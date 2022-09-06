How to Cut a Watermelon 4 Ways So You Can Savor Summer's Best

Rather than buying it pre-cut (and potentially dry and definitely a lot more expensive), discover how to cut watermelon at home. Sliced, diced, cubed, or melon-balled, these are the best ways to cut watermelon, according to our Test Kitchen.

By
Karla Walsh
Karla Walsh Headshot
Karla Walsh

Karla Walsh is a Des Moines, Iowa-based freelance writer, editor, and former fitness instructor who balances her love of food and drink with her passion for fitness. (Or tries to, at least!) She holds a double major in magazine journalism and kinesiology from Iowa State University. She also passed her level one sommelier exam with the Court of Master Sommeliers, received her personal trainer certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and group fitness instructor certification through the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA). She's covered health, food, fitness, psychology, beauty, and beyond for more than 12 years. In addition to BHG.com, her writing has been published in AllRecipes, Runner's World, Shape and Fitness Magazines, as well as on EatingWell.com, Shape.com, ReadersDigest.com, TheHealthy.com, Prevention.com, WomensHealthMag.com, and more.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 6, 2022

Fresh watermelon is a sweet sign of summer, available year-round in the supermarket but at its prime from May through September. The sweet, hydrating fruit is not only a team player in fruit salads and cocktails but also so showy and versatile that we've designed desserts inspired by it and parties that revolve around watermelon.

Since the rind can err on the thick and tough side, many retailers sell pre-cut watermelon. But once you master how to cut watermelon yourself, you'll save money, be able to devour much fresher fruit (who knows how long that's been on the shelf?!), and can customize the shape.

Ahead, discover how to cut a watermelon four ways; into wedges, cubes, sticks, and balls.

watermelon
Meredith

How to Cut Watermelon 4 Ways

Before we dive into all of your options for cutting a watermelon, here's a quick refresher about how to pick a watermelon so you can slice into a ripe, juicy fruit. Look for a watermelon that:

  • Is uniform in shape.
  • Has a rind with a sheen.
  • Feels heavy for its size.
  • Includes a white or yellow "field spot" (a sign that the fruit has been on the ground in the field recently).
  • Sounds hollow and drum-like when you give the rind a sturdy pat or gentle knock.

Rinse and dry the skin under running water or use a clean, damp towel to wipe off any excess dirt. Then grab a sharp chef's knife and a cutting board—it's time to chop to it.

slice of watermelon

How to Cut Watermelon into Triangles (aka Wedges)

To create watermelon wedges or triangles, trim ½ inch or so off one of the watermelon ends so it sits flat on the cutting board. Using a sharp chef's knife, slice the watermelon in half. Place the melon cut-side down on the cutting board, then use the knife to slice 1-inch thick pieces (or your desired width). You should now have several half moon-shaped watermelon pieces. Stack 3 to 4 pieces on top of each other, cut these pieces in half, then in half again if desired for smaller wedges. Repeat to cut the whole melon into triangles.

watermelon spears

How to Cut Watermelon into Sticks

To create watermelon sticks that are perfect for parties or a playful service idea (that kids and kids at heart especially adore), trim ½ inch or so off one of the watermelon ends so it sits flat on the cutting board. Using a sharp chef's knife, slice the watermelon in half. Place the melon cut-side down on the cutting board, then use the knife to cut 1-inch slices (or your desired width). Turn the melon 90 degrees and slice perpendicular to the original cuts to create 1-inch sticks.

Melon and Salt
Carson Downing

How to Cut Watermelon into Cubes

Now that you have sticks, you can easily transform these into cubes. Simply cut across the strips to create cubes of watermelon in any size you desire.

top view scoop out watermelon vase

How to Cut Watermelon into Melon Balls

To create watermelon balls, trim ½ inch or so off one of the watermelon ends so it sits flat on the cutting board. Using a sharp chef's knife, slice the watermelon in half. Open the watermelon to separate the two halves, then slice each half in half. Position the watermelon quarters so the flesh side faces up. Using a melon-baller or small cookie scoop, press into the watermelon flesh and rotate the scoop to form a ball. Repeat to create as many melon balls as are needed for your recipe or to use up all of the flesh.

FAQs Related to How to Cut a Watermelon

Now that we've covered the basics about how to cut watermelon, we'll wrap things up with all of the answers to the most common questions our Test Kitchen receives related to the topic.

How do you store cut watermelon?

Transfer cut watermelon to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 4 days (for best flavor). You can also freeze watermelon cubes to use later in Watermelon Margaritas, in spirit-free sips like smoothies or Watermelon-Cucumber-Lime Refresher, or as ice cube alternatives to infuse your H2O with a little extra flavor.

How long does a whole watermelon stay fresh?

An uncut watermelon lasts about 7 to 10 days at room temperature, according to the Watermelon Board. Since it's tough to tell how long the melon has been picked already, it's best to cut and consume the watermelon as close as possible to the time you purchase the fruit.

Is watermelon rind edible?

It sure is! You can of course compost it, too, but we love to make Watermelon Pickles using the rind. It is usually left behind but the watermelon rind is completely edible and tastes like a cucumber. They're from the same plant family, called cucurbits. Some pickle the rinds. Others chop for stir-fry.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
sliced dragon fruit
What is Dragon Fruit? Here's Your Complete Guide to How to Shop For, Slice, and Savor the Showy Produce Pick
halving mango remove pit
How to Cut a Mango in 3 Easy Steps
cutting fennel top
How to Cut Fennel Like a Pro
Dicing red pepper with chef’s knife
7 Basic Knife Cuts Every Home Cook Should Master
fourth of july burger party watermelons spread
This Delicious Summer Watermelon Bar is Just What Your Party Needs
Cutting butter into flour
Test Your Knowledge with Our Guide to Cooking Terms and Definitions
Butternut Squash with Maple and Bourbon
How to Cook Butternut Squash to Tender Perfection
Garlic-Herbed Bread
How to Make Garlic Bread 4 Ways For the Ultimate Easy Dinner Side Dish
washing broccoli in colander
How to Clean Broccoli 3 Ways—Plus How to Store the Vegetable to Extend Its Life
Three small pie pumpkins with vines on a gray surface
How and When to Harvest Pumpkins from Your Garden
carved pineapple jack o lantern
Pumpkins Aren't the Only Thing You Can Carve for Halloween
washing lettuce in colander
How to Wash Lettuce With and Without a Salad Spinner So It's Safe to Eat
Cut Up Pineapple
How to Prepare a Pineapple in Four Easy Steps
person with watering can watering planted mango seed with visible growth
How to Plant a Mango Seed in 5 Easy Steps
Jackfruit Sliders
Jackfruit Basics: Everything You Should Know
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
5 Ways to Cook Eggplant