preserves
Enjoy sweet spoonfuls of carrot cake flavor without all the busy baking. Plump pieces of pineapple and raisins offer fruitiness, while heartwarming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg give the preserves homey flavor.
Blue Ribbon Corn Relish
Complete with fresh onion, peppers, and corn off the cob, our tangy blue ribbon relish is an undeniable winner. Feeling adventurous? Try our cumin-poblano, apple-chutney, or olive-corn relish variations with a few easy twists.
Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce
Your pasta deserves the best, and our handmade garlic-tomato concoction fills the bill. Featuring garden-fresh herbs, sweet peppers, and brown sugar, it's an Italian recipe that's magnifico!
Port and Cinnamon Plums
We soak plump plums in a silky, orange-infused ruby wine for a sweet taste of summer's bounty. Add a dash of cinnamon to give it rustic appeal.
Chunky Tomato Salsa
Scoop up a crunchy tortilla chip full of tangy-fresh peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Add a splash of lime juice for zest and a bit of garlic for bold flavor. This lively salsa will go fast, so you may want to make a double batch!
Peach Jam
Craft your favorite fruit into a smooth, candylike jam. Here we transform soft, juicy peaches into basil, cardamom, chipotle, and bourbon variations. Add a splash of lemon to each for bright freshness.